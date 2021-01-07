SEE NEW POSTS

Oregon's Merkley shows damage to Senate office The trail of destruction and looting. What happened today was an assault by the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol, but it was also an assault on our constitution.

[sound on] pic.twitter.com/BrELF7cMz1 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 7, 2021







Capitol Complex declared all-clear Early Thursday morning, Capitol Police declared the Capitol Complex all clear. A notice was sent to congressional staff about 1:15 a.m. indicating that officials had cleared the security threat after a mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. The official notice indicating that normal operations could resume came as the House debated objections to the election results in Pennsylvania.







Pennsylvania objection fails in the Senate with no debate Senators chose to skip all debate and immediately voted to strike down an objection to Pennsylvania's Electoral College certification early Thursday. Only seven senators voted to sustain the objection, while 92 opposed the motion. The objection, raised by Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and co-signed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., came after no senators co-signed objections to three other states' votes. Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, both voted to sustain the objection. Sens. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Rick Scott of Florida, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Roger Marshall of Kansas also voted in favor of the objection. Members of the House continue to debate before voting on the objection.







Hawley objects to Pennsylvania certification Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined Republican House members in objecting to Pennsylvania's Electoral College certification, forcing the congressional chambers to split into individual sessions. Although senators withdrew their objections for Georgia, Michigan and Nevada, Hawley co-signed the opposition to Pennsylvania, as he had told his fellow lawmakers he planned to do when the Senate reconvened earlier in the evening. But Hawley also said he intended to yield his time in the two-hour debate. It's unclear how long each chamber will debate the objection before moving to a vote. Congressional rules say any objection to an Electoral College ballot certification must be signed by both a senator and a member of the House. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., joined Hawley's challenge. Hawley makes claim about legality of vote in Pennsylvania Jan. 7, 2021 04:15







FBI calls for help identifying people who stormed Capitol The FBI on Wednesday evening put out a call for information related to the mob that stormed the Capitol. "The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC," the agency said in an announcement. "The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021." Only a handful of people were arrested during the unrest Wednesday.







Trump administration staffers are discussing the 25th Amendment Multiple sources familiar with the matter said there have been informal discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment among staff-level officials within the Trump administration. President Donald Trump spent the day inciting and praising a mob that stormed the Capitol, so much so that he has been locked out of Twitter and Facebook for at least 12 hours. It's unclear whether Cabinet-level officials have discussed the matter; two sources said the issue hasn't been broached with Vice President Mike Pence, who would need to agree along with a majority of the Cabinet to empower the vice president under the 25th Amendment. The conversations have been fueled in part by concerns of unrest and insurrection throughout the U.S. over the next two weeks, before President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as president, but there are some large questions. A source said it is unclear whether it would be legally possible to invoke the 25th Amendment in two weeks and whether enough Cabinet-level officials would back the effort. On CNN, former national security adviser John Bolton warned against invoking the 25th Amendment, saying it could make matters worse. "I acknowledge this is dangerous, but I'll say again, we ought to bear in mind the adage 'do no harm,' because you can make this worse if we're not careful," he said.







Top Pence aide banned from the White House by Trump President Donald Trump banned Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, from entering the White House after Pence refused to overturn the results of the election, according to a person close to Pence. Short, who had once served as Trump's head of legislative affairs, had been advising Pence on the procedure for overseeing the counting of Electoral College votes. Trump had pressured Pence in recent days to reject the election results, which Pence said he didn't have the ability to do under the Constitution.







Three dead near Capitol in 'separate medical emergencies' Washington Police Chief Robert Contee said three more deaths were reported near the Capitol riots after people had apparently suffered "separate medical emergencies." He did not provide additional details about the deaths, which brought the death toll in Wednesday's riots to four. Earlier, a woman who had been shot by Capitol Police was pronounced dead. The circumstances of the shooting will be investigated, Contee said. Fourteen officers were injured in the riots, as well, and two were hospitalized after they sustained injuries in the demonstrations. One officer sustained serious injuries after being pulled into the crowd and assaulted. Contee also said two pipe bombs had been uncovered — one at the Republican National Committee and one at the Democratic National Committee — as well as long guns and Molotov cocktails that were found in a truck on the Capitol grounds.






