Congress's effort to count the Electoral College votes that gave President-elect Joe Biden his election victory devolved into chaos and violence Wednesday after pro-Trump protesters stormed the Capitol.
The breach of the building occurred after President Donald Trump called on supporters at a rally in downtown Washington to march to the Capitol complex. One person has died, according to multiple law enforcement sources.
Read the highlights:
-The woman shot in the Capitol amid violent breach of the complex has died.
-Biden condemns "insurrection."
-Jon Ossoff defeats David Perdue in Georgia, handing control of the Senate to Democrats, NBC News projects.
-Defying Trump, Pence says he won't overturn the 2020 election
Members of Congress were set to tally the electoral votes of the 50 states and Washington, D.C., at 1 p.m., but had to abort the count and were whisked away from their respective chambers when protesters overran the building. One person was shot and several were injured in the frenzy that ensued as lawmakers were evacuated and sheltered in place.
More than a dozen Senate Republicans and over 100 GOP members had been planning to object to the tallying of the votes in several battleground states, citing unsupported allegations of voting irregularities and demanding the creation of a special commission to audit the results.
Live Blog
Former election security chief Krebs: Trump 'fanned flames' of violence
Christopher Krebs, who led the federal government’s election security efforts before President Donald Trump fired him in November, said Trump should have known his words would one day spark a mob.
“We called out #disinfo repeatedly before & after the election. Yet the President & his campaign/lawyers/supporters fanned the flames for their own selfish reasons culminating with today's objections followed by his video message,” Krebs said on Twitter Wednesday, after a mob breached the Capitol.
“WHAT DID THEY THINK WOULD HAPPEN? They own this,” he said.
Krebs is credited with helping to secure the 2020 presidential election against foreign interference attempts. Trump fired him after Krebs fact-checked post-election claims about alleged fraud and hacking.
House Dems to urge Pence to use 25th Amendment against Trump
Democratic Reps. Ted Lieu of California and David Cicilline of Rhode Island are drafting a letter to Vice President Mike Pence urging him to initiate 25th Amendment proceedings against President Donald Trump after Wednesday's riot at the Capitol.
Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., also tweeted that he supported such an effort.
Their efforts will almost certainly go nowhere.
Demonstrators who stormed U.S. Capitol face potential federal charges
Demonstrators who stormed the U.S. Capitol amid pro-Trump protests could face potential legal exposure to federal crimes. Here is an explainer of possible charges.
Trespassing: A federal petty misdemeanor that applies to persons who enter or remain in any building they are not licensed to enter.
Entering a restricted government building: This misdemeanor applies to anyone who knowingly enters a restricted government building or engages in disorderly conduct near a restricted government building that impedes government business.
Entering a restricted government building with a weapon or causing injury: This is a felony that applies to persons who violate the above misdemeanor and do so either with a firearm or deadly weapon or with further actions that result in serious bodily injury.
Physical damage to government property: a misdemeanor if someone damages government property up to $1,000 and a felony for over $1,000.
Misdemeanors carry fines and up to a year in prison. The felony counts listed carry maximum prison terms of 10 years.
Noose appears near Capitol; protesters seen carrying Confederate flags
A noose was erected on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol Wednesday afternoon, attached to a wooden beam.
It was seen as hundreds of pro-Trump demonstrators were crowding around the Capitol amid chaos that involved many of them breaching barricades and going inside the building.
Many were seen carrying Trump campaign flags inside, and some were also carrying Confederate flags.
Reps. Omar, Pressley call for Trump's impeachment
Democratic Reps. Ilhan Omar and Ayanna Pressley called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment Thursday.
“We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath,” Omar, of Minnesota, wrote on Twitter.
Pressley, of Massachusetts, said on Twitter that the president should be “immediately be impeached,” calling his behavior “dangerous and unacceptable.”
Photos show protesters storming U.S. Capitol, Pelosi's office
Supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, wandering around the Senate floor and other areas.
One protester entered House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office and kicked his feet up at a desk.
Photo: Trump supporter carries Confederate flag in Capitol
Twitter limits engagement on Trump tweets; YouTube, Facebook remove video
Twitter took the extraordinary step Wednesday of prohibiting one of President Donald Trump's tweets from being retweeted or replied to after he posted a video pushing conspiracy theories about election fraud while some of his supporters took over the U.S. Capitol building.
The tweet included a video in which Trump reiterated evidence-free claims that the election was "stolen" but also called for his supporters to "go home now."
Twitter turned off retweets and replies to the tweet.
"In regard to the ongoing situation in Washington, D.C., we are working proactively to protect the health of the public conversation occurring on the service and will take action on any content that violates the Twitter Rules," Twitter's Safety team said in a statement.
"Threats of and calls to violence are against the Twitter Rules, and we are enforcing our policies accordingly," the safety team said. "In addition, we have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labeled under our Civic Integrity Policy due to the risk of violence. This means these labeled Tweets will not be able to be replied to, Retweeted, or liked."
The same video was removed from YouTube early Wednesday night. The company said in a statement that the video violated "policies regarding content that alleges widespread fraud or errors changed the outcome." Facebook also took it down.
The video was tweeted at 4:17 p.m., about three hours after Trump told his supporters to march on the Capitol. The Capitol building was eventually evacuated after protesters stormed the building, some taking pictures from the dais and Senate offices.
Rep. Cori Bush to introduce resolution to expel GOP House members who 'incited' violence
Freshman Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri said Wednesday that she will introduce a resolution to expel Republican members of Congress who "incited this domestic terror attack through their attempts to overturn the election," saying they "must face consequences."
"They have broken their sacred Oath of Office," Bush tweeted. "I will be introducing a resolution calling for their expulsion."
Bush, a progressive, ousted long-term incumbent Lacy Clay, who represented Missouri's 1st Congressional District for 10 terms, in the Democratic primary.
Trump tells mob at Capitol 'we love you' but 'go home'
President Donald Trump issued a short video to his Twitter account Wednesday urging his supporters to "go home" after a mob bypassed police to enter the Capitol building.
Trump continued to falsely assert that he won the presidential election by a "landslide" but told his supporters that they must leave. He also reiterated his baseless allegation that the election was "stolen."
He told his supporters that they are "very special" and that he loved them.
"It was a landslide election, everyone knows it ... but you have to go home now," Trump said. "We have to have peace, we have to have law and order, we have to respect our great people in law and order. We don't want anyone hurt."
Trump spoke to a large crowd of his supporters in front of the White House earlier Wednesday before the beginning of a joint session of Congress to count Electoral College votes, where he encouraged his followers to go to the Capitol. Trump also suggested that he would go himself.
Twitter added a flag to Trump's tweet saying that it cannot be retweeted, liked or replied to "due to a risk of violence."
The video was posted just moments after President-elect Joe Biden urged Trump to "step up" and called the chaos unfolding at the Capitol an "insurrection."