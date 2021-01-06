SEE NEW POSTS

Joaquin Castro wants to ban Trump's name from ever going on a federal building President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some our nation’s most significant and sacred federal property.



Most importantly - let us learn from our past.



Donald Trump should never become a future generation's confederate symbol. 2/2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021







Secret Service, congressional panel vow safe inauguration The U.S. Secret Service and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies vowed Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be safe following the violent clash at the U.S Capitol. A spokesperson for the Secret Service said for more than a year the agency has been working "tirelessly" to ensure Inauguration Day is "safe and secure." The agency plan, the spokesperson said, prepares for all contingencies "at every level." The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, which was created in 1901 to plan and host the inaugural ceremonies, also said in a statement that the ceremony will be safe and that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20. "The outrageous attack on the Capitol, however, will not stop us from affirming to Americans — and the world — that our democracy endures," the bipartisan committee said in a statement. "The great American tradition of an inaugural ceremony has occurred in times of peace, in times of turmoil, in times of prosperity, and in times of adversity."







Senate sergeant at arms resigns The Senate sergeant at arms has resigned following Wednesday's violence at the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. "Today I requested and received the resignation of Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper, effective immediately," McConnell said in a statement Thursday evening. Deputy Sergeant at Arms Jennifer Hemingway will fill the position. "I thank Jennifer in advance for her service as we begin to examine the serious failures that transpired yesterday and continue and strengthen our preparations for a safe and successful inauguration on January 20th," McConnell said. The sergeant at arms serves as the protocol and chief law enforcement officer and is the principal administrative manager for most support services in the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had previously said that said if Stenger had not vacated his position by the time Schumer becomes majority leader, he would fire him.







Judiciary chair Nadler supports Trump's 'immediate impeachment' House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said Thursday he supports "the immediate impeachment of the president and his removal from office" following the riot at the Capitol. "The president called his supporters to Washington, D.C. and told them to go to the Capitol itself. Unsurprisingly, these seditious calls to action by a desperate man and his allies achieved their intended result — violent insurrection. Donald Trump lit the match, and his allies and enablers fanned the flames of rebellion," Nadler said. "There must be consequences. Those consequences must be commensurate with the offense, and they must begin with the president of the United States," said Nadler, who's also calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. Articles of impeachment against the president would have to go through Nadler's committee, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier Thursday "the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus, and the American people, by the way." In his statement, Nadler said, "We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor." Trump's term expires on Jan. 20.







FBI now has 4,000 online tips to help identify rioters After asking for information from the public, the FBI Washington Field Office has received more than 4,000 tips including digital media that are now being analyzed. That includes photos and video of suspects rioting at the Capitol. And that's just online tips and doesn't include tips given over the phone. Intelligence analysts are triaging the information, sorting out and prioritizing the best leads, getting rid of duplicates. Then any credible leads are forwarded to teams of agents working the case. Facial recognition software is being used, with some of the analysis being parceled out to the Criminal Justice Information Services Unit in West Virginia.







Prosecutors looking at Trump's role in riot Washington's Acting U.S. Attorney Mike Sherwin said his office will consider bringing charges against anyone who played a role in the mob attack on the Capitol. When asked if that could include President Trump for encouraging the mob to move on the Capitol, Sherwin would not rule it out.







Ex-White House chief of staff: I would vote to remove Trump Former White House chief of staff John Kelly told CNN Thursday that he would vote to remove President Trump from office using the 25th Amendment if he were still a member of the Cabinet. Kelly characterized Trump as a "laughingstock" following his election loss. The Cabinet should meet regarding a possible removal of Trump from office, Kelly said, though he doubted it would happen. "The behavior yesterday — and in the weeks and months before that — has just been outrageous from the president," Kelly said. "What happened on Capitol Hill yesterday as a direct result of him poisoning the minds of people with the lies and the frauds." When asked whether he would vote to remove Trump if he was still in the Cabinet, Kelly said he would. "The one thing we have going for us here, Jake, it's only 13 more days," Kelly said.






