Foreign governments react to Capitol riots with alarm

Congress confirms Joe Biden's Electoral College win Early Thursday, Congress finished counting the Electoral College votes and confirmed President-elect Joe Biden's win after a chaotic day that resulted in four deaths and forced lawmakers to evacuate the Capitol. Despite the disruption and objections from Republicans to election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania, members of the House and the Senate were able to certify the Electoral College more than 14 hours after the process began. Biden is scheduled to be inaugurated as the 46th president on Jan. 20. Congress confirms Biden and Harris Electoral College win Jan. 7, 2021 02:24







Pennsylvania objection fails in the House The objection to Pennsylvania's Electoral College votes failed in the House, moving the counting process along after a series of delays during what was previously thought of as a simply ceremonial event. A total of 138 House members voted to sustain the objection, and 282 members opposed the motion. While the Senate decided to forgo any discussion on the objection before voting to strike the motion, House members engaged in two hours of debate. Legislators from both chambers can now resume their joint session and finish counting the Electoral College votes. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., previously said he did not expect any more votes for the evening.







Oregon's Merkley shows damage to Senate office The trail of destruction and looting. What happened today was an assault by the domestic terrorists who stormed the Capitol, but it was also an assault on our constitution.

pic.twitter.com/BrELF7cMz1 — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) January 7, 2021







Capitol Complex declared all-clear Early Thursday morning, Capitol Police declared the Capitol Complex all clear. A notice was sent to congressional staff about 1:15 a.m. indicating that officials had cleared the security threat after a mob stormed the Capitol on Wednesday afternoon. The official notice indicating that normal operations could resume came as the House debated objections to the election results in Pennsylvania.







Pennsylvania objection fails in the Senate with no debate Senators chose to skip all debate and immediately voted to strike down an objection to Pennsylvania's Electoral College certification early Thursday. Only seven senators voted to sustain the objection, while 92 opposed the motion. The objection, raised by Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., and co-signed by Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., came after no senators co-signed objections to three other states' votes. Hawley and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, both voted to sustain the objection. Sens. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi, Rick Scott of Florida, Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming and Roger Marshall of Kansas also voted in favor of the objection. Members of the House continue to debate before voting on the objection.







Hawley objects to Pennsylvania certification Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined Republican House members in objecting to Pennsylvania's Electoral College certification, forcing the congressional chambers to split into individual sessions. Although senators withdrew their objections for Georgia, Michigan and Nevada, Hawley co-signed the opposition to Pennsylvania, as he had told his fellow lawmakers he planned to do when the Senate reconvened earlier in the evening. But Hawley also said he intended to yield his time in the two-hour debate. It's unclear how long each chamber will debate the objection before moving to a vote. Congressional rules say any objection to an Electoral College ballot certification must be signed by both a senator and a member of the House. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., joined Hawley's challenge. Hawley makes claim about legality of vote in Pennsylvania Jan. 7, 2021 04:15







FBI calls for help identifying people who stormed Capitol The FBI on Wednesday evening put out a call for information related to the mob that stormed the Capitol. "The FBI is seeking information that will assist in identifying individuals who are actively instigating violence in Washington, DC," the agency said in an announcement. "The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and surrounding area in Washington, DC, on January 6, 2021." Only a handful of people were arrested during the unrest Wednesday.






