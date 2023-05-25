Debt ceiling live updates: Just days until a default but talks remain stalled

The move was not a downgrade, but a warning it could do so.

Fitch Ratings, a top credit rating agency, put the United States’ AAA long term foreign currency issuer default rating on negative watch on Wednesday evening, citing "increased political partisanship that is hindering reaching a resolution to raise or suspend the debt limit."

The credit agency's warning "underscores the need for swift bipartisan action by Congress to raise or suspend the debt limit and avoid a manufactured crisis for our economy," Adams added.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen "has warned for months, brinkmanship over the debt limit does serious harm to businesses and American families, raises short-term borrowing costs for taxpayers, and threatens the credit rating of the United States," Lily Adams, a spokesperson for the Treasury, said in a statement Wednesday night.

The warning from Fitch emphasizes the need for "swift bipartisan action" from Congress, the Treasury Department said.

Fitch warning sparks fresh finger-pointing

Fitch Ratings’ warning that it could downgrade the U.S. credit rating if a deal can’t be reached to raise the debt limit set off alarm bells and a fresh round of finger-pointing in Washington overnight.

A Republican source close to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., told NBC News this is why the McCarthy has been urging the White House to engage in negotiations since February.

Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska said the Fitch warning is a clear sign it’s time to get a deal, and said that Biden and McCarthy "need to meet in the middle."

Meanwhile, a Democratic official familiar with the negotiations said that negotiations "are already making progress but this certainly reinforces the need for swift action."

Former Obama officials who lived through a similar crisis over the debt limit in 2011 were blunter.

“It’s Bad," one former Obama official said of the Fisk warning. The official joined the administration shortly after the debt limit debacle but noted that at the time, it was a “low point” for then-President Barack Obama “when his approval ratings and Congress’ tanked.”

A second Obama official, who was in the White House during the 2011 debacle, said: “It underscores the real risk of creating a ton of economic turmoil that would be entirely self-inflicted.” That official said while there will be plenty of political blame to go around if the nation defaults, there is also concern Democrats will “pay the price because we’re in charge.”

Moody’s and S&P, two other ratings agencies, had placed the U.S. on negative watch during debt ceiling talks in 2011. S&P followed through with the downgrade; Moody’s did not.