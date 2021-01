SEE NEW POSTS

Bush appalled at 'reckless behavior' of some political leaders Former President George W. Bush condemned the "mayhem" at the Capitol in a searing statement Wednesday, criticizing the actions of both those who mobbed the federal building and political leaders. Those who attacked the Capitol were "inflamed by falsehoods," Bush said. He implored Trump's supporters upset with the election results to rise above politics and allow elected officials to do their jobs in a preservation of American democracy. "This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic — not our democratic republic," Bush said. "I am appalled by the reckless behavior of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions, and our law enforcement."







Trump celebrates Capitol rioting: 'Go home with love' President Donald Trump celebrated the mob that stormed and rioted inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a tweet that claimed that the events were justified. "These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long," Trump said in a tweet. These are the things and events that happen when a sacred landslide election victory is so unceremoniously & viciously stripped away from great patriots who have been badly & unfairly treated for so long. Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021 This is false; there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. The violent chaos at the Capitol has left one woman dead, and the FBI confirmed that two explosive devices were detonated by law enforcement officials. Trump characterized the event as something celebratory: "Go home with love & in peace. Remember this day forever!" he wrote.







Texas Republican Party removes officer who cheered on mob The Texas Republican Party said Wednesday it had removed one of its party officers, Walter West, who had posted on social media celebrating a mob's takeover of the U.S. Capitol. "Whereas we vigorously support the First Amendment right to freely assemble, we condemn violence and pray for all gathering in our nation's capital and those at the Capitol Building," the party said in an unsigned statement. "The Texas GOP has always been on the side of law and order and will remain so." West had been the state party's sergeant at arms, one of 12 officer positions with the party. His primary duty had been to maintain order during executive committee meetings. In posts on Facebook, West endorsed Wednesday's takeover in Washington, D.C., by supporters of President Donald Trump, writing, "Deal with them taking back OUR HOUSE!" He did not respond to an email requesting comment.







Fraternal Order of Police calls on Trump to 'forcefully urge' supporters to disperse The National Fraternal Order of Police is calling on President Donald Trump to tell his supporters to disperse after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. "The images coming in from the United State Capitol Building today are heartbreaking to every American. Lawlessness is not how Americans affect change in our great country," the police union's president, Patrick Yoes, said in a statement. "We also call on President Trump to forcefully urge these demonstrators to stop their unlawful activity, to stand down, and to disperse," he said. Trump did tell the demonstrators "you have to go home now" in a video message, but he also repeated his baseless and false claims that the election was stolen. The images coming in from the United State Capitol Building today are heartbreaking to every American.



We call on President @realDonaldTrump to forcefully urge these demonstrators to stop their unlawful activity, to stand down, and to disperse. pic.twitter.com/lSLQoJlGVf — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) January 6, 2021







Woman shot inside Capitol has died A woman who was shot inside the Capitol has died, several law enforcement officials confirmed to NBC News ob Wednesday. Police earlier had confirmed that one person was shot inside the U.S. Capitol building, but officials did not know details about the circumstances. Several other people, including a police officer, were injured and taken to a hospital after a mob overtook the Capitol. Authorities have not identified the woman who died. A woman covered in blood was seen on video being treated for an unknown injury as paramedics moved her on a stretcher out of the building. Woman who was shot inside Capitol has died, according to law enforcement Jan. 6, 2021 01:02







Photo: Lawmakers taking cover as mob storms Capitol Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., comforts Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., while taking cover as rioters disrupt the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. Tom Williams / CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images







Sen. Klobuchar to senators at undisclosed secure location: This is the safest place Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., ranking member of the Rules and Administration Committee, told senators waiting at an undisclosed secure location that police are still clearing the U.S. Capitol and that where they are being held is the safest place to be, according to a source familiar with the discussions in the room.







Former Trump White House spokeswoman says 'the Election was NOT stolen. We lost' Former White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah tweeted a message to Trump supporters Wednesday after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, saying, "I need you to hear me: the Election was NOT stolen. We lost." Farah, who resigned in December, also tweeted, "There were cases of fraud that should be investigated. But the legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome. You need to know that." The chaos at the Capitol occurred after a pro-Trump rally was held while Congress convened to officially count the Electoral College vote that President-elect Joe Biden won. There were cases of fraud that should be investigated. But the legitimate margins of victory for Biden are far too wide to change the outcome. You need to know that.



I'm proud of many policy accomplishments the Trump Admin had. But we must accept these results. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) January 6, 2021







McConnell spokesman: No clue when Electoral College vote will resume A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Republicans do not know what the plan is to resume the Electoral College vote count. Lawmakers were evacuated during the counting of the votes Wednesday after a mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol.