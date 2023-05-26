IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Updated 18 minutes ago

Debt ceiling live updates: Talks remain 'close' but 'not there yet'  

Both sides sounded optimistic on Thursday, even as lawmakers headed home for the holiday weekend.
WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: The dome of the U.S. Capitol is reflected in displaced stone on the east front plaza on December 16, 2019 in Washington, DC. Washington is preparing for the House of Representatives to hold the historic vote on the Articles of Impeachment of President Donald Trump later this week. If the vote passes in the House, President Trump will become only the third sitting U.S. President to be impeached in the 243 year history of the United States.
Talks continue to strike a deal on the debt ceiling.Samuel Corum / Getty Images file
By NBC News

The latest in debt ceiling talks

  • Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that without an increase to the debt ceiling , the United States could run out of cash to pay the bills as soon as June 1.
  • President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and their negotiators are working to reach an agreement. Republicans are demanding that any deal must cut federal spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.
  • Sources were optimistic on Thursday that a deal was close.
  • On Wednesday, the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings put America’s AAA long-term foreign currency issuer default rating on negative watch .
18m ago / 2:31 PM UTC

Sources: Negotiators signal talks stuck on work requirements

Scott Wong and Sahil Kapur

A person who spoke with negotiators Friday morning said they appeared "cautiously optimistic" about a debt deal but that the two sides remained hung up on GOP demands for stricter work requirements and a couple of other issues.

A second source familiar with the talks confirmed that both sides remain dug in over the work requirements issue and that the White House is pushing against policies they worry would “drive Americans into poverty or take their health care away.”

Time is quickly running out to strike a deal, write legislation and pass it in the House and Senate before the June 1 default deadline. But the first source, a Republican, said he believes Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be able to find a way to extend that June 1 deadline.

"I think she'll come forward and say we can prioritize payments," the person said. "It doesn't mean the markets won't react unfavorably; it's risky stuff."

26m ago / 2:23 PM UTC

Debt ceiling talks are 'close' but 'not there yet,' source says

Kelly O'Donnell and Rose Horowitch

Negotiations over whether to raise the debt ceiling are "close but not there yet," according to a Democratic source familiar with the state of talks.

Broad parameters of a deal are "coming together," the source said, but the White House and congressional Republicans still need to work out details of an agreement.

The source said that they're hopeful that there will be language of an agreement over the long weekend, but that any deal is still subject to negotiation.

1h ago / 1:27 PM UTC

Debt ceiling deal forecast: Maybe today

Monica Alba

Everyone in Washington continues to try to suss out whether today will be the day.

One Democrat familiar with negotiations offered this take: “Don’t think it will be today but could be”

1h ago / 1:27 PM UTC

Stock futures up ahead of Friday market open

CNBC

Stock futures rose slightly Friday as investors watched for signs of progress on debt ceiling negotiations, CNBC reported.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 51 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.4%.

Washington is also watching Wall Street. A dip in the market, some D.C. insiders have speculated, may be the pressure needed to push a deal across the finish line.

