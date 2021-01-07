On a dark day, an ode to the beauty of the Capitol

SEE NEW POSTS

Three dead near Capitol in 'separate medical emergencies' Washington D.C’s Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said that three more deaths were reported near the Capitol riots after people had apparently suffered "separate medical emergencies." He did not provide additional details about those deaths. They bring the death toll at Wednesday's riots to four. Earlier, a woman was shot by Capitol Police and later pronounced dead. The circumstances of the shooting will be investigated, Contee said. Fourteen officers were injured in the riots Wednesday, as well; two officers have been hospitalized after sustaining injuries during the demonstrations. One officer sustained serious injuries after being pulled into the crowd and assaulted. Contee also said that two pipe bombs had been uncovered — one at the Republican National Committee and one at the Democratic National Committee — as well as long guns and Molotov cocktails that were uncovered in a truck on the Capitol grounds. Share this -







House rejects Arizona certification objection The House followed the Senate in rejecting an attempt to object to Arizona's Electoral College certification. A total of 121 Republican members voted to sustain the objection, while 303 House members were opposed. Members of both chambers will reconvene in a joint session to continue the Electoral College certification process. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told his fellow lawmakers that he still intends to object to Pennsylvania's certification but will yield his speaking time to move toward a vote. If Hawley objects, the chambers will split into their individual sessions once again and have up to two hours of debate time before voting on the objection. Share this -







Emergency order in D.C. extended by two weeks Washington, D.C. will extend its emergency order for two more weeks, through the end of President Donald Trump's term, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced late Wednesday. "President Trump continues to fan rage and violence," Bowser said in a statement announcing a 15-day extension. Earlier Wednesday, in the wake of the overrunning of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump mobs, Bowser ordered a citywide curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Share this -







Gaetz: Antifa was behind Capitol mob After Republicans' rigged election lie incited chaos throughout Congress on Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., stood on the floor of the House and advanced another fringe conspiracy theory. "I don't know if the reports are true, but The Washington Times has just reported some pretty compelling evidence from a facial recognition company that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters — they were masquerading as Trump supporters and, in fact, were members of the violent terrorist group antifa," Gaetz said. Radical conservative activists and allies of President Donald Trump began to spread the theory earlier Wednesday. Share this -







Objection to Arizona certification fails in Senate An effort to object to Arizona's Electoral College certification overwhelmingly failed in the Senate on Wednesday night after a mob's breach of the Capitol. Only six senators supported the objection; 93 were opposed. Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri both voted to sustain the objection. Sens. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, John Kennedy of Louisiana and Roger Marshall of Kansas also voted in favor of the objection. Members of the Senate and the House were debating the certification after Republican lawmakers opposed the tallying of the votes in several battleground states. Lawmakers reconvened in the Senate at 8 p.m. to finalize the normally pro forma process. Share this -







Sen. Lindsey Graham: 'Count me out. Enough is enough.' Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., a close ally of President Donald Trump's, virulently condemned efforts to object to congressional recognition of the election. "All I can say is count me out. Enough is enough," Graham said in a fast-talking, sometimes free-wheeling five-minute address to the Senate. He argued that both the courts and others had no proof of voter fraud and that even though he had been a stalwart supporter of Trump in recent years, it was time to move on. "Final thing: Joe Biden. I've traveled the world with Joe. I hoped he'd lose. I prayed he would lose. He won. He is the legitimate president of the United States," Graham said. "I cannot convince people, certain groups, by my words, but I will tell you by my actions, that maybe I — among, above all others in this body — need to say this: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are lawfully elected and will become the president and the vice president of the United States on January the 20th." Graham: Biden and Harris are lawfully elected Jan. 7, 2021 05:08 Share this -







30 arrested for curfew violations Thirty people have been arrested for curfew violations in Washington, double the number arrested after the storming of the Capitol earlier Wednesday. Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a 6 p.m. curfew, and multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Maryland National Guard, were called to restore order after rioters breached Congress. At least 30 people had been arrested for violating curfew as of 9:30 p.m., Bowser's office said; 15 people were arrested after the mob stormed the Capitol. Share this -







Carter, Clinton join chorus of former presidents decrying Capitol violence Former Presidents Jimmy Carter and Bill Clinton decried the "unprecedented assault" and "national tragedy" brought by Wednesday's Capitol riots. "Rosalynn and I are troubled by the violence at the U.S. Capitol today," Carter said in a statement. "This is a national tragedy and is not who we are as a nation." Carter, the 39th president, didn't call out President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the mobs, but Clinton, the 42nd president, cited four years of a truth-challenged White House. "Today we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, and our country. The assault was fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another," Clinton tweeted. "The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost." Today we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, and our country.



The assault was fueled by more than four years of poison politics spreading deliberate misinformation, sowing distrust in our system, and pitting Americans against one another. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 7, 2021 Former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama had earlier voiced their strong opposition to the violence. Share this -





