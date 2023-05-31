Debt ceiling vote live updates: House will take up the Biden-McCarthy plan tonight

The 99-page Fiscal Responsibility Act , which McCarthy says will get a vote in the Republican-led House today, will need to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate before the deadline of Monday set by the Treasury Department to act or risk default.

The bipartisan deal struck by Biden and McCarthy would extend the debt limit for two years, alongside modest federal spending cuts and a series of policy provisions.

Far-right members float threatening McCarthy’s speakership

As criticism builds in Republican ranks over the debt ceiling deal struck by McCarthy and Biden, some hard-line conservatives have begun floating the idea of toppling McCarthy as House speaker.

On a House Freedom Caucus call Monday night, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., floated using the motion to vacate, a rule that would allow any House member to force a vote to remove the speaker, two sources familiar with the call said. Buck, speaking toward the end of the call, referred to it as the “elephant in the room,” a source said.

After House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., suggested it might be too early for such a drastic threat, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., proposed using the threat to force McCarthy to allow members to amend the bill on the House floor, under an “open rule” that could stall the bill’s passage.

