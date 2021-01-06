IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Electoral College vote count live updates: Pro-Trump protesters breach Capitol, one person shot, National Guard called in

Republicans and Democrats demand protesters leave as National Guard is called in and lawmaker are evacuated.

Jan. 6, 2021

Congress's effort to count the Electoral College votes that gave President-elect Joe Biden his election victory devolved into chaos and violence Wednesday after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol.

The breach of the building occurred after President Donald Trump called on supporters at a rally in downtown Washington to march to the Capitol complex.

Members of Congress were set to tally the electoral votes of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., at 1 p.m., but had to abort the count and were whisked away from their respective chambers when protesters overran the building. One person was shot and several were injured in the frenzy that ensued as lawmakers were evacuated and sheltered in place.

Trump and other leaders later called on the National Guard to help secure the area.

More than a dozen Senate Republicans and over 100 GOP members had been planning to object to the tallying of the votes in several battleground states, citing unsupported allegations of voting irregularities and demanding the creation of a special commission to audit the results.

2h ago / 8:27 PM UTC

Woman rushed out of Capitol building on a stretcher 'covered in blood'

Jan. 6, 202101:20

Jane C. Timm

1h ago / 8:34 PM UTC

Georgia election official: 'This is an insurrection'

Gabriel Sterling, an election official in Georgia who has spent weeks condemning the false attacks on the validity of the U.S. election as dangerous and inflammatory, called the chaotic mob of pro-Trump protesters who breached the U.S. Capitol an "insurrection."

He laid the blame squarely on the president's shoulders: "I said several weeks ago that the words and actions of the President were going to get someone shot, hurt, or killed. Shots were just fired in the U.S. Capitol. Let that link in for a moment."

One person was shot this afternoon inside the U.S. Capitol building by a member of law enforcement, several law enforcement officials said. No other details are known, including what law enforcement officer fired the shot, or the circumstances of the shooting, or the nature of the person's injuries.

Rebecca Shabad and Mike Memoli

2h ago / 8:25 PM UTC

Pelosi, VP-elect Harris both safe, officials say

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is "safe," a spokesperson for her told NBC News. The aide would not comment on her whereabouts. 

She had previously been inside the House chamber. 

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who was on the Capitol grounds today, is also “safe,” a transition official told NBC News. But they will not comment further on her current location. 

NBC News

2h ago / 8:09 PM UTC

Protesters enter Capitol building in unprecedented security breach

Jan. 6, 202104:25
2h ago / 8:09 PM UTC

Pelosi, Washington Mayor call for National Guard help

Frank Thorp V

2h ago / 8:08 PM UTC

Protesters are on the Senate floor

2h ago / 8:08 PM UTC

Photos: Protesters breach the Capitol

Capitol Police try to hold back protesters outside the east doors to the House side of the Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.Andrew Harnik / AP
Supporters of President Donald Trump enter the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images
A protester holds a Trump flag inside the Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021.Win McNamee / Getty Images
Protesters gesture to Capitol Police in the hallway outside of the Senate chamber at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, near the Ohio Clock.Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP
Members of Congress run for cover as protesters try to enter the House Chamber during a joint session on Jan. 6, 2021.Drew Angerer / Getty Images
Law enforcement officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021 .Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Doha Madani

2h ago / 8:22 PM UTC

Protesters breach the Senate chamber, House door barricaded

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber on Jan. 6, 2021.J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Pro-Trump supporters have entered the Senate chamber as others are in a standoff at the door of the House chamber. 

A protester who was able to get into the Senate chamber stood on the dais and yelled, "Trump won that election," according to a press pool reporter inside the room. Officers are also in an armed standoff with protesters at the House chamber door, which was barricaded. 

The gallery door in the House was broken, and members have been evacuated. Members that are up top in the gallery area above the floor with press were sheltering as the door was barricaded. 

Doha Madani

2h ago / 7:57 PM UTC

D.C. Mayor Bowser imposes 6 p.m. curfew

District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a curfew on the city as protesters stormed the Capitol building during the Electoral College certification Wednesday. 

The 12-hour curfew will begin at 6 p.m. and continue into Thursday morning after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building as members of both congressional chambers debated the certification of Arizona's electoral votes.

"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," Bowser's press release said.

Ben Collins

2h ago / 7:50 PM UTC

Trump's online base sours on Pence

As some supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol, members of the president’s largest internet communities immediately turned on Vice President Mike Pence, as it became clear he would not overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Supporters in “watch party” threads on some extremist websites pushed elaborate, QAnon-style conspiracy theories about Pence, claiming that he was part of an elaborate plot by Satanists to take over the world. Others simply expressed feelings of betrayal, and encouraged others to storm the Capitol.

Pro-Trump online forums had planned online for days to storm the Capitol if the election was not overturned in favor of Donald Trump.

Sahil Kapur

2h ago / 7:44 PM UTC

Protesters storm stairs of Capitol as Congress debates Electoral College objections

Jan. 6, 202102:59
NBC News