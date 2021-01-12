Live updates: House to vote on Trump impeachment, 25th amendment resolutions

The House plans to vote Tuesday night on a resolution calling for Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump before his term ends on Jan. 20.

Then, on Wednesday morning, House Democrats are planning take up an article of impeachment against Trump for "incitement of insurrection" in urging his supporters to march on the Capitol last week.

The planned votes come as the FBI sent a warning to law enforcement agencies across the country about possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitols starting Saturday as well the threat of an uprising in Washington, D.C., that day if Congress removes Trump.

