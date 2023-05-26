Debt ceiling live updates: Talks remain 'close' but 'not there yet'  

Sources: Negotiators signal talks stuck on work requirements

A person who spoke with negotiators Friday morning said they appeared "cautiously optimistic" about a debt deal but that the two sides remained hung up on GOP demands for stricter work requirements and a couple of other issues.

A second source familiar with the talks confirmed that both sides remain dug in over the work requirements issue and that the White House is pushing against policies they worry would “drive Americans into poverty or take their health care away.”

Time is quickly running out to strike a deal, write legislation and pass it in the House and Senate before the June 1 default deadline. But the first source, a Republican, said he believes Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be able to find a way to extend that June 1 deadline.

"I think she'll come forward and say we can prioritize payments," the person said. "It doesn't mean the markets won't react unfavorably; it's risky stuff."