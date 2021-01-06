McCarthy says he heard police say 'shots fired' inside Capitol

Congress's effort to count the Electoral College votes that gave President-elect Joe Biden his election victory devolved into chaos and violence Wednesday after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol.

The breach of the building occurred after President Donald Trump called on supporters at a rally in downtown Washington to march to the Capitol complex.

Members of Congress were set to tally the electoral votes of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., at 1 p.m., but had to abort the count and were whisked away from their respective chambers when protesters overran the building. One person was shot and several were injured in the frenzy that ensued as lawmakers were evacuated and sheltered in place.

Trump and other leaders later called on the National Guard to help secure the area.

More than a dozen Senate Republicans and over 100 GOP members had been planning to object to the tallying of the votes in several battleground states, citing unsupported allegations of voting irregularities and demanding the creation of a special commission to audit the results.

Read the highlights:

Biden condemns "insurrection."

One person shot in the Capitol amid violent breach of the complex.

Jon Ossoff defeats David Perdue in Georgia, handing control of the Senate to Democrats, NBC News projects.

Defying Trump, Pence says he won't overturn the 2020 election.