Fencing going up near White House complex The Secret Service last night asked the U.S. Park Service put fencing up around the White House for at least a week, according to a government official familiar with the request. The official expects the fence to remain up through President-elect Biden's inauguration.







55 charges so far from Capitol riot, one suspect had 11 Molotov cocktails The acting U.S. attorney in Washington, Mike Sherwin, says his office has now charged 55 suspects with various offenses, including unlawful entry, assault, theft and weapons charges. Eight suspects face gun charges. One suspect had a military style semi-automatic rifle and 11 Molotov cocktails. Sherwin says federal and local investigators — "hundreds of people" — are now searching social media for photos and video clips of suspects engaged in unlawful activity. Those people are being arrested as quickly as possible. Department of Justice expects this search for suspects to last all year. -The department also says it is looking at whether sensitive material or national security items may have been stolen from the desks of members of congress, including electronic equipment and documents. -When asked if the failure of Capitol Police to arrest people was making the job harder for federal officials, he said that is has. Sherwin also says the DOJ had flooded the rally area with agents and officers along with D.C. Metropolitan Police. "There was no violence in the crowd at that point," noting that "the tipping point occurred when they breached the capitol."







White House fires State Dept official who called on Trump to resign The White House has fired the State Department official who on Wednesday called for President Trump to step down, declaring him "entirely unfit to remain in office," after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in protest of Biden's election victory, a source close to the official tells NBC News. Gabriel Noronha has served as a political appointee in the State Department's Iran office for almost two years, first as a special assistant and then later as the Director of Communications and Congressional Relations. Before coming to the agency, he worked as a congressional aide for the Senate Armed Services Committee under Chairmen John McCain and Jim Inhofe. Noronha issued a series of tweets Wednesday that increased in fervor as events at the Capital unfolded. First calling the riots "beyond shameful" and "possibly seditious," he soon declared, "Those who invade the Capitol or encourage those who do doesn't just "border" on sedition. It *is* sedition, plain and simple." "President Trump fomented an insurrectionist mob that attacked the Capitol today. He continues to take every opportunity to obstruct the peaceful transfer of power," Noronha finally tweeted Wednesday night. "These actions threaten our democracy and our Republic. Trump is entirely unfit to remain in office, and needs to go."







Biden transition team: Pence, Congress decide whether to remove Trump from office In response to growing calls for Vice President Pence to move to invoke the 25th Amendment, and from Democrats to consider impeachment, the Biden transition team issued a statement that essentially leaves the issue to Pence and to Congress. From Andrew Bates, transition spokesperson: "An unprecedented number of Americans voted Donald Trump out of office because they wanted new leadership that would act decisively to bring the country together, defeat the pandemic, and put Americans back to work. Donald Trump disqualified himself long ago, and his actions to foment a violent mob in a vain attack on our democracy, which overwhelmingly failed, were repugnant." "President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are focused on their duty — preparing to take office on January 20th — and will leave it to Vice President Pence, the Cabinet and the Congress to act as they see fit. In the meantime, Donald Trump must stop blocking cooperation with the transition that could harm the readiness of the United States government to overcome the pandemic and the other crises he has worsened."







If invited, Pence expected to attend Biden's inauguration People around Vice President Pence are encouraging him to attend President-elect Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20 — and if he is invited, it's expected he'll attend. This is yet another apparent break between the president and vice president in the wake of the president refusing to concede and stoking violence. Still no word on when Trump and Pence last spoke.







One of the four dead in DC riots suffered heart attack, family says Kevin Greeson, one of the three people who died of a medical emergency at the Capitol yesterday, suffered a heart attack, his family said. Greeson, a resident of Athens, Alabama, was 55-years-old. "Kevin was an advocate of President Trump and attended the event on January 6, 2020, to show his support," Greeson's family said in a statement. "He was not there to participate in violence or rioting, nor did he condone such actions." Greeson is survived by his wife, Kristi, and children. His family said he had a history of high blood pressure.







First federal charges filed in connection to Capitol rioting Federal prosecutors in Washington have begun filing federal criminal charges stemming from Wednesday's assault on the Capitol. Mark Leffingwell is charged with trespass, assaulting a federal law enforcement officer, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. Charging documents say he tried to push past a Capitol Police officer and punched the officer repeatedly. While being transported to the Capitol Police station for processing, the documents say, Leffingwell apologized. Christopher Alberts is charged with carrying a 9mm handgun and ammunition on Capitol grounds. The charging documents say Alberts appeared to be slow in obeying commands to leave the area because of the curfew and had a bulge on his right him. Albert tried to flee, the documents say, but he was detained. When questioned, he said he was carrying the gun for protection and "did not intend on using the firearm to harm anyone." Ages and hometowns were not provided in the charging documents. First federal charges filed for Capitol rioting yesterday Jan. 7, 2021 02:44






