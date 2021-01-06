Congress's effort to count the Electoral College votes that gave President-elect Joe Biden his election victory devolved into chaos and violence Wednesday after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol.
The breach of the building occurred after President Donald Trump called on supporters at a rally in downtown Washington to march to the Capitol complex.
Members of Congress were set to tally the electoral votes of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., at 1 p.m., but had to abort the count and were whisked away from their respective chambers when protesters overran the building. One person was shot and several were injured in the frenzy that ensued as lawmakers were evacuated and sheltered in place.
Trump and other leaders later called on the National Guard to help secure the area.
More than a dozen Senate Republicans and over 100 GOP members had been planning to object to the tallying of the votes in several battleground states, citing unsupported allegations of voting irregularities and demanding the creation of a special commission to audit the results.
Read the highlights:
- Biden condemns "insurrection."
- One person shot in the Capitol amid violent breach of the complex.
Jon Ossoff defeats David Perdue in Georgia, handing control of the Senate to Democrats, NBC News projects.
- Defying Trump, Pence says he won't overturn the 2020 election.
Live Blog
Aide says White House staffers 'disgusted and disappointed' by Trump's behavior
Most White House aides didn’t go into work on Wednesday because of road closures and protests. One staffer, who has been at the White House for all four years and worked on the re-election, said they are completely “disgusted and disappointed” by President Trump’s behavior in these final days.
“Never did anyone think it would turn out like this,” said the White House aide. “The blame for this lies squarely with the President. And whatever support he has among members has vanished. As wild as it sounds, he could be impeached in the final days.”
The aide believes Trump has lost support for the objection of the vote certification in the House because of Wednesday's unrest.
"I don’t know for a fact, no one does, because many are sheltering in place, but I would certainly anticipate that," the staffer said.
Trump authorizes National Guard to Capitol protests
Virginia National Guard, state troopers are heading to the Capitol
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced this afternoon that the state National Guard and 200 state troopers are heading to the Capitol to help police the protests and rioting happening there.
The sun will set shortly in Washington, and the city has ordered a 6 p.m. curfew.
1 person shot inside Capitol, law enforcement officials confirm
One person was shot and several others were injured amid the frenzy at the Capitol, law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News Wednesday.
Police did not know details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, who fired the shot, or the nature of the person’s injuries. That person is in critical condition, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.
A woman was seen on video being treated for an unknown injury as paramedics moved her on a stretcher out of the Capitol Wednesday. The building remains on lockdown.
Five people have been transported transported to the hospital, including one officer, according to the city's emergency medical services.
McCarthy says he heard police say 'shots fired' inside Capitol
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on Fox News on Wednesday that overheard police saying there were shots fired inside Capitol.
"People are being hurt. People are being, people are being hurt, there's been shots, this is unacceptable," McCarthy said.
Asked whether he could confirm "that shots have been fired inside the capitol or outside," McCarthy said he was with Capitol Police officers and that he "heard on the radio, 'shots fired.'"
McCarthy came moments after a bleeding woman was rushed from the Capitol on a stretcher with medical personnel tending to her. It's unclear how the woman was injured.
Photo: Protester sits at Capitol desk
Georgia election official: 'This is an insurrection'
Gabriel Sterling, an election official in Georgia who has spent weeks condemning the false attacks on the validity of the U.S. election as dangerous and inflammatory, called the chaotic mob of pro-Trump protesters who breached the U.S. Capitol an "insurrection."
He laid the blame squarely on the president's shoulders: "I said several weeks ago that the words and actions of the President were going to get someone shot, hurt, or killed. Shots were just fired in the U.S. Capitol. Let that link in for a moment."
One person was shot this afternoon inside the U.S. Capitol building by a member of law enforcement, several law enforcement officials said. No other details are known, including what law enforcement officer fired the shot, or the circumstances of the shooting, or the nature of the person's injuries.
Pelosi, VP-elect Harris both safe, officials say
Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is "safe," a spokesperson for her told NBC News. The aide would not comment on her whereabouts.
She had previously been inside the House chamber.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who was on the Capitol grounds today, is also “safe,” a transition official told NBC News. But they will not comment further on her current location.