Democratic leaders in Congress will move on newly drafted articles of impeachment as soon as next week against President Donald Trump if he doesn't first resign, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said.
The news comes as Pelosi, D-Calif., reiterated her and presumptive Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's, D-N.Y., demand in a letter to her caucus Friday afternoon that Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.
Pelosi also said she spoke to Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley on Friday morning about preventing Trump from launching a nuclear strike. "The situation of this unhinged president could not be more dangerous, and we must do everything that we can to protect the American people from his unbalanced assault on our country and our democracy," she wrote.
Read the highlights:
— Twitter permanently suspends Trump's personal account.
— Read the full text of draft of new articles of impeachment against Trump.
— Trump says he won't attend Biden's inauguration.
— Clyburn says House should make Trump only president to be impeached twice.
— No evidence of antifa involvement in Capitol mob, FBI says.
— Troubled by Capitol riot, Cabinet officials DeVos, Chao resign.
Live Blog
Capitol riots renew calls for D.C. to become 51st state
The aftermath of the violence on Wednesday as police lost control of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol renewed calls for Washington, D.C., to become the 51st state.
“We must get statehood on the president’s desk within the first 100 days of the 117th Congress,” Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Thursday. “Congress must immediately transfer command of the District of Columbia National Guard from the president of the United States and put it squarely under the command and control of the District of Columbia.”
It took hours for National Guard to be deployed as lawmakers, staff and reporters took cover from pro-Trump rioters storming the halls of Congress who were being met with little resistance from outnumbered Capitol officers.
Under law, the federal government controls the D.C. National Guard — meaning Bowser had no say over the matter as she watched her city get torn apart. Over the summer during the Black Lives Matter protests, President Trump promptly deployed National Guard and other federal protective services to counter largely-peaceful demonstrators.
Click here to read the full story.
Trump circumvents Twitter ban with POTUS account, vowing to take on social media giant
President Trump tweeted Friday night from the official POTUS Twitter account, vowing to fight the social media giant for its permanent suspension of his personal account.
However, those tweets, which a harangue about silencing free speech, were quickly removed.
Trump promised to fight back against the social media giant and possible create a platform of his own.
Michael Cohen says he's cooperating with agencies looking into Trump and family
Pelosi threatens impeachment if Trump does not resignJan. 8, 202103:51
Flashback: Harris called on Twitter to suspend Trump's account in Oct. 2019 debate
Back when she was still a presidential candidate, Vice president-elect Kamala Harris had called on Twitter to suspend President Trump’s Twitter account, saying he violated their terms of service.
Her stance made headlines in the October presidential debate in Ohio when she called on Elizabeth Warren to join her and Warren denied. Harris’ stance, for the most part, was questioned and called a debate stunt.
She also had penned a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explaining her stance and Twitter at the time responded with a blog post explaining their position.
Twitter permanently suspends president's @realDonaldTrump account
Twitter on Friday permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account, citing his recent comments ahead of a mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol.
"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter's official "Safety" account tweeted.
Read the full story here.
Twitter suspends Trump permanently after inciting mobJan. 8, 202102:30
Right-wing extremists vow to return to Washington for Joe Biden's inauguration
After Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol, Trump supporters with extremist views feel emboldened and are vowing to return to Washington for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, using online platforms to rally each other.
“Many of Us will return on January 19, 2021, carrying Our weapons, in support of Our nation's resolve, towhich the world will never forget!!! We will come in numbers that no standing army or police agency can match,” wrote a popular Parler user who frequently posts about QAnon, and is being tracked by the Anti-Defamation League.
Parler, Telegram chat rooms and the platform TheDonald.win were all used to plan and coordinate the rally on Wednesday that turned into a riot. Posters explicitly stated their intentions to “occupy” the Capitol. QAnon conspiracy theorists and people associated with militia groups had a visible presence in the crowd.
“Round 2 on January 20th. This time no mercy. I don’t even care about keeping Trump in power. I care about war,” an anonymous person posted on the platform TheDonald.win, which is filled with comments posted by people who lauded those who rioted Wednesday as “heroes.”
Feds announce charges against 13 in Capitol riot
Thirteen people have been hit with federal charges stemming from Wednesday's storming of the Capitol, the Department of Justice said Friday, and additional criminal complaints are pending.
Another 40 have been charged in state court, the DOJ said in a statement.
“My office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, have been expeditiously working and leveraging every resource to identify, arrest, and begin prosecuting these individuals who took part in the brazen criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol," said Washington's acting U.S. Attorney, Michael Sherwin.
Among those facing federal charges are Richard Barnett of Arkansas, who was photographed with his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk; Cleveland Meredith, who allegedly made threats against Pelosi; Mark Leffingwell, 51, who's accused of striking a law-enforcement officer in the head and chest; Christopher Alberts of Maryland, who allegedly had a 9 mm handgun and ammunition on the Capitol grounds; and Lonnie Coffman of Alabama, whose truck allegedly had guns and 11 Molotov cocktails.
According to an affidavit filed in support of the charges against Coffman, Coffman allegedly told police the explosive devices contained "melted Styrofoam and gasoline.”
"An explosive enforcement officer with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives has advised that melted Styrofoam and gasoline are an explosive mixture that has the effect of napalm insofar as it causes the flammable liquid to better stick to objects that it hits upon detonation," the affidavit noted.
Most of the others accused of are charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
Pelosi says if Trump doesn't resign, House will look to 25th Amendment, impeachment
House Speaker Pelosi in a statement following a meeting with House Democrats called on President Trump to resign or the House will enact the 25th Amendment or start new impeachment proceedings.
“It is the hope of Members that the President will immediately resign," she said. "But if he does not, I have instructed the Rules Committee to be prepared to move forward with Congressman Jamie Raskin’s 25th Amendment legislation and a motion for impeachment.
"Accordingly, the House will preserve every option — including the 25th Amendment, a motion to impeach or a privileged resolution for impeachment," she said.
Click here for the full story
Durbin, Schumer pledge quick Judiciary Committee hearings on right-wing extremist groups
Democratic Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, the incoming chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee is going prioritize investigations into right-wing extremist groups and whether law enforcement agencies have adequately addressed the growing threat, NBC News has learned.
Durbin expects to begin holding hearings shortly after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on January 20 and says the focus will include extremist groups including The Proud Boys, QAnon, white nationalist groups and boogaloo.
Durbin and incoming Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the groups “a disturbing cancer that has grown exponentially since President Trump took office.”
“Senate Democrats, along with the Biden administration, will work together to investigate, expose, and hold accountable domestic terrorism threats in our country,” Durbin and Schumer said in a joint statement to NBC News.
Pro-Trump rioters associated with those groups stormed the Capitol in the insurrection on January 6, the day the Congress met to count the Electoral College votes.
Democrats will gain majority in the Senate after the Inauguration because Democrats won two runoff Senate races in Georgia.