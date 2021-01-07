SEE NEW POSTS

Hawley objects to Pennsylvania certification Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined Republican House members in objecting to Pennsylvania's Electoral College certification, forcing the congressional chambers to split into individual sessions. Although senators withdrew their objections for Georgia, Michigan and Nevada, Hawley co-signed the opposition to Pennsylvania, as he had told his fellow lawmakers he planned to do when the Senate reconvened earlier in the evening. But Hawley also said he intended to yield his time in the two-hour debate. It's unclear how long each chamber will debate the objection before moving to a vote. Congressional rules say any objection to an Electoral College ballot certification must be signed by both a senator and a member of the House. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., joined Hawley's challenge. Hawley makes claim about legality of vote in Pennsylvania Jan. 7, 2021 04:15







FBI calls for help identifying people who stormed Capitol The FBI on Wednesday evening put out a call for information related to the mob that stormed the Capitol. "The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC," the agency said in an announcement. "The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021." Only a handful of people were arrested during the unrest Wednesday.







Trump administration staffers are discussing the 25th Amendment Multiple sources familiar with the matter said there have been informal discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment among staff-level officials within the Trump administration. President Donald Trump spent the day inciting and praising a mob that stormed the Capitol, so much so that he has been locked out of Twitter and Facebook for at least 12 hours. It's unclear whether Cabinet-level officials have discussed the matter; two sources said the issue hasn't been broached with Vice President Mike Pence, who would need to agree along with a majority of the Cabinet to empower the vice president under the 25th Amendment. The conversations have been fueled in part by concerns of unrest and insurrection throughout the U.S. over the next two weeks, before President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as president, but there are some large questions. A source said it is unclear whether it would be legally possible to invoke the 25th Amendment in two weeks and whether enough Cabinet-level officials would back the effort. On CNN, former national security adviser John Bolton warned against invoking the 25th Amendment, saying it could make matters worse. "I acknowledge this is dangerous, but I'll say again, we ought to bear in mind the adage 'do no harm,' because you can make this worse if we're not careful," he said.







Top Pence aide banned from the White House by Trump President Donald Trump banned Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, from entering the White House after Pence refused to overturn the results of the election, according to a person close to Pence. Short, who had once served as Trump's head of legislative affairs, had been advising Pence on the procedure for overseeing the counting of Electoral College votes. Trump had pressured Pence in recent days to reject the election results, which Pence said he didn't have the ability to do under the Constitution.







Three dead near Capitol in 'separate medical emergencies' Washington D.C's Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said that three more deaths were reported near the Capitol riots after people had apparently suffered "separate medical emergencies." He did not provide additional details about those deaths. They bring the death toll at Wednesday's riots to four. Earlier, a woman was shot by Capitol Police and later pronounced dead. The circumstances of the shooting will be investigated, Contee said. Fourteen officers were injured in the riots Wednesday, as well; two officers have been hospitalized after sustaining injuries during the demonstrations. One officer sustained serious injuries after being pulled into the crowd and assaulted. Contee also said that two pipe bombs had been uncovered — one at the Republican National Committee and one at the Democratic National Committee — as well as long guns and Molotov cocktails that were uncovered in a truck on the Capitol grounds.







House rejects Arizona certification objection The House followed the Senate in rejecting an attempt to object to Arizona's Electoral College certification. A total of 121 Republican members voted to sustain the objection, while 303 House members were opposed. Members of both chambers will reconvene in a joint session to continue the Electoral College certification process. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told his fellow lawmakers that he still intends to object to Pennsylvania's certification but will yield his speaking time to move toward a vote. If Hawley objects, the chambers will split into their individual sessions once again and have up to two hours of debate time before voting on the objection.







Emergency order in D.C. extended by two weeks Washington, D.C. will extend its emergency order for two more weeks, through the end of President Donald Trump's term, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced late Wednesday. "President Trump continues to fan rage and violence," Bowser said in a statement announcing a 15-day extension. Earlier Wednesday, in the wake of the overrunning of the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump mobs, Bowser ordered a citywide curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m.







Gaetz: Antifa was behind Capitol mob After Republicans' rigged election lie incited chaos throughout Congress on Wednesday, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., stood on the floor of the House and advanced another fringe conspiracy theory. "I don't know if the reports are true, but The Washington Times has just reported some pretty compelling evidence from a facial recognition company that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters — they were masquerading as Trump supporters and, in fact, were members of the violent terrorist group antifa," Gaetz said. Radical conservative activists and allies of President Donald Trump began to spread the theory earlier Wednesday.







Objection to Arizona certification fails in Senate An effort to object to Arizona's Electoral College certification overwhelmingly failed in the Senate on Wednesday night after a mob's breach of the Capitol. Only six senators supported the objection; 93 were opposed. Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Josh Hawley of Missouri both voted to sustain the objection. Sens. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, John Kennedy of Louisiana and Roger Marshall of Kansas also voted in favor of the objection. Members of the Senate and the House were debating the certification after Republican lawmakers opposed the tallying of the votes in several battleground states. Lawmakers reconvened in the Senate at 8 p.m. to finalize the normally pro forma process.






