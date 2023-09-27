Government shutdown to begin Sunday if no deal is met: Live updates

Sen. Rick Scott says he won't 'obstruct' the Senate CR but won't support it Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said Wednesday he won't block speedy consideration of the Senate's CR to avoid a shutdown. "I'm not going to do anything to obstruct it, but I’m not gonna support it," Scott said this morning. "This is another example of the well-honed process, undertaken ... by the leadership of both parties to mortgage our kids' future and I’m just not going to participate," he continued. The Senate can take a while to pass legislation without the unanimous agreement of senators, so Scott's statement is significant. But Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., has previously said he'd hold up any bill that includes Ukraine aid, as this CR does. Share this -





Rep. Bacon slams hard-liners who 'want to shut down' Center-right Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., said shutting down is "unacceptable" in remarks to reporters outside the GOP weekly conference meeting this morning. Referring to the hard-liners who have demanded deeper spending cuts, he said, "Well, they want to shut down, which is unacceptable. I mean, I don't get it." "It actually costs the country more, we have folks working our border who won't be paid, doesn't make sense," Bacon said. "If you got five to 10 holdouts, you've got to have a bipartisan bill, just by definition with a four-seat majority. So, I know we got to reach across the aisle and make this work," he said. Bacon said he could support the Senate's CR, but only if it was the only option to keep the government open and he believes it could pass the House. However, he still called for additional border security money, which is not in the Senate package. "I think the Senate would support border security," he said. "I don't know why they don't have it in their bill right now. I encourage the leadership in the Senate to add border security."





The Senate has a bipartisan bill to fund the government through Nov. 17 Senate leaders released a short-term funding bill Tuesday to keep money flowing until Nov. 17 to give Congress more time to reach a larger agreement. The bipartisan bill, negotiated between leaders of the Democratic majority and the Republican minority, includes about $6 billion in aid to Ukraine and $6 billion in emergency disaster relief funding for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. It would also prevent a lapse in Federal Aviation Administration authorities through the end of the year and prevent a pay cut for federal firefighters. It's unclear whether the chamber can pass it before the 12:01 a.m. Sunday deadline, as it would be likely to require unanimous consent to hold a quick vote. Even if it does pass in time, it's unclear whether the Republican-led House will approve it, as many GOP hard-liners oppose a short-term bill and want to advance full-year funding measures that include sharp spending cuts that Democrats oppose. Read the full story here.





House Republicans meet to talk shutdown plans House Republicans are meeting now to discuss the impending shutdown during their weekly conference meeting. Congress is in session today to try to work through the standstill, but there's little time left to find a compromise and far-right members demanding spending cuts aren't budging. "Hopefully we'll get something done before the government shuts down, or at least before Monday morning," Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., chair of the House Rules Committee, said this morning. Cole says he isn't confident Congress can avoid a shutdown, pointing toward "challenges" in the House. "The two chambers are a long way apart. So we have — again, I'm not at all confident," he said.





McCarthy says a meeting with Biden would be 'important' Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he thinks it'd be "very important" to have a meeting with President Joe Biden to avert a government shutdown and emphasize the need to pass the GOP's border security package. "Why don't we just cut a deal with the president?" McCarthy, R-Calif., asked reporters who questioned why he's not willing to strike a deal with congressional Democrats this week on a short-term funding bill to keep the government open. McCarthy suggested that Biden could solve the crisis at the southern border — a major sticking point for Republicans in shutdown talks — unilaterally. McCarthy and Biden did meet earlier this year as they negotiated over the debt ceiling and came to an agreement on top-line spending numbers that were meant to make the government funding process easier. But not long after striking that agreement, and amid spending complaints from conservatives, McCarthy opted to ignore the deal with Biden and try to pass bills at a lower level. "I need to be very clear, it's up to the speaker to twist in the wind. I mean, seriously ... a deal is a deal," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Air Force One. Read the full story here.





