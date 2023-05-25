Debt ceiling live updates: Just days until a default but talks remain stalled

The latest on the talks to raise the debt ceiling
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that without an increase to the debt ceiling, the United States could run out of cash to pay the bills as soon as June 1.
- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and their negotiators are working to reach an agreement. Republicans are demanding that any deal must cut federal spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.
- Yesterday, the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings put America’s AAA long-term foreign currency issuer default rating on negative watch.
Treasury says Fitch warning highlights need for 'swift bipartisan action'
The warning from Fitch emphasizes the need for "swift bipartisan action" from Congress, the Treasury Department said.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen "has warned for months, brinkmanship over the debt limit does serious harm to businesses and American families, raises short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and threatens the credit rating of the United States," Lily Adams, a spokesperson for the Treasury, said in a statement Wednesday night.
The credit agency's warning "underscores the need for swift bipartisan action by Congress to raise or suspend the debt limit and avoid a manufactured crisis for our economy," Adams added.
Fitch Ratings, a top credit rating agency, put the United States’ AAA long term foreign currency issuer default rating on negative watch on Wednesday evening, citing "increased political partisanship that is hindering reaching a resolution to raise or suspend the debt limit."
The move was not a downgrade, but a warning it could do so.
Fitch warning sparks fresh finger-pointing
Fitch Ratings’ warning that it could downgrade the U.S. credit rating if a deal can’t be reached to raise the debt limit set off alarm bells and a fresh round of finger-pointing in Washington overnight.
A Republican source close to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told NBC News this is why the McCarthy has been urging the White House to engage in negotiations since February.
Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska said the Fitch warning is a clear sign it’s time to get a deal, and said that Biden and McCarthy "need to meet in the middle."
Meanwhile, a Democratic official familiar with the negotiations said that negotiations "are already making progress but this certainly reinforces the need for swift action."
Former Obama officials who lived through a similar crisis over the debt limit in 2011 were blunter.
“It’s Bad," one former Obama official said of the Fisk warning. The official joined the administration shortly after the debt limit debacle but noted that at the time, it was a “low point” for then-President Barack Obama “when his approval ratings and Congress’ tanked.”
A second Obama official, who was in the White House during the 2011 debacle, said: “It underscores the real risk of creating a ton of economic turmoil that would be entirely self-inflicted.” That official said while there will be plenty of political blame to go around if the nation defaults, there is also concern Democrats will “pay the price because we’re in charge.”
Moody’s and S&P, two other ratings agencies, had placed the U.S. on negative watch during debt ceiling talks in 2011. S&P followed through with the downgrade; Moody’s did not.