Melania Trump's top aide, Stephanie Grisham, resigns Melania Trump's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary, submitted her resignation letter Wednesday afternoon, effective immediately. "It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump's mission to help children everywhere and proud of the many accomplishments of this Administration," Grisham said in a statement to NBC News. Grisham, who has also served as White House communications director, is one of President Donald Trump's longest-serving aides, having worked on his 2016 campaign. Her boss, the first lady, is one of the few people close to the president who has yet to comment publicly on the violent protests in the nation's capital.







CEOs and business leaders condemn 'appalling events' at Capitol, push for unity Executives and CEOs from some of America's biggest companies strongly condemned the violence in Washington on Wednesday. "The scenes from Washington, D.C., today are shocking and scary for all of us," Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet, wrote in a note to employees. "Holding free and safe elections and resolving our differences peacefully are foundational to the functioning of democracy. The lawlessness and violence occurring on Capitol Hill today is the antithesis of democracy and we strongly condemn it." Wall Street was among the first to speak out against the "insurrection," with Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman, one of President Donald Trump's most prominent allies, calling the chaos "an affront to the democratic values we hold dear as Americans." The Business Roundtable, which represents CEOs of companies like Amazon, Walmart and Home Depot, said "the country deserves better," and called on Trump "and all relevant officials to put an end to the chaos and to facilitate the peaceful transition of power." Read the full story here.







Rand Paul: No more objections expected to Electoral College count No more objections are expected as lawmakers expect to continue counting the Electoral College votes Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., told reporters. Both chambers of Congress were debating a Republican objection to Arizona's results when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, forcing members of the House and the Senate to flee for safety. Legislators will vote to close debate after they resume, but Paul said he does not expect any more objections to the process. Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, along with other Republican lawmakers, had previously threatened to object to election results in some states, citing baseless claims of fraud.







Twitter locks Trump's account for 12 hours Twitter said Wednesday it was locking President Donald Trump's account for at least 12 hours. Twitter said in a statement that the move was in response to the "unprecedented and ongoing violent situation in Washington, D.C.," and Trump's "repeated and severe violations of our Civic Integrity policy." "This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets," Twitter said, referring to three Trump tweets that broke the company's rules. "If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked." The suspension is a rebuke, but it falls short of renewed calls Wednesday by many Twitter users who asked the service to ban Trump. Twitter has declined to ban Trump over the years because of his status as a head of state.







Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice condemns riots at Capitol Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, a Republican, denounced attacks on the Capitol on Wednesday evening, calling them "a flagrant violation of the rule of law and an assault to the democratic processes that were underway." "Those who participated should be prosecuted to the fullest extent," she said in a tweeted statement. pic.twitter.com/zO8fpGlNnC — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) January 6, 2021







Why aren't police arresting more Capitol protesters? Protesters broke into the Capitol building, damaged property and violated a number of federal laws. But why are the police not making more arrests? NBC News' Pete Williams reports. Why aren't the police arresting Capitol protesters? Jan. 6, 2021 02:25 According the Washington mayor's office, 15 people had been arrested and eight others had been transported by emergency services as of 6 p.m. ET.







Pompeo calls storming of Capitol by Trump supporters 'unacceptable' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, several hours after Trump supporters violently stormed the U.S. Capitol, calling it "unacceptable" and "intolerable." "Lawlessness and rioting — here or around the world — is always unacceptable. I have travelled to many countries and always support the right of every human being to protest peacefully for their beliefs and their causes," Pompeo tweeted. "But violence, putting at risk the safety of others including those tasked with providing security for all of us, is intolerable both at home and abroad. Let us swiftly bring justice to the criminals who engaged in this rioting," he added. The storming of the U.S. Capitol today is unacceptable. Lawlessness and rioting -- here or around the world -- is always unacceptable. I have travelled to many countries and always support the right of every human being to protest peacefully for their beliefs and their causes. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) January 6, 2021







Pelosi says Electoral College vote count will continue tonight House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said lawmakers will resume counting the Electoral College vote later Wednesday after armed protesters stormed the Capitol building, disrupting the proceedings and forcing lawmakers to flee to secure locations. "To that end, in consultation with Leader Hoyer and Whip Clyburn and after calls to the Pentagon, the Justice Department and the Vice President, we have decided we should proceed tonight at the Capitol once it is cleared for use," Pelosi wrote in a letter to House members. The lawmakers will return for a joint session, so members of both the House and Senate will join. It's unclear what time lawmakers will reconvene. "We always knew this responsibility would take us into the night," Pelosi continued. "The night may still be long but we are hopeful for a shorter agenda, but our purpose will be accomplished."






