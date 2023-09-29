Government shutdown live updates: Congress is running out of time to reach a deal

A federal government shutdown could upend Virginia’s elections

When Republicans forced a government shutdown in October 2013 in a fruitless quest to defund Obamacare, their Virginia gubernatorial candidate, Ken Cuccinelli, lost by fewer than 3 points. At the time, Cuccinelli’s top strategist lamented that “more than anything,” the shutdown “is what cost us the race.”

Ten years later, a new generation of House Republicans is on the verge of sparking a shutdown just ahead of another important election in Virginia, which could throw a wrench into Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s goals of capturing both chambers of the General Assembly. Early voting is already underway and the off-year election is being closely watched for clues about the 2024 presidential election landscape.

The 2013 shutdown “definitely helped us,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., who was a freshman senator in 2013 and said Democratic nominee Terry McAuliffe’s poll numbers improved as a result. “And people do see it since only one side ever flirts with shutdown — Republicans.”

Youngkin’s PAC, Spirit of Virginia, has raked in millions from donors around the country in hopes of holding the House of Delegates and flipping the state Senate, which would allow him to get some of his more controversial legislative goals, including abortion restrictions, across the finish line. It could also boost the national ambitions of a politician who has flirted with a presidential bid.

