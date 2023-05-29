Debt ceiling live updates: 'Large majority' of Democrats 'in flux' on the deal, progressive rep. says

Rep. Ro Khanna says 'large majority' of House Democrats are 'in flux' on the deal

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., a member of House Progressive Caucus, said Sunday night that he was undecided about how he would vote on the budget deal hammered out by the White House and congressional Republicans.

“My sense is a large majority of the House Democratic Caucus is in flux as to where they’re going to be on this,” he said in an interview with NBC News.

Khanna said he is concerned about how the deal treats student loan forgiveness and work requirements for entitlement programs. He said he was also troubled by language in the bill that would expedite completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a victory for influential Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., but a setback for the environmental movement.

Khanna added he wanted to talk to more colleagues before he decides how to vote — the progressives have scheduled a conference call for Monday, he said.