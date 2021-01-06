Protesters enter Capitol building in unprecedented security breach

Congress began counting the Electoral College votes of each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., at 1 p.m. Wednesday — a typically routine quadrennial process that has been turned on its head over President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud.
More than a dozen Senate Republicans and over 100 GOP members of the House are planning to object to the tallying of the votes in as many as six battleground states, citing unsupported allegations of voting irregularities and demanding the creation of a special commission to audit the results.
Their opposition comes a day after Georgians voted in a pair of pivotal Senate races that will determine which party controls the chamber. The GOP members' objections will force Republican lawmakers in each house to publicly choose between rejecting the president's and his allies' unsupported claims — invoking the ire of Trump's loyal base — or, ostensibly, disenfranchising millions of voters. Enough objections could stretch the certification process into Thursday. Ultimately, however, President-elect Joe Biden's victory runs little risk of being overturned because the majority of lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., do not support the opposition.
Live Blog
Pelosi, Washington Mayor call for National Guard help
Protesters are on the Senate floor
Photos: Protesters breach the Capitol
Protesters breach the Senate chamber, House door barricaded
Pro-Trump supporters have entered the Senate chamber as others are in a standoff at the door of the House chamber.
A protester who was able to get into the Senate chamber stood on the dais and yelled, "Trump won that election," according to a press pool reporter inside the room. Officers are also in an armed standoff with protesters at the House chamber door, which was barricaded.
The gallery door in the House was broken, and members have been evacuated. Members that are up top in the gallery area above the floor with press were sheltering as the door was barricaded.
D.C. Mayor Bowser imposes 6 p.m. curfew
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a curfew on the city as protesters stormed the Capitol building during the Electoral College certification Wednesday.
The 12-hour curfew will begin at 6 p.m. and continue into Thursday morning after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building as members of both congressional chambers debated the certification of Arizona's electoral votes.
"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," Bowser's press release said.
Trump's online base sours on Pence
As some supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol, members of the president’s largest internet communities immediately turned on Vice President Mike Pence, as it became clear he would not overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Supporters in “watch party” threads on some extremist websites pushed elaborate, QAnon-style conspiracy theories about Pence, claiming that he was part of an elaborate plot by Satanists to take over the world. Others simply expressed feelings of betrayal, and encouraged others to storm the Capitol.
Pro-Trump online forums had planned online for days to storm the Capitol if the election was not overturned in favor of Donald Trump.
After escalating attacks, Trump urges 'peaceful' protest
Minutes after posting an escalating attack on Vice President Mike Pence, Trump sent a second missive urging peaceful protest.
The tweet does not acknowledge that Trump has incited the protest by advancing baseless conspiracy theories about the results of the election.
Pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol, Pence whisked away
The House and Senate suddenly recessed Wednesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. ET as pro-Trump protests escalated.
Vice President Mike Pence was ushered quickly out of the Senate chamber as it recessed and the debate between senators had to stop mid-speech. A member of the Senate told NBC News that Pence and Sen. Charles Grassley, the president pro-tempore, have been taken to a secure location.
This came as pro-Trump demonstrators breached the barricades and crowded on the Capitol steps, which is normally only accessible to lawmakers. People jumped the barricades surrounding the Capitol and police began running down hallways inside, telling people to get away from the windows.
A police officer on the third floor began shouting that protesters had gotten inside the building and that people should take shelter.
All visitors and staff must go through metal detectors every time they enter any part of the Capitol complex, including nearby House and Senate office buildings. While the entrances that the protesters were crowding near have metal detectors inside, it's easier to circumvent them as it's normally only entrances for lawmakers.
Senators were locked inside their chamber on the second floor of the Capitol building and protesters wearing Trump "Make America Great Again" hats and carrying flags were seen gathering outside the chamber doors. Senate chaplain Barry Black ran down the hallway, away from the Senate chambers, to his office.
"Immediately seek shelter in the closest office," an announcement over a loudspeaker said across the Capitol, which told people to lock doors as well, amid the security threat. “Remain quiet and await further directions.”
Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., told MSNBC that he's "never experienced anything like this."
Trump continues his attacks as protesters storm the Capitol
President Donald Trump continued to escalate his attacks and allegations of voter fraud, even as protesters have breached the locked-down Capitol amid security concerns.
“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!” Trump says.
Trump's claims are false. Vice President Mike Pence legally has no power in this process.
Pence was rushed from the Senate chamber earlier today amid growing security concerns.