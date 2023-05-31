Debt ceiling vote live updates: House will take up the Biden-McCarthy plan tonight

The latest on the debt ceiling deal:
- The House will vote this evening on Speaker Kevin McCarthy's debt ceiling deal with President Joe Biden.
- The vote is a major test for McCarthy, R-Calif., who narrowly won the speakership in January and faces threats to his gavel from far-right members.
- Hard-line Republicans have trashed the agreement and urged fellow members to vote no — though the bill cleared a committee hurdle last night.
- The bill would suspend the debt ceiling for two years, through the next presidential election, along with some modest spending cuts and policy provisions.
- If it passes the House, the bill will then head to the Senate ahead of a deadline Monday to act or risk a catastrophic default on the nation's debt.
What’s in the debt ceiling bill?
The bipartisan deal struck by Biden and McCarthy would extend the debt limit for two years, alongside modest federal spending cuts and a series of policy provisions.
The 99-page Fiscal Responsibility Act, which McCarthy says will get a vote in the Republican-led House today, will need to pass the Democratic-controlled Senate before the deadline of Monday set by the Treasury Department to act or risk default.
Far-right members float threatening McCarthy’s speakership
As criticism builds in Republican ranks over the debt ceiling deal struck by McCarthy and Biden, some hard-line conservatives have begun floating the idea of toppling McCarthy as House speaker.
On a House Freedom Caucus call Monday night, Rep. Ken Buck, R-Colo., floated using the motion to vacate, a rule that would allow any House member to force a vote to remove the speaker, two sources familiar with the call said. Buck, speaking toward the end of the call, referred to it as the “elephant in the room,” a source said.
After House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry, R-Pa., suggested it might be too early for such a drastic threat, Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., proposed using the threat to force McCarthy to allow members to amend the bill on the House floor, under an “open rule” that could stall the bill’s passage.
The House will hold its debt ceiling vote tonight
The House plans to vote on the debt ceiling deal around 8:30 p.m. ET.
Several Republicans and Democrats have said they will vote against the bill, which represents a compromise between Biden and McCarthy, but McCarthy has said he's "confident" it will pass.
Far-right members have been most critical of the deal, and conservative outside groups such as Club for Growth and FreedomWorks have encouraged members to oppose it.
If the bill passes, it will head to the Senate before Biden can sign it into law. The deadline to act on the debt ceiling is Monday.