Live updates: House to vote today on whether Speaker Kevin McCarthy can keep his job

Here's what we know about the schedule

At 1:30 p.m. ET the House will vote on to advance an unrelated measure (funding for energy and water programs). This will be billed as a 15-minute vote, but like many House votes it could take 30 or more minutes — especially if they hold it open for McCarthy and his allies to talk to members.

Then, McCarthy's allies will bring up a "motion to table" — that is to set aside Gaetz's motion to remove McCarthy. If they are able to get a majority to support the motion to table, then this is pretty much over and McCarthy keeps his job for now. (Gaetz, however, has suggested he'll make more motions to overthrow in the future).

But if that motion to table fails, then the House will vote on Gatez's actual motion to remove McCarthy (called a "motion to vacate"). A majority vote would overthrow McCarthy as speaker.

They're expected to be done by 2:10 p.m. ET, according to a note put out by Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn.