Government shutdown bill live updates: Senate to vote on stopgap measure today

Here's the latest on the government shutdown deadline:
- The House passed a continuing resolution, or "CR," yesterday that would fund the government through early next year. The Senate plans to take it up today.
- Congress has until 12:01 a.m. Saturday to fund the government or force a painful shutdown.
- Members of both parties seem open to the House bill, and it is expected to pass with major bipartisan support. It will then head to President Joe Biden's desk for him to sign before the deadline.
- The bill is a little unusual in that it splits government funding into two groups: Some departments will be funded through Jan. 19, while others will be funded through Feb. 2. That means Congress will have to address two more government shutdown deadlines in early 2024.
The House has already gone home after another spending-related failure
A few hours ago, the House announced that it was canceling votes for the rest of the week and members headed out early for Thanksgiving recess.
Votes were canceled after Republicans failed to pass the rule to move forward with the Commerce, Justice and Science funding bill, one of 12 bills to fully fund the government for the rest of the fiscal year. Rule votes set the terms for debating and passing legislation and usually pass with just members of the majority party; historically they rarely fail, but there have been several instances of this happening this year.
The House is now out of town until Nov. 28.
Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told NBC News that he’s “not frustrated” by the fact that he’s had to pull multiple spending bills from the floor because he couldn’t get GOP consensus on them.
"This is part of the process and we’re working towards consensus and I’ve been on the job for less than three weeks,” he said.
The Senate will take up a Rand Paul amendment first
All 100 senators need to agree in order to pass the CR today and overcome some procedural hurdles.
Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., was the only public holdout, but agreed to move forward in exchange for getting a vote on an alternative short-term funding bill that includes spending cuts. It is not expected to pass.
Then, the full Senate will vote on the CR. It's expected to pass easily and then senators will likely head home for the Thanksgiving holiday.
What's in the bill?
The so-called laddered continuing resolution, or CR, that passed the House yesterday would fund the government at current spending levels, but it splits that funding into two parts.
The first part funds the departments dealing with agriculture, transportation, housing and urban development, military construction, energy, water and Veterans Affairs through Jan. 19.
The remaining agency appropriations will be funded through Feb. 2. That includes departments dealing with commerce, justice, science, defense, financial services, homeland security, the interior, the environment, labor, education, health and human services, the legislative branch, state and foreign operations.
The CR is “clean,” with no spending cuts or contentious policy provisions that would alienate Democrats. It also does not include a supplemental package covering things like aid for Israel and Ukraine, humanitarian assistance or border security, leaving those issues for later in the year.
Catch up on Tuesday's action: House passes a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown
House lawmakers on Tuesday passed Speaker Mike Johnson’s stopgap funding bill to avert a government shutdown, most likely punting the GOP’s spending fight until after the holidays.
The vote was 336-95, with 209 Democrats and 127 Republicans voting to support it. Ninety-three Republicans voted against it, more than voted against the last government funding bill in September; two Democrats opposed it: Jake Auchincloss of Massachusetts and Mike Quigley of Illinois.
Because of the way leadership structured the vote, it needed support from two-thirds of the full House to pass.
“We just had to get the job done,” Johnson, R-La., said after the vote.
How Democrats saved House Speaker Mike Johnson's spending bill
Senate to vote on the CR today, Schumer's office confirms
The Senate is taking some procedural moves to set up final passage of the CR today along with an amendment from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., per a spokesperson for Leader Schumer. We expect the Senate to pass the CR later this evening.