President Donald Trump early on Thursday committed to "an orderly transition" of power soon after Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's election win, and following the storming of the Capitol by a mob of violent Trump supporters.
In a statement released by the White House, the president again made false claims about the outcome of the election. Twitter suspended Trump's account for 12 hours Wednesday after he continued to push conspiracy theories about the election after the chaos at the Capitol.
Overnight, Congress reconvened and counted the electoral votes Biden's victory. After some objections, the count of Biden's 306 votes to President Donald Trump's 232 was finished in proceedings that lasted until 3:40 a.m.
-The woman shot in the Capitol amid violent breach of the complex has died.
-Biden condemns "insurrection."
-Jon Ossoff defeats David Perdue in Georgia, handing control of the Senate to Democrats, NBC News projects.
-Defying Trump, Pence says he won't overturn the 2020 election.
Trump says 'there will be an orderly transition on January 20th'
President Donald Trump early Thursday said there would be "an orderly transition on January 20th."
The president released the statement through the White House minutes after Congress confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win.
In his statement, the president again made false claims about the outcome of the election but said that this month will bring to end "the greatest first term in presidential history."
Congress confirms Joe Biden's Electoral College win
Early Thursday, Congress finished counting the Electoral College votes and confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win after a chaotic day that resulted in four deaths and forced lawmakers to evacuate the Capitol.
Despite the disruption and objections from Republicans to election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, members of the House and the Senate were able to certify the Electoral College more than 14 hours after the process began.
Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president on Jan. 20.
Pennsylvania objection fails in the House
The objection to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College votes failed in the House, moving the counting process along after a series of delays during what was previously thought of as a simply ceremonial event.
A total of 138 House members voted to sustain the objection, and 282 members opposed the motion.
While the Senate decided to forgo any discussion on the objection before voting to strike the motion, House members engaged in two hours of debate. Legislators from both chambers can now resume their joint session and finish counting the Electoral College votes.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., previously said he did not expect any more votes for the evening.
Oregon's Merkley shows damage to Senate office
Capitol Complex declared all-clear
Early Thursday morning, Capitol Police declared the Capitol Complex all clear.
A notice was sent to congressional staff about 1:15 a.m. indicating that officials had cleared the security threat after a mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon.
The official notice indicating that normal operations could resume came as the House debated objections to the election results in Pennsylvania.
Rep. Grace Meng on being barricaded in the Capitol: 'I texted everyone I loved'
Pennsylvania objection fails in the Senate with no debate
Senators chose to skip all debate and immediately voted to strike down an objection to Pennsylvania's Electoral College certification early Thursday.
Only seven senators voted to sustain the objection, while 92 opposed the motion.
The objection, raised by Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and co-signed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., came after no senators co-signed objections to three other states' votes.
Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, both voted to sustain the objection. Sens. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Rick Scott of Florida, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Roger Marshall of Kansas also voted in favor of the objection.
Members of the House continue to debate before voting on the objection.
Hawley objects to Pennsylvania certification
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined Republican House members in objecting to Pennsylvania's Electoral College certification, forcing the congressional chambers to split into individual sessions.
Although senators withdrew their objections for Georgia, Michigan and Nevada, Hawley co-signed the opposition to Pennsylvania, as he had told his fellow lawmakers he planned to do when the Senate reconvened earlier in the evening. But Hawley also said he intended to yield his time in the two-hour debate.
It's unclear how long each chamber will debate the objection before moving to a vote.
Congressional rules say any objection to an Electoral College ballot certification must be signed by both a senator and a member of the House. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., joined Hawley's challenge.
FBI calls for help identifying people who stormed Capitol
The FBI on Wednesday evening put out a call for information related to the mob that stormed the Capitol.
"The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC," the agency said in an announcement. "The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021."
Only a handful of people were arrested during the unrest Wednesday.
Trump administration staffers are discussing the 25th Amendment
Multiple sources familiar with the matter said there have been informal discussions about invoking the 25th Amendment among staff-level officials within the Trump administration.
President Donald Trump spent the day inciting and praising a mob that stormed the Capitol, so much so that he has been locked out of Twitter and Facebook for at least 12 hours.
It's unclear whether Cabinet-level officials have discussed the matter; two sources said the issue hasn't been broached with Vice President Mike Pence, who would need to agree along with a majority of the Cabinet to empower the vice president under the 25th Amendment.
The conversations have been fueled in part by concerns of unrest and insurrection throughout the U.S. over the next two weeks, before President-elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as president, but there are some large questions.
A source said it is unclear whether it would be legally possible to invoke the 25th Amendment in two weeks and whether enough Cabinet-level officials would back the effort.
On CNN, former national security adviser John Bolton warned against invoking the 25th Amendment, saying it could make matters worse.
"I acknowledge this is dangerous, but I'll say again, we ought to bear in mind the adage 'do no harm,' because you can make this worse if we're not careful," he said.
Top Pence aide banned from the White House by Trump
President Donald Trump banned Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff, Marc Short, from entering the White House after Pence refused to overturn the results of the election, according to a person close to Pence.
Short, who had once served as Trump's head of legislative affairs, had been advising Pence on the procedure for overseeing the counting of Electoral College votes. Trump had pressured Pence in recent days to reject the election results, which Pence said he didn't have the ability to do under the Constitution.