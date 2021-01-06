Protesters enter Capitol building in unprecedented security breach

Congress began counting the Electoral College votes of each of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., at 1 p.m. Wednesday — a typically routine quadrennial process that has been turned on its head over President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud.

More than a dozen Senate Republicans and over 100 GOP members of the House are planning to object to the tallying of the votes in as many as six battleground states, citing unsupported allegations of voting irregularities and demanding the creation of a special commission to audit the results.

Their opposition comes a day after Georgians voted in a pair of pivotal Senate races that will determine which party controls the chamber. The GOP members' objections will force Republican lawmakers in each house to publicly choose between rejecting the president's and his allies' unsupported claims — invoking the ire of Trump's loyal base — or, ostensibly, disenfranchising millions of voters. Enough objections could stretch the certification process into Thursday. Ultimately, however, President-elect Joe Biden's victory runs little risk of being overturned because the majority of lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., do not support the opposition.

Read the highlights: