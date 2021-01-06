SEE NEW POSTS

GOP lawmakers call on Trump to take action, call off the violence at the Capitol Multiple Republicans are calling on Trump to step in and call for an end to the violence that pro-Trump protesters engaged in at the Capitol on Wednesday. "Mr. President @realDonaldTrump the men & women of law enforcement are under assault. It is crucial you help restore order by sending resources to assist the police and ask those doing this to stand down," tweeted Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla. Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis., tweeted, "We are witnessing absolute banana republic crap in the United States Capitol right now. @realdonaldtrump, you need to call this off." "I am appalled at what is occurring in the US Capitol right now. President Trump needs to call for an end to this violence and permit Congress to facilitate a peaceful transition of power," tweeted Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. A number of other Republicans condemned the violence on Twitter, but did not call on the president to take action. Democrats, meanwhile, accused Trump of inciting it. The tweets came after Trump called on protesters at a rally in downtown D.C. to march to the Capitol. Well after the violence and chaos erupted at the Capitol, Trump tweeted, "I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!"







'It was predictable': Extremism experts point to signs well ahead of riots As pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol, online extremism researchers expressed frustration and disappointment with the inevitability of the movements they've tracked online coming to fruition in real life. "It would only be shocking if they hadn't been saying for years they were going to do this," said Megan Squire, a computer science professor at Elon University who tracks white nationalists and other extremist groups online. "And the role of the online platforms in fomenting this entire debacle can not be overstated. They consistently ignored advice from experts to remove the loudest voices pushing the most deranged conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. They chose time and time again to look the other way." Similar breaches by Trump supporters occurred in several different states recently including Oregon and Michigan, noted Joan Donovan, research director of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy School. "Tactics are contagious and spread quickly," Donovan said. "It was predictable." Donovan said the strong QAnon presence in the riots was also to be expected. "For years, they believed they were the digital soldiers led by General Flynn," Donovan said. "For weeks, Flynn, Powell, and Wood were priming people for action. When all legal options were exhausted, it became proof of their beliefs."







Aide says White House staffers 'disgusted and disappointed' by Trump's behavior Most White House aides didn't go into work on Wednesday because of road closures and protests. One staffer, who has been at the White House for all four years and worked on the re-election, said they are completely "disgusted and disappointed" by President Trump's behavior in these final days. "Never did anyone think it would turn out like this," said the White House aide. "The blame for this lies squarely with the President. And whatever support he has among members has vanished. As wild as it sounds, he could be impeached in the final days." The aide believes Trump has lost support for the objection of the vote certification in the House because of Wednesday's unrest. "I don't know for a fact, no one does, because many are sheltering in place, but I would certainly anticipate that," the staffer said.







Trump authorizes National Guard to Capitol protests At President @realDonaldTrump's direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services.



We reiterate President Trump's call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021







Virginia National Guard, state troopers are heading to the Capitol Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced this afternoon that the state National Guard and 200 state troopers are heading to the Capitol to help police the protests and rioting happening there. My team and I are working closely with @MayorBowser, @SpeakerPelosi, and @SenSchumer to respond to the situation in Washington, D.C.



Per the Mayor's request, I am sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers. — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 6, 2021 The sun will set shortly in Washington, and the city has ordered a 6 p.m. curfew.







1 person shot inside Capitol, law enforcement officials confirm One person was shot and several others were injured amid the frenzy at the Capitol, law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News Wednesday. Police did not know details regarding the circumstances of the shooting, who fired the shot, or the nature of the person's injuries. That person is in critical condition, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. A woman was seen on video being treated for an unknown injury as paramedics moved her on a stretcher out of the Capitol Wednesday. The building remains on lockdown. Five people have been transported transported to the hospital, including one officer, according to the city's emergency medical services. Officials say one person has been shot inside the Capitol by law enforcement Jan. 6, 2021 01:20







McCarthy says he heard police say 'shots fired' inside Capitol House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said on Fox News on Wednesday that overheard police saying there were shots fired inside Capitol. "People are being hurt. People are being, people are being hurt, there's been shots, this is unacceptable," McCarthy said. Asked whether he could confirm "that shots have been fired inside the capitol or outside," McCarthy said he was with Capitol Police officers and that he "heard on the radio, 'shots fired.'" McCarthy came moments after a bleeding woman was rushed from the Capitol on a stretcher with medical personnel tending to her. It's unclear how the woman was injured.







Photo: Protester sits at Capitol desk A supporter of President Donald Trump sits at a desk after invading the Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021. Saul Loeb / AFP - Getty Images







Georgia election official: 'This is an insurrection' Gabriel Sterling, an election official in Georgia who has spent weeks condemning the false attacks on the validity of the U.S. election as dangerous and inflammatory, called the chaotic mob of pro-Trump protesters who breached the U.S. Capitol an "insurrection." Anyone elected to the House or Senate who is challenging the results of the Presidential election in Congress are part of this attempted coup inspired by the President and they should resign. This is an insurrection... — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) January 6, 2021 He laid the blame squarely on the president's shoulders: "I said several weeks ago that the words and actions of the President were going to get someone shot, hurt, or killed. Shots were just fired in the U.S. Capitol. Let that link in for a moment." One person was shot this afternoon inside the U.S. Capitol building by a member of law enforcement, several law enforcement officials said. No other details are known, including what law enforcement officer fired the shot, or the circumstances of the shooting, or the nature of the person's injuries.






