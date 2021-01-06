Congress will begin certifying the Electoral College votes of each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., at 1 p.m. Wednesday — a typically routine quadrennial process that has been turned on its head over President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud.
More than a dozen Senate Republicans and over 100 GOP members of the House are planning to objectto the certification of the votes in as many as six battleground states, citing unsupported allegations of voting irregularities and demanding the creation of a special commission to audit the results.
Their opposition, which comes a day after Georgians voted in a pair of pivotal Senate races that will determine which party controls the chamber, will force Republican lawmakers in each house to publicly choose between rejecting the president's and his allies' unsupported claims — invoking the ire of Trump's loyal base — or, ostensibly, disenfranchising millions of voters. Enough objections could stretch the certification process into Thursday. Ultimately, however, President-elect Joe Biden's victory runs little risk of being overturned because the majority of lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., do not support the opposition.
Read the highlights:
- Here's what to expect as the electoral vote certification unfolds.
- Pence is under pressure from Trump to flip the results, despite his limited power.
- Warnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia, NBC News projects.
- Live Georgia Senate election results: Ossoff-Perdue race.
Live Blog
Warnock defeats Loeffler in Georgia, keeping alive Democrats' hopes of taking Senate, NBC News projects
Warnock vows to work for all of Georgia in SenateJan. 6, 202105:39
ATLANTA — Democrat Raphael Warnock defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler Tuesday, NBC News projects, in one of two critical runoff elections in Georgia that will determine control of the Senate and potentially the fate of Joe Biden’s presidency.
“Tonight we proved that with hope, hard works and the people by our side, anything is possible," Warnock told supporters in a video livestream.
Democrats need to win both contests to flip the Senate, but the other race, between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue, remains too close to call, according to NBC News, with 98 percent of the expected vote counted.
If Perdue wins, Republicans will maintain control of the chamber and be able to block President-elect Biden’s Cabinet appointments, judicial picks and legislative agenda — colossal stakes that Biden said Monday would “chart the course not just for the next four years, but for the next generation."