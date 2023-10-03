Live updates: House to vote today on whether Speaker Kevin McCarthy can keep his job

The latest on efforts to remove McCarthy as speaker:
- Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., filed a "motion to vacate" on Monday night that will force a vote on whether to overthrow House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.
- A defiant McCarthy has scheduled the vote for this afternoon; it's expected to start around 1:30 p.m. ET. He'll need a majority to stay in his job.
- Democrats are the real wild cards today. Five House Republicans say they will vote to remove McCarthy — enough to succeed in ousting him if every Democrat votes against the speaker.
- McCarthy's allies have a few procedural moves they can try to effectively kill Gaetz's motion, but they would also need a majority of members present to pass it.
Here's what we know about the schedule
At 1:30 p.m. ET the House will vote on to advance an unrelated measure (funding for energy and water programs). This will be billed as a 15-minute vote, but like many House votes it could take 30 or more minutes — especially if they hold it open for McCarthy and his allies to talk to members.
Then, McCarthy's allies will bring up a "motion to table" — that is to set aside Gaetz's motion to remove McCarthy. If they are able to get a majority to support the motion to table, then this is pretty much over and McCarthy keeps his job for now. (Gaetz, however, has suggested he'll make more motions to overthrow in the future).
But if that motion to table fails, then the House will vote on Gatez's actual motion to remove McCarthy (called a "motion to vacate"). A majority vote would overthrow McCarthy as speaker.
They're expected to be done by 2:10 p.m. ET, according to a note put out by Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn.
Democratic Rep. Kuster: McCarthy has proven he's 'not trustworhty'
Rep. Annie Kuster, D-N.H., who chairs the center-left New Democrat Coalition called McCarthy untrustworthy in a statement, suggesting the group will oppose him.
"You are only as good as your word — and time and again, Speaker McCarthy has proven that he is not a man of his word. He is simply not trustworthy," Kuster said.
"While Republicans have lost their way, Democrats stand united in our purpose and our Caucus. ... New Dems are proud to stand with our Leader and our Caucus to deliver progress for the American people, not chaos," she added.
What's next as Gaetz moves to oust McCarthy?
House will vote today on Gaetz’s push to topple McCarthy as speaker
Taking his critics head on, a defiant Speaker Kevin McCarthy told rank-and-file Republicans in a private meeting that he would call a vote Tuesday afternoon on Rep. Matt Gaetz’s resolution to oust him from the speaker’s office, according to lawmakers leaving the meeting.
“He’s going to stand on his record, and then we’re going to vote his retention on his record,” said Rep. Darrell Issa, a McCarthy ally and fellow California Republican, as he left the closed-door meeting in the basement of the Capitol.
Under House rules, McCarthy had until Wednesday to take up the resolution that Gaetz, a conservative Florida Republican and Donald Trump loyalist, filed Monday night. But McCarthy and his allies are moving to rip off the Band-Aid and quickly take on the so-called motion to vacate, which has been a huge distraction in the Capitol.