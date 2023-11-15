Government shutdown bill live updates: Senate to vote on stopgap measure today

The House has already gone home after another spending-related failure

A few hours ago, the House announced that it was canceling votes for the rest of the week and members headed out early for Thanksgiving recess.

Votes were canceled after Republicans failed to pass the rule to move forward with the Commerce, Justice and Science funding bill, one of 12 bills to fully fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year. Rule votes set the terms for debating and passing legislation and usually pass with just members of the majority party; historically they rarely fail, but there have been several instances of this happening this year.

The House is now out of town until Nov. 28.

Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told NBC News that he’s “not frustrated” by the fact that he’s had to pull multiple spending bills from the floor because he couldn’t get GOP consensus on them.

"This is part of the process and we’re working towards consensus and I’ve been on the job for less than three weeks,” he said.