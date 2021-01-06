SEE NEW POSTS

Trump tells mob at Capitol 'we love you' but 'go home' President Donald Trump issued a short video to his Twitter account Wednesday urging his supporters to "go home" after a mob bypassed police to enter the Capitol building. Trump continued to falsely assert that he won the presidential election by a "landslide" but told his supporters they must leave. The president also reiterated his baseless allegation that the 2020 election was "stolen." He told his supporters that they are "very special" and that he loved them. “It was a landslide election, everyone knows it…but you have to go home now," Trump said. "We have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anyone hurt." The president spoke to a large crowd of his supporters in front of the White House earlier Wednesday, prior to the beginning of a joint session of Congress to count Electoral College votes, where he encouraged his followers to go to the Capitol. Trump also suggested he would go himself. Twitter added a flag to Trump's tweet that it can not be retweeted, liked, or replied to "due to a risk of violence." The video was posted just moments after President-elect Joe Biden called on Trump to "step up" and called the chaos unfolding at the Capitol an "insurrection." pic.twitter.com/Pm2PKV0Fp3 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021 Share this -







Georgia Secretary of State Raffensperger evacuated from state Capitol building Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger was escorted out of the state Capitol building on Wednesday, his office confirmed. Approximately 150 protesters gathered outside the Georgia legislative building, which remained largely empty. The legislature is not in session and much of lawmakers' work is being done from home because of the pandemic. Raffensperger spoke with President Trump on Saturday, during which the president pressed him to "find 11,780 votes" to overturn the results of the presidential election in the state. The secretary of state said Monday that he never thought it appropriate to speak to Trump about the results. Share this -







U.K.'s Boris Johnson calls scenes in Washington 'disgraceful' British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday called the image of hundreds of pro-Trump protesters swarming the Capitol "disgraceful." "The United States stands for democracy around the world and it is now vital that there should be a peaceful and orderly transfer of power," the Trump ally wrote on Twitter. The events in Washington caused shock and surprise across the world, where many are used to American lectures on orderly transitions of power and not frenzied scenes of chaos in the heart of the American establishment. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called for the outcome of the American election to be respected after the Capitol descended into chaos. Shocking scenes in Washington, D.C. The outcome of this democratic election must be respected. — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) January 6, 2021 Elsewhere, former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak took to social media to call the events a "shaky coup attempt" by a "crowd incited by a defeated president who lost his temper." "But the lesson is clear: When those who are in charge are allowed to go wild and those who had to act are paralyzed by fear, even the impossible can happen," he added. Share this -







'It's not protest. It's insurrection': Biden condemns violent storming of Capitol President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday forcefully condemned the pro-Trump mob inciting violence and causing chaos on Capitol Hill. "The words of a president matter, no matter how good or bad it is," Biden said, before calling on President Donald Trump to give a televised address and demand "an end to this siege" by the president's supporters. "It's not protest. It's insurrection," Biden added. Biden, speaking in Delaware Wednesday afternoon called the events at the Capitol that disrupted the vote count "chaos" that "borders on sedition." "I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward," Biden said, adding that "the words of a president matter." Biden condemns chaos at the Capitol: 'It’s not protest, it’s insurrection' Jan. 6, 2021 07:23 Share this -







Lawmakers sheltered in place cheer news that National Guard troops are on the way Members of both parties who were locked down in a secure location at the Capitol cheered when House Democratic Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., and House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., announced that the National Guard was on its way, a House member in the room said. "We will return to the floor and do our job," the member said. Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that he is sending members of the Virginia National Guard along with 200 Virginia State Troopers to the Capitol. GOP Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan also announced that he was sending in troopers to assist the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police. Share this -







Improvised explosive device found at Capitol WASHINGTON — At least one improvised explosive device was found on the Capitol grounds, several law enforcement officials told NBC News. The explosive device was found outside a building, the officials said. “Along with our law enforcement partners, FBI Washington Field Office responded to reports of suspicious devices. The investigation is ongoing," a spokesperson for the field office said, Share this -







Jon Ossoff defeats David Perdue in Georgia, handing control of the Senate to Democrats, NBC News projects Jon Ossoff defeated Republican David Perdue and Raphael Warnock won over GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler in Georgia, NBC News projects. The twin wins for Democrats give the party control of the Senate, which will stand at 50 Democrats and 50 Republicans, but incoming Vice President Kamala Harris will be able to cast the tie-breaking vote. The Georgia election results are a big boost for President-elect Joe Biden, who would have faced stiff opposition from Republicans had they retained the Senate. Read the story. Share this -







Capitol Police request backup; Secret Service, FBI, Maryland National Guard responding U.S. Secret Service, FBI and the Maryland National Guard will support Capitol police as officers attempt to detain and disperse President Donald Trump's supporters as they roam the halls of Congress. Both uniformed and specials agent division of Secret Service are responding, a senior law enforcement source confirmed to NBC News. The official called the situation at the legislative office "extremely concerning." The FBI also confirmed that it will assist U.S. Capitol Police "in protection of federal property and public safety." Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said he ordered the state's National Guardsmen to set up a rapid response force to support police officers in the city. Share this -







Photo shows GOP Sen. Hawley, who led effort to contest vote, greeting protesters From our Francis Chung, Sen. Josh Hawley greeting protesters in the east side of the Capitol before riots began. pic.twitter.com/I8DjBCDuoP — Manuel Quinones (@ManuelQ) January 6, 2021 Share this -







Federal officials with ATF uniforms are clearing the Capitol Federal law enforcement officers are moving through the U.S. Capitol clearing out protesters. Reporters barricaded in a workspace in the Capitol greeted the officers — who had uniforms from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms — as a sign that the building may soon be safe. A security system inside the Capitol had alerted everyone to shelter in space. Police have continued to say that those inside are safest waiting where they are. "Thank you for what your doing," the reporters who remained locked inside said. Share this -





