Live updates: House moves to impeach Trump for 'incitement of insurrection' in Capitol riot

House Democrats are planning to vote Wednesday on impeaching President Donald Trump for urging his supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol last week, resulting in violent clashes that left five dead.

The article of impeachment, for 'incitement of insurrection,' is expected to pass in the Democratic-controlled House, which would make Trump the first president in U.S.history to be impeached twice.

The president defended the speech he made at the march last week that helped incite a crowd of his supporters to violently storm the U.S. Capitol, calling it "totally appropriate" on Tuesday. His remarks came just hours before the House approved a separate resolution calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove the president from office.

Read the highlights:

— Republican impeachment support grows as House urges Pence to remove Trump from office.

— 'Mind-blowing' number of crimes committed during Capitol riot, 160 case files opened, say officials.

— 'Chilling': Security tightens around the Capitol ahead of Biden inauguration amid 'increased threat.'