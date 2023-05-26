Debt ceiling live updates: Talks remain 'close' but 'not there yet'  

The latest in debt ceiling talks
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has repeatedly warned that without an increase to the debt ceiling , the United States could run out of cash to pay the bills as soon as June 1.
- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and their negotiators are working to reach an agreement. Republicans are demanding that any deal must cut federal spending in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.
- Sources were optimistic on Thursday that a deal was close.
- On Wednesday, the credit rating agency Fitch Ratings put America’s AAA long-term foreign currency issuer default rating on negative watch .
Sources: Negotiators signal talks stuck on work requirements
A person who spoke with negotiators Friday morning said they appeared "cautiously optimistic" about a debt deal but that the two sides remained hung up on GOP demands for stricter work requirements and a couple of other issues.
A second source familiar with the talks confirmed that both sides remain dug in over the work requirements issue and that the White House is pushing against policies they worry would “drive Americans into poverty or take their health care away.”
Time is quickly running out to strike a deal, write legislation and pass it in the House and Senate before the June 1 default deadline. But the first source, a Republican, said he believes Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be able to find a way to extend that June 1 deadline.
"I think she'll come forward and say we can prioritize payments," the person said. "It doesn't mean the markets won't react unfavorably; it's risky stuff."
Debt ceiling talks are 'close' but 'not there yet,' source says
Negotiations over whether to raise the debt ceiling are "close but not there yet," according to a Democratic source familiar with the state of talks.
Broad parameters of a deal are "coming together," the source said, but the White House and congressional Republicans still need to work out details of an agreement.
The source said that they're hopeful that there will be language of an agreement over the long weekend, but that any deal is still subject to negotiation.
Debt ceiling deal forecast: Maybe today
Everyone in Washington continues to try to suss out whether today will be the day.
One Democrat familiar with negotiations offered this take: “Don’t think it will be today but could be”
Stock futures up ahead of Friday market open
Stock futures rose slightly Friday as investors watched for signs of progress on debt ceiling negotiations, CNBC reported.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 51 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2%. Nasdaq-100 futures climbed 0.4%.
Washington is also watching Wall Street. A dip in the market, some D.C. insiders have speculated, may be the pressure needed to push a deal across the finish line.