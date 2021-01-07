SEE NEW POSTS

Sen. Booker: 'How will we confront this shame?' Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., equated the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday with the Confederates of the Civil War, noting in his comments to fellow senators when the chamber reconvened that a Confederate flag was brought into the building. "Our democracy is wounded, and I saw it when I saw pictures of yet another insurgency of a flag of another group that tried to challenge our nation," Booker said. "I saw the flag of the Confederacy there. What will we do? How will we confront this shame? How will we confront this dark second time in American history?" Sen. Booker ties Capitol riot to Confederacy: 'We brought this hell upon ourselves' Jan. 7, 2021 03:47 Booker invoked the memory of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., asking fellow lawmakers to remember "a Georgian" and those who once stood arm in arm on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, and said that together, "we shall overcome." Booker's speech was praised by Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the civil rights organization founded in 1940 by Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. "The sight of the Confederate flag carried through the halls of the Capitol was truly among the most truly awful images from today," Ifill said.







New York also sending National Guard to DC after pro-Trump riot New York will send 1,000 National Guard personnel to Washington, D.C., after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the governor said. The Guard members are being sent at the request of the U.S. National Guard, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. They will stay "for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power," he said in a statement. The D.C. National Guard had also been fully activated. Virginia's governor said he was sending members of that state's National Guard and 200 state troopers to Washington. At the request of the U.S. National Guard, I'm deploying 1,000 members of the NY National Guard to D.C. for up to 2 weeks.



A peaceful transition of power is the cornerstone of our democracy & NY stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is safely carried out. pic.twitter.com/3AStpH4B9Y — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 7, 2021







Pence encouraged rapid deployment of National Guard; Trump had to be convinced President Donald Trump had to be persuaded to deploy the National Guard on Wednesday afternoon as rioters — a mob of his supporters — breached the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the matter said. Vice President Mike Pence — who was trapped in the Capitol under siege — was in contact with the Defense Department, according to the source, and "encouraged a much more rapid deployment than what was occurring." The New York Times first reported the news.







Loeffler says she will not object to certification as planned Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost her election bid in Georgia on Tuesday to Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock, said she would not object to Congress' counting the presidential electoral votes as she had planned. "When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes," Loeffler said Wednesday evening. "However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider. I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors. The violence, the lawlessness and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect: the sanctity of the American democratic process." Loeffler nonetheless doubled down on the false claims that there were "last-minute changes" and "serious irregularities" in the election, seemingly justifying her plans to object to the process. Her colleagues applauded her remarks. Kelly Loeffler: 'I cannot now in good conscience' object Electoral vote Jan. 7, 2021 02:09







Facebook suspends Trump's account for 24 hours Facebook suspended President Donald Trump's account for 24 hours for violating two of its policies in posts in which he continued to push conspiracy theories about the election after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Twitter and YouTube removed posts from his accounts, including a video in which he repeated unfounded claims that the election was taken from him and encouraged his supporters to disperse after violence erupted at the Capitol. In the video Wednesday, he said that law and order were needed and that he loved his supporters. Twitter suspended Trump's account for 12 hours and warned that further violations of its rules "will result in permanent suspension." The removals are dramatic steps given past hesitancy to curb the speech of political figures, including the president. Twitter and Facebook have placed fact-check labels on some of Trump's posts when they included information that violated their rules, and Twitter has temporarily locked Trump's personal and campaign accounts before.







Gabrielle Giffords shares message to husband Sen. Mark Kelly Former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords offered a touching message to her husband, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., after learning he was safe as a mob stormed the Capitol. "As I sat waiting for information about @SenMarkKelly's safety today, I couldn't stop thinking about what you must have gone through 10 years ago this week," Giffords tweeted. Wednesday was two days short of the 10th anniversary of the day Giffords was nearly killed at a constituent event in Arizona. She was the target of a gunman who shot her in the head, nearly paralyzing her. Giffords resigned in 2012 to focus on her recovery and has since focused her attention on advocating for gun control. Kelly was sworn in to his Senate seat last month. As I sat waiting for information about @SenMarkKelly's safety today, I couldn't stop thinking about what you must have gone through 10 years ago this week. I'm so glad you and your staff are safe. I love you, sweetie. — Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 7, 2021







Schumer slams Capitol storming as Trump's 'final terrible indelible legacy' Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on Wednesday directly blamed President Donald Trump for inciting the rioters who ransacked the Capitol earlier in the day, saying that "his words, his lies" were squarely to blame for motivating his supports to storm the building. "This will be a stain on our country, not so easily washed away. The final terrible indelible legacy of the 45th president of the United States. Undoubtedly our worst," Schumer said. Schumer added that "this president bears a great deal of the blame" and that the "mob was, in good part, President Trump's doing, incited by his words, his lies." "This violence, is in good part, his responsibility, his everlasting shame. Today's events certainly would not have happened without him," he said. Schumer calls Capitol rioters domestic terrorists, says Trump holds blame Jan. 7, 2021 06:24






