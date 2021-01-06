Woman rushed out of Capitol building on a stretcher 'covered in blood'

Congress's effort to count the Electoral College votes that gave President-elect Joe Biden his election victory devolved into chaos and violence Wednesday after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol.
The breach of the building occurred after President Donald Trump called on supporters at a rally in downtown Washington to march to the Capitol complex.
Members of Congress were set to tally the electoral votes of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., at 1 p.m., but had to abort the count and were whisked away from their respective chambers when protesters overran the building. One person was shot and several were injured in the frenzy that ensued as lawmakers were evacuated and sheltered in place.
Trump and other leaders later called on the National Guard to help secure the area.
More than a dozen Senate Republicans and over 100 GOP members had been planning to object to the tallying of the votes in several battleground states, citing unsupported allegations of voting irregularities and demanding the creation of a special commission to audit the results.
Read the highlights:
- Biden condemns "insurrection."
- One person shot in the Capitol amid violent breach of the complex.
Jon Ossoff defeats David Perdue in Georgia, handing control of the Senate to Democrats, NBC News projects.
- Defying Trump, Pence says he won't overturn the 2020 election.
Live Blog
Georgia election official: 'This is an insurrection'
Gabriel Sterling, an election official in Georgia who has spent weeks condemning the false attacks on the validity of the U.S. election as dangerous and inflammatory, called the chaotic mob of pro-Trump protesters who breached the U.S. Capitol an "insurrection."
He laid the blame squarely on the president's shoulders: "I said several weeks ago that the words and actions of the President were going to get someone shot, hurt, or killed. Shots were just fired in the U.S. Capitol. Let that link in for a moment."
One person was shot this afternoon inside the U.S. Capitol building by a member of law enforcement, several law enforcement officials said. No other details are known, including what law enforcement officer fired the shot, or the circumstances of the shooting, or the nature of the person's injuries.
Pelosi, VP-elect Harris both safe, officials say
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is "safe," a spokesperson for her told NBC News. The aide would not comment on her whereabouts.
She had previously been inside the House chamber.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who was on the Capitol grounds today, is also “safe,” a transition official told NBC News. But they will not comment further on her current location.
Protesters enter Capitol building in unprecedented security breachJan. 6, 202104:25
Pelosi, Washington Mayor call for National Guard help
Protesters are on the Senate floor
Photos: Protesters breach the Capitol
Protesters breach the Senate chamber, House door barricaded
Pro-Trump supporters have entered the Senate chamber as others are in a standoff at the door of the House chamber.
A protester who was able to get into the Senate chamber stood on the dais and yelled, "Trump won that election," according to a press pool reporter inside the room. Officers are also in an armed standoff with protesters at the House chamber door, which was barricaded.
The gallery door in the House was broken, and members have been evacuated. Members that are up top in the gallery area above the floor with press were sheltering as the door was barricaded.
D.C. Mayor Bowser imposes 6 p.m. curfew
District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser ordered a curfew on the city as protesters stormed the Capitol building during the Electoral College certification Wednesday.
The 12-hour curfew will begin at 6 p.m. and continue into Thursday morning after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the building as members of both congressional chambers debated the certification of Arizona's electoral votes.
"During the hours of the curfew, no person, other than persons designated by the mayor, shall walk, bike, run, loiter, stand, or motor by car or other mode of transport upon any street, alley, park, or other public place within the District," Bowser's press release said.
Trump's online base sours on Pence
As some supporters of Trump stormed the Capitol, members of the president’s largest internet communities immediately turned on Vice President Mike Pence, as it became clear he would not overturn the results of the 2020 election.
Supporters in “watch party” threads on some extremist websites pushed elaborate, QAnon-style conspiracy theories about Pence, claiming that he was part of an elaborate plot by Satanists to take over the world. Others simply expressed feelings of betrayal, and encouraged others to storm the Capitol.
Pro-Trump online forums had planned online for days to storm the Capitol if the election was not overturned in favor of Donald Trump.