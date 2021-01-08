How does the 25th Amendment work?

SEE NEW POSTS

Capitol riots renew calls for D.C. to become 51st state The aftermath of the violence on Wednesday as police lost control of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol renewed calls for Washington, D.C., to become the 51st state. "We must get statehood on the president's desk within the first 100 days of the 117th Congress," Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said on Thursday. "Congress must immediately transfer command of the District of Columbia National Guard from the president of the United States and put it squarely under the command and control of the District of Columbia." It took hours for National Guard to be deployed as lawmakers, staff and reporters took cover from pro-Trump rioters storming the halls of Congress who were being met with little resistance from outnumbered Capitol officers. Under law, the federal government controls the D.C. National Guard — meaning Bowser had no say over the matter as she watched her city get torn apart. Over the summer during the Black Lives Matter protests, President Trump promptly deployed National Guard and other federal protective services to counter largely-peaceful demonstrators. Click here to read the full story.







Trump circumvents Twitter ban with POTUS account, vowing to take on social media giant President Trump tweeted Friday night from the official POTUS Twitter account, vowing to fight the social media giant for its permanent suspension of his personal account. However, those tweets, which a harangue about silencing free speech, were quickly removed. Trump promised to fight back against the social media giant and possible create a platform of his own.







Michael Cohen says he's cooperating with agencies looking into Trump and family I have been asked and have agreed to cooperate with multiple government agencies to provide testimony on the wrongdoing by #Trump and the #TrumpFamily. I am doing this in large part as #Trump and family have tried, and thankfully failed, to destroy America's democracy. — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) January 9, 2021







Flashback: Harris called on Twitter to suspend Trump's account in Oct. 2019 debate Back when she was still a presidential candidate, Vice president-elect Kamala Harris had called on Twitter to suspend President Trump's Twitter account, saying he violated their terms of service. Her stance made headlines in the October presidential debate in Ohio when she called on Elizabeth Warren to join her and Warren denied. Harris' stance, for the most part, was questioned and called a debate stunt. She also had penned a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey explaining her stance and Twitter at the time responded with a blog post explaining their position.







Twitter permanently suspends president's @realDonaldTrump account Twitter on Friday permanently suspended President Donald Trump's account, citing his recent comments ahead of a mob of his supporters that stormed the Capitol. "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter's official "Safety" account tweeted. Read the full story here. Twitter suspends Trump permanently after inciting mob Jan. 8, 2021 02:30







Right-wing extremists vow to return to Washington for Joe Biden's inauguration After Wednesday's riot at the Capitol, Trump supporters with extremist views feel emboldened and are vowing to return to Washington for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden on Jan. 20, using online platforms to rally each other. "Many of Us will return on January 19, 2021, carrying Our weapons, in support of Our nation's resolve, towhich the world will never forget!!! We will come in numbers that no standing army or police agency can match," wrote a popular Parler user who frequently posts about QAnon, and is being tracked by the Anti-Defamation League. Parler, Telegram chat rooms and the platform TheDonald.win were all used to plan and coordinate the rally on Wednesday that turned into a riot. Posters explicitly stated their intentions to "occupy" the Capitol. QAnon conspiracy theorists and people associated with militia groups had a visible presence in the crowd. "Round 2 on January 20th. This time no mercy. I don't even care about keeping Trump in power. I care about war," an anonymous person posted on the platform TheDonald.win, which is filled with comments posted by people who lauded those who rioted Wednesday as "heroes." Read the story.







Feds announce charges against 13 in Capitol riot Thirteen people have been hit with federal charges stemming from Wednesday's storming of the Capitol, the Department of Justice said Friday, and additional criminal complaints are pending. Another 40 have been charged in state court, the DOJ said in a statement. "My office, along with our law enforcement partners at all levels, have been expeditiously working and leveraging every resource to identify, arrest, and begin prosecuting these individuals who took part in the brazen criminal acts at the U.S. Capitol," said Washington's acting U.S. Attorney, Michael Sherwin. Among those facing federal charges are Richard Barnett of Arkansas, who was photographed with his feet up on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk; Cleveland Meredith, who allegedly made threats against Pelosi; Mark Leffingwell, 51, who's accused of striking a law-enforcement officer in the head and chest; Christopher Alberts of Maryland, who allegedly had a 9 mm handgun and ammunition on the Capitol grounds; and Lonnie Coffman of Alabama, whose truck allegedly had guns and 11 Molotov cocktails. According to an affidavit filed in support of the charges against Coffman, Coffman allegedly told police the explosive devices contained "melted Styrofoam and gasoline." "An explosive enforcement officer with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives has advised that melted Styrofoam and gasoline are an explosive mixture that has the effect of napalm insofar as it causes the flammable liquid to better stick to objects that it hits upon detonation," the affidavit noted. Most of the others accused of are charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.






