Debt ceiling live updates: GOP negotiators to visit White House

The latest on the talks to raise the debt ceiling
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that without an increase to the debt ceiling, the United States could run out of cash to pay the bills as soon as June 1.
- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and their negotiators are working to reach an agreement. Republicans are demanding that any deal must cut federal spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.
- Yesterday, talks appeared to stall, with the White House warning negotiations had hit a "speed bump."
House Democratic angst grows as Biden’s debt limit negotiations with GOP drag on
House Democratic anxieties are flaring over Biden’s negotiations with Republicans to avert default.
Some Democrats fear his limited public statements on the debt ceiling amount to ceding the messaging war to McCarthy and his deputies, who have been ubiquitous in recent days in casting blame on the White House. Other Democrats say Biden is wrong to discredit the 14th Amendment option to tackle the debt limit unilaterally, as the GOP engages in what Democrats see as a hostage standoff.
Ultimately, their angst is about whom the public will blame if a deal can’t be reached, or if the terms of any agreement are draconian. Without a more aggressive effort to talk to the public, Democrats worry that voters will focus their anger on Biden — and them.
One House Democratic lawmaker said the White House needs to do a better job harnessing “the levers of communication of the presidency, which they haven’t effectively utilized up to this point.”
McCarthy says sides still "far apart" on a number of places in negotiations
McCarthy reiterated that there are still a number of places where both sides are "far apart" on negotiations. The remarks came as he announced that he is sending GOP negotiators to the White House today.
"There’s a number of places that we’re still far apart," he said. "I mean, it didn’t seem like it’d be this hard."
McCarthy added that he thinks "we can make progress today."
McCarthy on debt limit proposals: 'You have to spend less'May 24, 202302:19
Republican negotiators head to the White House
Republican debt ceiling negotiators Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., and Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., departed the Capitol just before noon for their meeting with White House negotiators.
“They invited us, we answered the invitation,” McHenry said.
Asked if this meeting is a hopeful sign, he paused and then said, “Not yet.”
“Look the deal is, is that we’ve been working all night trying to look at things differently, trying to come up with new ideas,” Graves said. “We recognize the urgency here.”
McHenry addressed the fundamental issues at play: “It’s spending, it’s work requirements, it’s two sticking points they are doggedly resisting some reasonable set of, set of outcomes.”
GOP negotiators expected to attend talks at White House
Republican negotiators will go to the White House for debt talks today, according to a source familiar with the negotiations. The meeting was expected to start at noon.
Neither Biden nor McCarthy are expected to attend.
The meeting comes after negotiators disbanded at 1 p.m. yesterday. Today, a Democratic official familiar with the talks characterized the negotiations as hitting a "speed bump."
Debt limit negotiations hit ‘speed bump,’ Democratic official says
Negotiations over how to address the debt limit to avoid a catastrophic default have hit a “speed bump,” a Democratic official familiar with the talks told NBC News today.
After days of citing “productive” negotiations, the tone in Washington appeared to shift yesterday after the negotiators disbanded at 1 p.m. ET with no plans for further talks or meetings between the leaders.
The Democratic official argued that Biden has “negotiated in good faith” on the nation’s budget but said that McCarthy has “bowed to MAGA extremists who want no compromise.” The source said far-right House Republicans are pressuring McCarthy not to budge.