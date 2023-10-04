House speaker fight live updates: After Kevin McCarthy’s ouster, GOP faces uncharted waters

What to know about the historic removal of McCarthy as House speaker
- McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted from the speakership in a historic vote yesterday. Hours later, he announced he won't try to reclaim the position.
- This is the first time in U.S. history that a speaker of the House has been voted out of office. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., will now serve as the temporary speaker under House rules.
- House Republicans will gather Oct. 11 to hold internal elections to nominate McCarthy's replacement. His possible successors include members of his leadership team and some top conservative allies.
- The House plans to leave for a week and will hold a speaker election next Wednesday.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s backing Trump for speaker
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said in a tweet Tuesday night that former President Donald Trump is the only speaker candidate she’s “currently supporting.”
“We can make him Speaker and then elect him President!” she wrote.
Rep. Troy E. Nehls, R-Texas, has also said he plans to nominate Trump for speaker of the House.
The speaker of the House does not need to be a member of Congress.
Steve Scalise seeking to lock up support for speaker job after McCarthy ouster
Majority Leader Steve Scalise, who became a national figure after he survived a brutal assassination attempt during a congressional baseball practice, has been making calls seeking to shore up support for a bid to succeed ousted Speaker Kevin McCarthy, according to two lawmakers who have spoken with Scalise.
The development isn’t surprising given that Scalise, the No. 2 GOP leader under McCarthy since 2019, is the front-runner in the race for speaker and has eyed the top job for years.
But the fact that Scalise, who has represented his Louisiana district since 2008, began reaching out to GOP colleagues so soon after McCarthy’s ouster suggests he is trying to box out other would-be challengers and be seen as the inevitable successor to McCarthy. The No. 3 leader, Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., practically endorsed Scalise moments after McCarthy informed Republicans he would step aside after being removed.
Hoyer says he also has been told to vacate his office
Former House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., also has been directed to vacate his office in the Capitol, two Democratic aides told NBC News.
The news comes after former Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said yesterday that she was told to move out of her office “immediately." McCarthy's office had made the decision to ask Pelosi to leave, a source familiar with the situation said.
Pelosi accuses interim House speaker of ordering her to give up office in Capitol
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused new interim Speaker Patrick McHenry on Tuesday night of kicking her out of her workspace in the Capitol just hours after the chamber’s abrupt change in leadership.
Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a statement that she was told she had to “immediately” move out of her so-called hideaway office in the Capitol.
“With all of the important decisions that the new Republican Leadership must address, which we are all eagerly awaiting, one of the first actions taken by the new Speaker Pro Tempore was to order me to immediately vacate my office in the Capitol,” Pelosi said in a statement, referring to McHenry, R-N.C., by his new title.
What happens next now that Kevin McCarthy has been ousted as speaker
The House voted Tuesday to oust Kevin McCarthy from the speaker’s chair, with Rep. Matt Gaetz and seven other conservatives joining all Democrats present to remove him. What happens next?
Speaker Kevin McCarthy has been ousted. Here are some possible successors.
Republican Kevin McCarthy made history Tuesday as the first person ever to be voted out of the House speaker’s office. Now there’s rampant speculation on Capitol Hill about who can cobble together the votes to succeed him.
For now, there is no consensus on who might be able to fill the huge vacancy in the speaker’s office. But while McCarthy’s top loyalists are furious over what happened Tuesday, there is no shortage of ambition in the House of Representatives.