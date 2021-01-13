Live updates: House moves to impeach Trump for 'incitement of insurrection' in Capitol riot

House Democrats are planning to vote Wednesday on impeaching President Donald Trump for urging his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol last week, resulting in violent clashes that left five dead.
The article of impeachment, for 'incitement of insurrection,' is expected to pass in the Democratic-controlled House, which would make Trump the first president in U.S.history to be impeached twice.
The president defended the speech he made at the march last week that helped incite a crowd of his supporters to violently storm the U.S. Capitol, calling it "totally appropriate" on Tuesday. His remarks came just hours before the House approved a separate resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.
— Republican impeachment support grows as House urges Pence to remove Trump from office.
— 'Mind-blowing' number of crimes committed during Capitol riot, 160 case files opened, say officials.
— 'Chilling': Security tightens around the Capitol ahead of Biden inauguration amid 'increased threat.'
Trump impeachment may define the Republican Party
With an impeachment vote Wednesday, Republicans stand on the brink of a historic decision over whether to punish or protect a president who many say incited a deadly mob to overrun the U.S. Capitol in a push to overturn the election result.
The decision could define the party and shape American democracy for generations to come.
A handful of House Republicans have endorsed impeachment, most notably the third-ranking Rep. Liz Cheney, of Wyoming, who said President Donald Trump "lit the flame of this attack" and who accused him of an unprecedented "betrayal" of his oath to the Constitution.
Others Republicans who announced support for impeachment Tuesday were Reps. John Katko of New York, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, Fred Upton of Michigan and Jaime Herrera Beutler of Washington. The impeachment measure is likely to sail through the Democratic-led House, with or without Republican support.
House poised to impeach Trump for second time
The House on Wednesday is poised to impeach President Donald Trump a second time, which will make him the first president to ever face this punishment twice.
House lawmakers are expected to vote on a single article of impeachment around 3 p.m. ET, charging Trump with "incitement of insurrection" in the wake of a pro-Trump mob violently storming the U.S. Capitol building last Wednesday.
The vote comes exactly one week before Inauguration Day when Trump will leave office and Joe Biden will be sworn in as president on the steps of the Capitol.
Fifth GOP House member backs impeachment
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wa., tweeted Tuesday night that she believes President Trump acted against his oath of office and that she will vote Wednesday to impeach him — making her the fifth Republican to sign on to the Democratic effort to remove the president from office before his term ends.
Citing potential for violence, YouTube bans uploads on Trump's page for a 'minimum of 7 days'
Rep. Jim Jordan laments new House rules, 'cancel culture'
Speaking Tuesday, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, lamented new rules put in place that mandate masks of the House floor and require that members enter the Capitol through metal detectors following last Wednesday's riot, saying they were passed with "less than 40 minutes of debate."
He then criticized Democrats for having "an obsession" with removing President Donald Trump from office.
"This is more than about impeaching the president of the United States," he said. "This is about canceling the president and canceling all the people you guys disagree with. And that's what scares me more than anything."
"I don't know where it ends," he continued. "The cancel culture doesn't just go after conservatives and Republicans. It won't just stop there. It'll come for us all. That's what's frightening."
Jordan, one of Trump's closest allies and staunchest defenders, then called for unity as the president faces a second impeachment for his role in egging on the crowd that rioted at the Capitol.
In response, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Mc., said: "The cancel culture of violent white supremacy tried to cancel out all of our lives last Wednesday."
Later, in delivering his closing remarks, Jordan condemned the violence and pointed to protests over the summer, saying Republicans condemned "violence" then as well.
"Democrats have been consistent in their one quest: To overturn the 2016 election," he said, adding, "Continuing this quest is not what the country needs, particularly after the year the country has lived through. So I hope we will not vote for" calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.