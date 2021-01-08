SEE NEW POSTS

U.S. diplomats ask State Dept. to denounce Trump's incitement of Capitol riot Dozens of U.S. diplomats have signed on to a dissent cable asking for the State Department to publicly denounce President Donald Trump's incitement of a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol, several State Department officials tell NBC News. Foreign Policy Magazine first reported on the cable. "The Department of State should explicitly denounce President Trump's role in this violent attack on the U.S. government. Just as we routinely denounce foreign leaders who use violence and intimidation to interfere in peaceful democratic processes and override the will of their voters, the Department's public statements about this episode should also mention President Trump by name," a draft of the cable obtained by NBC News reads. "It is critical that we communicate to the world that in our system, no one — not even the President — is above the law or immune from public criticism." The language of the dissent cable may change before being formally submitted to State Department leadership, according to the officials. A draft of the cable was first shared by the Washington Post. Share this -







Biden says Pence is 'welcome' at his inauguration President-elect Joe Biden said Friday that Vice President Mike Pence was "welcome" at his inauguration, while also saying he agreed with President Donald Trump's decision to not come. "The vice president is welcome to come. We'd be honored to have him there," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. NBC News reported Thursday night that Pence would likely attend the inauguration if invited, although a spokesman for Pence said Friday that Pence and second lady Karen Pence had not yet made a decision. Trump, meanwhile, tweeted Friday that he would not attend Biden's inauguration, adding his name to a very short list of outgoing presidents who did not attend the inauguration of their successors. Biden said at his news conference that he was told about Trump's decision and quipped it was "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on." Share this -







No evidence of antifa involvement in Capitol mob, FBI says Despite suggestions from conservative pundits and some Republican members of Congress, there is no evidence that anti-fascist activists were involved in the pro-Trump Capitol riots, FBI Assistant Director Steven D'Antuono said on a call with reporters Friday. "We have no indication of that, at this time,” D'Antuono said when asked whether antifa activists had disguised themselves as Trump supporters in an effort to frame them for the violent riots in which five people died, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Immediately following the violence on Wednesday, conspiracy theorists, radical conservative activists and Trump allies took to social media and conservative news networks to make the evidence-free claim that antifa was behind the riots, reviving old rumors about anti-fascist activists long used in Trump campaign fundraising advertisements. The false claims of antifa involvement in Wednesday’s melee spread early on social media from longtime Trump supporters, including televangelist Mark Burns and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. By evening, the rumors were being floated on Fox News and Fox Business Network by Sarah Palin and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. Late Wednesday evening, during the continuation of the certification, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., also used his time to promote a poorly sourced and later-retracted report to claim antifa was “masquerading as Trump supporters.” Share this -







Democratic Sen. Patty Murray calls on Hawley, Cruz to resign Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the third-most senior Democrat in the Senate, is calling on Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz to resign, accusing them of inciting Wednesday's riots at the Capitol. "Any Senator who stands up and supports the power of force over the power of democracy has broken their oath of office," Murray said in a statement. "Senators Hawley and Cruz should resign." Hawley, R-Mo., and Cruz, R-Texas, led an effort in the Senate to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College, leveling baseless and discredited claims of voter fraud that were encouraged by President Donald Trump. The lawmakers, who are widely believed to be eyeing bids for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, have been fiercely criticized this week for their roles in stoking the unrest that led to the deadly clashes in the nation's capital. Share this -







Photo: Capitol riots inspire graffiti in Syria Ghaith Alsayed / AP Syrian graffiti artist Aziz Al-Asmar, at left in top photo, creates an image Friday inspired by this photo of a rioter carrying a lectern in the U.S. Capitol, on the wall of a house destroyed in an airstrike in Binish, Idlib province, Syria. Win McNamee / Getty Images Share this -







W. Va. GOP lawmaker charged after videoing himself rioting inside Capitol A West Virginia Republican legislator who recorded and then deleted a video of himself storming the U.S. Capitol with a mob has been charged in connection with Wednesday's riots. Del. Derrick Evans, a Republican West Virginia state representative, was charged Friday, NBC News confirmed. Despite coming under mounting pressure to resign, Evans has refused to do so. Nearly 32,000 people signed a Change.org petition demanding that Evans step down. Evans livestreamed a video on his Facebook page Wednesday afternoon outside the Capitol as rioters who support President Trump pushed against a police barricade. "Bring the tear gas. We don't care," Evans is heard yelling. "We're taking this country back whether you like it or not. Today's a test run. We're taking this country back." At another point, he's heard asking, "Where's the Proud Boys?" referring to the far-right, all-male, self-described group of "Western chauvinists." Share this -







At least two Dems in Congress say rioters stole computers At least three Democrats in Congress said that the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the Capitol on Wednesday stole computers from their offices, raising cybersecurity concerns. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had a laptop stolen, as did Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., who tweeted about the theft. It wasn't immediately clear what protections were on those devices, though Congress generally lags behind the federal government in implementing cybersecurity measures. Not all Senate computers automatically encrypt their hard drives or require a password to log in if they're unused for a few minutes. Emails were visible on a desktop computer left running in Pelosi's office. While experts say most congressional laptops shouldn't provide easy access to classified material, both the Senate and House connect to a centralized email server, and staffers' computers likely contain months or years of emails and other sensitive material. “There’s a very good chance that a lot of sensitive and possibly secret information could have been leaked by those people being in there and taking stuff,” said Lou Rabon, the CEO of Cyber Defense Group, a cybersecurity consultancy based in Los Angeles. Share this -





