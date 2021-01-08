SEE NEW POSTS

'Traitor!': Trump supporters harangue Sen. Lindsey Graham at airport Sen. Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump's top Republican allies during his four years in office, was swarmed by Trump supporters blasting him as a "traitor" at a Washington, D.C., airport on Friday. "Lindsey Graham, you are a traitor to the country! You know it was rigged!" one of the Trump supporters screamed as Graham, who was flanked by police officers, briskly walked through the airport. "You garbage human being! It's going to be like this forever, wherever you go!" the woman yelled as other supporters recorded the encounter on their phones and laughed. Video of the encounter — which went viral on social media — showed at least six Trump supporters circling around the South Carolina senator. Lindsey Graham reaping what he sowed at the DC airport rn pic.twitter.com/sJsoQgDx6X — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 8, 2021 During the electoral vote count that was delayed because of the Capitol riot on Wednesday, Graham pushed back at allegations that Democrats had "rigged" the presidential election and that the results should be overturned. "All I can say Is count me out, enough is enough," Graham said. "I cannot convince people, certain groups, by my words, but I will tell you by my actions, that maybe I — among, above all others in this body — need to say this: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January the 20th."







ADL calls for Trump's removal from office The Anti-Defamation League, a nonprofit organization that combats bigotry and tracks extremist groups, called on Friday for the removal of President Donald Trump from office. "In our over 100 years of history, ADL has never called for the President of the United States to be removed from office, but what occurred on Wednesday was inexcusable," the group's CEO, Jonathan Greenblatt, said in a statement. "It will forever be remembered as one of the darkest days of American democracy and it makes unambiguously clear: President Trump is unfit for office and needs to be removed." Greenblatt said Trump should be removed "either by the means afforded by the U.S. Constitution or through his own resignation." "Violence and sedition. Confederate flags being proudly displayed by rioters in the United States Capitol. White supremacists and far-right extremists marauding through the hallowed halls of one our nation's most sacred institutions. This was incited by President Trump and organized on social media for all the world to see," Greenblatt said. "The horrific events of this week are a culmination of years spent denigrating our democratic institutions, months of delegitimizing the electoral process, and innumerable tweets demonizing his perceived enemies, with zero regard for the consequences of his actions."







U.S. diplomats ask State Dept. to denounce Trump's incitement of Capitol riot Dozens of U.S. diplomats have signed on to a dissent cable asking for the State Department to publicly denounce President Donald Trump's incitement of a violent riot at the U.S. Capitol, several State Department officials tell NBC News. Foreign Policy Magazine first reported on the cable. "The Department of State should explicitly denounce President Trump's role in this violent attack on the U.S. government. Just as we routinely denounce foreign leaders who use violence and intimidation to interfere in peaceful democratic processes and override the will of their voters, the Department's public statements about this episode should also mention President Trump by name," a draft of the cable obtained by NBC News reads. "It is critical that we communicate to the world that in our system, no one — not even the President — is above the law or immune from public criticism." The language of the dissent cable may change before being formally submitted to State Department leadership, according to the officials. A draft of the cable was first shared by the Washington Post.







Biden says Pence is 'welcome' at his inauguration President-elect Joe Biden said Friday that Vice President Mike Pence was "welcome" at his inauguration, while also saying he agreed with President Donald Trump's decision to not come. "The vice president is welcome to come. We'd be honored to have him there," Biden told reporters in Wilmington, Delaware. NBC News reported Thursday night that Pence would likely attend the inauguration if invited, although a spokesman for Pence said Friday that Pence and second lady Karen Pence had not yet made a decision. Trump, meanwhile, tweeted Friday that he would not attend Biden's inauguration, adding his name to a very short list of outgoing presidents who did not attend the inauguration of their successors. Biden said at his news conference that he was told about Trump's decision and quipped it was "one of the few things he and I have ever agreed on."







No evidence of antifa involvement in Capitol mob, FBI says Despite suggestions from conservative pundits and some Republican members of Congress, there is no evidence that anti-fascist activists were involved in the pro-Trump Capitol riots, FBI Assistant Director Steven D'Antuono said on a call with reporters Friday. "We have no indication of that, at this time," D'Antuono said when asked whether antifa activists had disguised themselves as Trump supporters in an effort to frame them for the violent riots in which five people died, including Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick. Immediately following the violence on Wednesday, conspiracy theorists, radical conservative activists and Trump allies took to social media and conservative news networks to make the evidence-free claim that antifa was behind the riots, reviving old rumors about anti-fascist activists long used in Trump campaign fundraising advertisements. The false claims of antifa involvement in Wednesday's melee spread early on social media from longtime Trump supporters, including televangelist Mark Burns and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. By evening, the rumors were being floated on Fox News and Fox Business Network by Sarah Palin and Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala. Late Wednesday evening, during the continuation of the certification, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., also used his time to promote a poorly sourced and later-retracted report to claim antifa was "masquerading as Trump supporters."







Democratic Sen. Patty Murray calls on Hawley, Cruz to resign Sen. Patty Murray of Washington, the third-most senior Democrat in the Senate, is calling on Republican Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz to resign, accusing them of inciting Wednesday's riots at the Capitol. "Any Senator who stands up and supports the power of force over the power of democracy has broken their oath of office," Murray said in a statement. "Senators Hawley and Cruz should resign." Hawley, R-Mo., and Cruz, R-Texas, led an effort in the Senate to object to the certification of President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the Electoral College, leveling baseless and discredited claims of voter fraud that were encouraged by President Donald Trump. The lawmakers, who are widely believed to be eyeing bids for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, have been fiercely criticized this week for their roles in stoking the unrest that led to the deadly clashes in the nation's capital.







Photo: Capitol riots inspire graffiti in Syria Ghaith Alsayed / AP Syrian graffiti artist Aziz Al-Asmar, at left in top photo, creates an image Friday inspired by this photo of a rioter carrying a lectern in the U.S. Capitol, on the wall of a house destroyed in an airstrike in Binish, Idlib province, Syria. Win McNamee / Getty Images






