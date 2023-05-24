Debt ceiling live updates: GOP negotiators to visit White House

House Democratic angst grows as Biden’s debt limit negotiations with GOP drag on

House Democratic anxieties are flaring over Biden’s negotiations with Republicans to avert default.

Some Democrats fear his limited public statements on the debt ceiling amount to ceding the messaging war to McCarthy and his deputies, who have been ubiquitous in recent days in casting blame on the White House. Other Democrats say Biden is wrong to discredit the 14th Amendment option to tackle the debt limit unilaterally, as the GOP engages in what Democrats see as a hostage standoff.

Ultimately, their angst is about whom the public will blame if a deal can’t be reached, or if the terms of any agreement are draconian. Without a more aggressive effort to talk to the public, Democrats worry that voters will focus their anger on Biden — and them.

One House Democratic lawmaker said the White House needs to do a better job harnessing “the levers of communication of the presidency, which they haven’t effectively utilized up to this point.”

