30 arrested for curfew violations Thirty people have been arrested for curfew violations in Washington, double the number arrested after the storming of the Capitol earlier Wednesday. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a 6 p.m. curfew, and multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Maryland National Guard, were called to restore order after rioters breached Congress. At least 30 people had been arrested for violating curfew as of 9:30 p.m., Bowser's office said; 15 people were arrested after the mob stormed the Capitol.







Carter, Clinton join chorus of former presidents decrying Capitol violence Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton decried the "unprecedented assault" and "national tragedy" brought by Wednesday's Capitol riots. "Rosalynn and I are troubled by the violence at the U.S. Capitol today," Carter said in a statement. "This is a national tragedy and is not who we are as a nation." Carter, the 39th president, didn't call out President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the mobs, but Clinton, the 42nd president, cited four years of a truth-challenged White House. "Today we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, and our country. The assault was fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another," Clinton tweeted. "The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost." Today we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, and our country.



The assault was fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 7, 2021 Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama had earlier voiced their strong opposition to the violence.







White House officials resigning after riots in the Capitol A growing number of White House officials have submitted their resignations after President Donald Trump's rhetoric led to the riots in the Capitol on Wednesday, and more are expected to follow. Melania Trump's chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, a former White House press secretary, resigned Wednesday afternoon, and deputy press secretary Sarah Matthews has also resigned. Social secretary Rickie Niceta did so, as well, according to a person familiar with the matter. "As someone who worked on the halls of Congress, I was deeply disturbed by what I saw today," Matthews said in a statement to NBC News. "I'll be stepping down from my role, effective immediately. Our nation needs a peaceful transfer of power." More senior members of the Trump administration are also considering putting in their letters of resignation, including national security adviser Robert O'Brien, deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, according to people familiar with the matter. The Transportation Department has not responded to a request for comment. A spokesperson for the National Security Council did not respond to a request for comment. Other White House officials have expressed dismay at Trump's rhetoric and blame him for the violence that followed his rally Wednesday. "Never did anyone think it would turn out like this," a longtime White House aide said. "The blame for this lies squarely with the president. And whatever support he has among members has vanished. As wild as it sounds, he could be impeached in the final days."







Sen. Booker: 'How will we confront this shame?' Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., equated the mob that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday with the Confederates of the Civil War, noting in his comments to fellow senators when the chamber reconvened that a Confederate flag was brought into the building. "Our democracy is wounded, and I saw it when I saw pictures of yet another insurgency of a flag of another group that tried to challenge our nation," Booker said. "I saw the flag of the Confederacy there. What will we do? How will we confront this shame? How will we confront this dark second time in American history?" Sen. Booker ties Capitol riot to Confederacy: 'We brought this hell upon ourselves' Jan. 7, 2021 03:47 Booker invoked the memory of the late Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., asking fellow lawmakers to remember "a Georgian" and those who once stood arm in arm on the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, and said that together, "we shall overcome." Booker's speech was praised by Sherrilyn Ifill, president of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, the civil rights organization founded in 1940 by Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. "The sight of the Confederate flag carried through the halls of the Capitol was truly among the most truly awful images from today," Ifill said.







New York also sending National Guard to DC after pro-Trump riot New York will send 1,000 National Guard personnel to Washington, D.C., after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the governor said. The Guard members are being sent at the request of the U.S. National Guard, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. They will stay "for up to two weeks to aid and facilitate the peaceful transition of presidential power," he said in a statement. The D.C. National Guard had also been fully activated. Virginia's governor said he was sending members of that state's National Guard and 200 state troopers to Washington. At the request of the U.S. National Guard, I'm deploying 1,000 members of the NY National Guard to D.C. for up to 2 weeks.



A peaceful transition of power is the cornerstone of our democracy & NY stands ready to help ensure the will of the American people is safely carried out. pic.twitter.com/3AStpH4B9Y — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 7, 2021







Pence encouraged rapid deployment of National Guard; Trump had to be convinced President Donald Trump had to be persuaded to deploy the National Guard on Wednesday afternoon as rioters — a mob of his supporters — breached the U.S. Capitol, a person familiar with the matter said. Vice President Mike Pence — who was trapped in the Capitol under siege — was in contact with the Defense Department, according to the source, and "encouraged a much more rapid deployment than what was occurring." The New York Times first reported the news.







Loeffler says she will not object to certification as planned Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who lost her election bid in Georgia on Tuesday to Sen.-elect Raphael Warnock, said she would not object to Congress' counting the presidential electoral votes as she had planned. "When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes," Loeffler said Wednesday evening. "However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider. I cannot now in good conscience object to the certification of these electors. The violence, the lawlessness and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect: the sanctity of the American democratic process." Loeffler nonetheless doubled down on the false claims that there were "last-minute changes" and "serious irregularities" in the election, seemingly justifying her plans to object to the process. Her colleagues applauded her remarks. Kelly Loeffler: 'I cannot now in good conscience' object Electoral vote Jan. 7, 2021 02:09







Facebook suspends Trump's account for 24 hours Facebook suspended President Donald Trump's account for 24 hours for violating two of its policies in posts in which he continued to push conspiracy theories about the election after a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol. Twitter and YouTube removed posts from his accounts, including a video in which he repeated unfounded claims that the election was taken from him and encouraged his supporters to disperse after violence erupted at the Capitol. In the video Wednesday, he said that law and order were needed and that he loved his supporters. Twitter suspended Trump's account for 12 hours and warned that further violations of its rules "will result in permanent suspension." The removals are dramatic steps given past hesitancy to curb the speech of political figures, including the president. Twitter and Facebook have placed fact-check labels on some of Trump's posts when they included information that violated their rules, and Twitter has temporarily locked Trump's personal and campaign accounts before.






