House speaker live updates: Republicans weigh Jim Jordan after Steve Scalise quits

A push to bring back McCarthy as speaker

Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., is pushing a plan that would reinstate Kevin McCarthy as speaker.

In a letter to his colleagues last night, McClintock said, "ENOUGH!" He urged the House GOP to "start acting as a majority again" and "condemn the House vote that removed" McCarthy.

"Our conference never voted to oust our Speaker. Eight of our 'morally superior' colleagues made that decision for us," said the letter, which calls for re-nominating McCarthy after condemning the vote to remove him. They'd then keep voting for McCarthy "until enough of our wayward colleagues return to the fold," he wrote.

McCarthy has said he does not plan on running for speaker again, and the eight Republicans who voted against him have shown no inclination to change their votes, but the idea was endorsed by Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., who posted a copy of McClintock's letter on X.

"I agree," Gimenez wrote, calling on GOP colleagues to "condemn this despicable coup."