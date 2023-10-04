House speaker fight live updates: After Kevin McCarthy’s ouster, GOP faces uncharted waters

Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s backing Trump for speaker

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said in a tweet Tuesday night that former President Donald Trump is the only speaker candidate she’s “currently supporting.”

“We can make him Speaker and then elect him President!” she wrote.

Rep. Troy E. Nehls, R-Texas, has also said he plans to nominate Trump for speaker of the House.

The speaker of the House does not need to be a member of Congress.