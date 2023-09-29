Government shutdown live updates: Congress is running out of time to reach a deal

The latest on government shutdown negotiations:
- The government is still on a path to shut down at 12:01 a.m. Sunday with no deal in sight that both the House and the Senate can accept.
- The Senate will try to pass a short-term, bipartisan bill this weekend to keep the government funded through Nov. 17.
- The House plans to pass its own short-term bill today, but it's far from clear that it has the votes to do so.
A federal government shutdown could upend Virginia’s elections
When Republicans forced a government shutdown in October 2013 in a fruitless quest to defund Obamacare, their Virginia gubernatorial candidate, Ken Cuccinelli, lost by fewer than 3 points. At the time, Cuccinelli’s top strategist lamented that “more than anything,” the shutdown “is what cost us the race.”
Ten years later, a new generation of House Republicans is on the verge of sparking a shutdown just ahead of another important election in Virginia, which could throw a wrench into Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s goals of capturing both chambers of the General Assembly. Early voting is already underway and the off-year election is being closely watched for clues about the 2024 presidential election landscape.
The 2013 shutdown “definitely helped us,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who was a freshman senator in 2013 and said Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe’s poll numbers improved as a result. “And people do see it since only one side ever flirts with shutdown — Republicans.”
Youngkin’s PAC, Spirit of Virginia, has raked in millions from donors around the country in hopes of holding the House of Delegates and flipping the state Senate, which would allow him to get some of his more controversial legislative goals, including abortion restrictions, across the finish line. It could also boost the national ambitions of a politician who has flirted with a presidential bid.
Craft beer, marriages and air travel: The collateral damage of a government shutdown
The federal government does an almost unfathomable number of things, so a shutdown would likely affect everyday Americans more than they realize.
While the 4 million people who work for the federal government would be most affected, their lost wages and halted operations would reduce overall economic growth forecasts by 0.1% or 0.2% each week, a range of economists, including the White House Council of Economic Advisers, estimate.
Those employees would eventually get paid, meaning taxpayers could be on the hook for billions of dollars in wages for millions of hours not worked, according to the Office of Management and Budget. And during a shutdown, the government ends up having to pay late fees and interest on bills it had to delay as it loses revenue that would otherwise be generated by furloughed IRS workers.
Staff, meanwhile, have been forced to put their real jobs on hold to prepare for the looming shutdown. For instance, it took weeks to safely shut down and reactivate nuclear weapons laboratories in previous shutdowns.
Past shutdowns show that federal government closure plans tend to be in constant flux as the situation drags on, with Congress sometimes appropriating partial funds and agencies scrambling to respond to emerging problems. Here’s a look at what could happen if the government shuts down again.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazer in U.S. politics and the longest-serving woman in the Senate, dies at age 90
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., a vocal advocate of gun control measures who was known for trying to find common ground with Republicans during her three decades in the Senate, has died, according to two sources familiar with the matter. She was 90.
Feinstein, the oldest member of the Senate, the longest-serving female senator and the longest-serving senator from California, announced in February that she planned to retire at the end of her term. She had faced calls for her resignation over concerns about her health.
After she announced her retirement, President Joe Biden hailed his former Senate colleague, calling her “a passionate defender of civil liberties and a strong voice for national security policies that keep us safe while honoring our values.”
Government shutdown appears likely with no deal in sightSept. 29, 202302:13
House expected to vote on short-term spending bill
The House will vote today on a Republican short-term spending bill that would extend funding through Oct. 31 at an annualized discretionary spending level of $1.471 trillion.
This plan also includes provisions on border security, as well as the creation of a fiscal commission.
The House Rules Committee plans to mark up the rule for the bill at 8 a.m., with a vote on the rule at 11:30 a.m. and on final passage at 1:15 p.m., if everything goes to plan; several Republicans have continued to voice opposition to any short-term spending bill.
House passes spending bills and Ukraine aid, but still no deal
Late Thursday, the House passed three of four spending bills that the Republican leadership put on the floor this week in an attempt to move forward on funding the government.
While money for State, Defense and Homeland Security was passed, a bill to fund the Agriculture Department and the Food and Drug Administration failed by a 46-vote margin, with 27 Republicans voting against it; sticking points for some GOP members included the level of spending cuts to the department and a provision to block the FDA’s decision to let pharmacies mail the abortion pill mifepristone, Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., told reporters before the vote.
The House also passed $300 million in aid for Ukraine in a 311 to 117 vote — money that had been stripped from the defense spending bill to boost support for that measure. All the votes against the aid bill came from Republicans.
The Senate is not expected to pass the bills in their current form, meaning a shutdown at 12:01 a.m. Sunday is no less likely. House GOP leadership and other negotiators had hoped progress on the bills would pave the way for a Republican-authored stopgap spending measure, called a continuing resolution, to prevent a government shutdown, but at least nine Republicans have said they won’t vote in favor of such a measure. Still, Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., has said he will put a short-term spending bill to a vote today. He plans to speak to reporters at 10 a.m.