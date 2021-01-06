SEE NEW POSTS

Education Secretary Betsy Devos is second Cabinet member to resign On Thursday, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos became the second Cabinet member to resign after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. In her resignation letter to President Donald Trump, DeVos said her boss played a direct role in the violence. "There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it's the inflection point for me," she wrote. "Impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us," she wrote. "… they must know from us that America is greater than what transpired yesterday." Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao announced her resignation earlier in the day.







Wall Street Journal editorial calls on Trump to resign rather than be impeached The Wall Street Journal's editorial board condemned President Donald Trump for Wednesday's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, and said he should resign rather than face the prospect of a second impeachment. "It is best for everyone, himself included, if he goes away quietly," the board, which is generally seen as conservative, wrote in the editorial published online Thursday. The Journal is owned by a company controlled by media mogul Rupert Murdoch. It says the president of the United States "incited a crowd to march on the legislative branch" and called it "an assault on the constitutional process of transferring power after an election." They say Trump was also to blame for waiting too long to call off the rioters and for hedging when he did, and was accused of betraying his supporters by lying to them about the election. "If Mr. Trump wants to avoid a second impeachment, his best path would be to take personal responsibility and resign," the editorial board wrote. "We know an act of grace by Mr. Trump isn't likely. In any case this week has probably finished him as a serious political figure," the editorial reads. Thursday evening Trump in a video address acknowledged a new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.







Joaquin Castro wants to ban Trump's name from ever going on a federal building President Trump incited an insurrection that damaged some our nation's most significant and sacred federal property.



Most importantly - let us learn from our past.



Donald Trump should never become a future generation's confederate symbol. 2/2 — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) January 8, 2021







Secret Service, congressional panel vow safe inauguration The U.S. Secret Service and the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies vowed Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration will be safe following the violent clash at the U.S Capitol. A spokesperson for the Secret Service said for more than a year the agency has been working "tirelessly" to ensure Inauguration Day is "safe and secure." The agency plan, the spokesperson said, prepares for all contingencies "at every level." The Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, which was created in 1901 to plan and host the inaugural ceremonies, also said in a statement that the ceremony will be safe and that Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be sworn in on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20. "The outrageous attack on the Capitol, however, will not stop us from affirming to Americans — and the world — that our democracy endures," the bipartisan committee said in a statement. "The great American tradition of an inaugural ceremony has occurred in times of peace, in times of turmoil, in times of prosperity, and in times of adversity."







Senate sergeant at arms resigns The Senate sergeant at arms has resigned following Wednesday's violence at the Capitol, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. "Today I requested and received the resignation of Michael Stenger, the Senate Sergeant at Arms and Doorkeeper, effective immediately," McConnell said in a statement Thursday evening. Deputy Sergeant at Arms Jennifer Hemingway will fill the position. "I thank Jennifer in advance for her service as we begin to examine the serious failures that transpired yesterday and continue and strengthen our preparations for a safe and successful inauguration on January 20th," McConnell said. The sergeant at arms serves as the protocol and chief law enforcement officer and is the principal administrative manager for most support services in the Senate. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., had previously said that said if Stenger had not vacated his position by the time Schumer becomes majority leader, he would fire him.







Judiciary chair Nadler supports Trump's 'immediate impeachment' House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., said Thursday he supports "the immediate impeachment of the president and his removal from office" following the riot at the Capitol. "The president called his supporters to Washington, D.C. and told them to go to the Capitol itself. Unsurprisingly, these seditious calls to action by a desperate man and his allies achieved their intended result — violent insurrection. Donald Trump lit the match, and his allies and enablers fanned the flames of rebellion," Nadler said. "There must be consequences. Those consequences must be commensurate with the offense, and they must begin with the president of the United States," said Nadler, who's also calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump. Articles of impeachment against the president would have to go through Nadler's committee, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said earlier Thursday "the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment. That is the overwhelming sentiment of my caucus, and the American people, by the way." In his statement, Nadler said, "We have a limited period of time in which to act. The nation cannot afford a lengthy, drawn out process, and I support bringing articles of impeachment directly to the House floor." Trump's term expires on Jan. 20.







FBI now has 4,000 online tips to help identify rioters After asking for information from the public, the FBI Washington Field Office has received more than 4,000 tips including digital media that are now being analyzed. That includes photos and video of suspects rioting at the Capitol. And that's just online tips and doesn't include tips given over the phone. Intelligence analysts are triaging the information, sorting out and prioritizing the best leads, getting rid of duplicates. Then any credible leads are forwarded to teams of agents working the case. Facial recognition software is being used, with some of the analysis being parceled out to the Criminal Justice Information Services Unit in West Virginia.







