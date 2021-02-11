Trump impeachment trial live updates: Impeachment managers deliver arguments

Brief confusion on floor as Sen. Lee demands retraction on phone call Trump made

The House managers made a small retraction after a protest from Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, who said that Democrats had misrepresented a call Trump made to him seeking to speak with Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., amid the Capitol riot.

Lee said he wanted a segment from Rep. Cicilline's presentation about that phone call to be struck from the record, which led to brief chaos in the Senate chamber as Democrats and Republicans tried to figure out how to proceed. The situation was resolved after Rep. Jamie Raskin, the lead House manager, offered to give a brief statement clarifying the earlier remarks.

"The impeachment manager correctly and accurately quoted a newspaper account," Raskin said of the comments and CNN article in question. "We're happy to withdraw it on the grounds that it is not true. We're going to withdraw it this evening."

The Maryland Democrat added the ordeal was "much ado about nothing because it doesn't matter to our case."

Lee took issue with how Cicilline described his role in Trump's phone call to Tuberville during the riot, though he did not explain what was inaccurate about the remarks.

As both CNN and The Deseret News reported, Trump accidentally called Lee as he sought to speak with Tuberville, with CNN reporting that Trump sought to speak with the freshman Alabama senator about issuing further objections to the electoral count. Lee's office had confirmed to CNN that the phone call happened.