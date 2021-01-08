Pelosi, Schumer call for Trump’s removal through 25th Amendment

President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned the rioters who swarmed the U.S. Capitol and called for a "seamless transition of power" amid growing calls for his removal.

The statement was a remarkable about-face for the president, who only Wednesday had been slow to call for the rioters to disperse and had to be persuaded to send reinforcements for Capitol Police as the building was under siege.

Trump's comments came as the backlash over his response to the violence continued to grow, as Cabinet members and senior administration officials resigned and lawmakers demanded investigations and called for removing or impeaching the president.

Read the highlights:

— Facing calls for his removal, Trump reverses positions on election loss, rioters and Covid.

— Over 200 lawmakers are calling for Trump's removal.

— 'Deeply troubled' by Capitol riot, Transportation Secretary Chao resigns.

— Pelosi joins growing call for Trump to be immediately removed.