Several senior Trump administration officials resigned Thursday after rioting and bloodshed by violent Trump supporters at the Capitol on Wednesday left four people dead and drew calls from members of Congress for an investigation into security measures around the complex.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao was the first of Trump's Cabinet secretaries to announce she was resigning, and former acting White House chief of staff and current special envoy to Northern Ireland Mick Mulvaney also said Thursday that he would depart the administration.
Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election victory early Thursday morning — more than 14 hours after the tally began — after members were whisked away just after the proceedings had started when a mob of Trump supporters overran the building. Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president on Jan. 20.
Read the highlights:
— 'Deeply troubled' by Capitol riot, Transportation Secretary Chao resigns.
— What happened after Trump told supporters to swarm the Capitol.
— Law enforcement officials across U.S. shocked by police failure to stop rioters.
— Trump loyalists push evidence-free claims that antifa activists fueled mob.
— How an ordinary Congress vote devolved into disarray.
Live Blog
One of the four dead in DC riots suffered heart attack, family says
Kevin Greeson, one of the three people who died of a medical emergency at the Capitol yesterday, suffered a heart attack, his family said.
Greeson, a resident of Athens, Alabama, was 55-years-old.
“Kevin was an advocate of President Trump and attended the event on January 6, 2020, to show his support,” Greeson’s family said in a statement. “He was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions.”
Greeson is survived by his wife, Kristi, and children. His family said he had a history of high blood pressure.
First federal charges filed in connection to Capitol rioting
Federal prosecutors in Washington have begun filing federal criminal charges stemming from Wednesday’s assault on the Capitol.
Mark Leffingwell is charged with trespass, assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Charging documents say he tried to push past a Capitol Police officer and punched the officer repeatedly.
While being transported to the Capitol Police station for processing, the documents say, Leffingwell apologized.
Christopher Alberts is charged with carrying a 9mm handgun and ammunition on Capitol grounds. The charging documents say Alberts appeared to be slow in obeying commands to leave the area because of the curfew and had a bulge on his right him. Albert tried to flee, the documents say, but he was detained.
When questioned, he said he was carrying the gun for protection and ”did not intend on using the firearm to harm anyone.”
Ages and hometowns were not provided in the charging documents.
First federal charges filed for Capitol rioting yesterdayJan. 7, 202102:44
Pelosi calls on chief of Capitol Police to resign
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., on Thursday called for the resignation of Steven Sund, chief of the Capitol Police, after a pro-Trump mob was able to storm the building.
She said she has not heard from him since the violent riot at the Capitol yesterday.
"There was a failure of leadership at the top of Capitol Police. I think Mr. Sund — He hasn’t even called us since this happened," she said during a news conference.
Eva Malecki, the spokeswoman for the Capitol Police, told NBC News prior to Pelosi's call that "the chief has no plans to step down."
Pelosi also said that she has received notice that Paul Irving, the Sergeant at Arms of the House, will submit his resignation.
Schumer vows to fire Senate sergeant at arms after Capitol riot
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that after the events in the Capitol on Wednesday that if the Senate sergeant at arms, Michael Stenger, has not vacated his position by the time Schumer becomes majority leader, he will fire him.
“If Senate Sergeant at Arms Stenger hasn't vacated the position by then, I will fire him as soon as Democrats have a majority in the Senate," Schumer said.
The Sergeant at Arms serves as the protocol and chief law enforcement officer and is the principal administrative manager for most support services in the Senate.
Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao stepping down
Boris Johnson denounces Trump conduct as ‘completely wrong’Jan. 7, 202101:06
Capitol rioter who put feet on Pelosi's desk got PPP loan
Richard Barnett, the Capitol rioter photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, received a $9,300 forgivable loan under the Paycheck Protection Program last April, records show.
An independent glass and glazing contractor in Gravette, Arkansas, Barnett was an early participant in the federal program that aimed to help small businesses survive COVID-related shutdowns and continue paying their employees. In his PPP application, Barnett, 60, said the loan would preserve one job, presumably his own, and was based on total payroll costs of $44,640 at his enterprise.
Barnett did not mention receiving government assistance when he bragged to The New York Times about breaking into Pelosi's office and leaving her a nasty note.
Efforts to reach Barnett were unsuccessful.
Deputy national security adviser Pottinger resigns
Deputy national security adviser Matthew Pottinger has resigned, his boss said Thursday.
"Asking Matt Pottinger to serve as my deputy was my first act as NSA and it turned out to be one of my best decisions. As he heads West to rejoin his family in beautiful Utah, Matt does so with my appreciation for a job well done and with my enduring friendship," O'Brien wrote in a pair of tweets.
O'Brien added that Pottinger's work led "to a great awakening in our country and around the world to the danger posed by the Chinese Communist Party."
O'Brien didn't offer an explanation on the timing of the resignation, which came after Trump-supporting rioters stormed the Capitol building on Wednesday.
Numerous other officials, including former acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, have resigned from the administration in the wake of Wednesday's violence, and Mulvaney told CNBC he expected there would be others following suit.