House speaker live updates: Republicans weigh Jim Jordan after Steve Scalise quits

The latest news and updates on the House speaker fight:
- Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, abandoned his bid to be the next speaker, throwing in the towel when he couldn't get enough support in his caucus even after being nominated by House Republicans to replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, of California.
- Scalise had defeated Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, but it remains unclear whether he can win the nomination from Republicans or whether he could get 217 votes on the House floor. It's also not clear whether more Republicans will run after Scalise's departure.
- Democrats are backing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York.
- The race was triggered last week when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., moved to oust the speaker and won a majority vote when all Democrats and eight Republicans voted against McCarthy. Gaetz has said he would support Jordan or Scalise.
A push to bring back McCarthy as speaker
Rep. Tom McClintock, R-Calif., is pushing a plan that would reinstate Kevin McCarthy as speaker.
In a letter to his colleagues last night, McClintock said, "ENOUGH!" He urged the House GOP to "start acting as a majority again" and "condemn the House vote that removed" McCarthy.
"Our conference never voted to oust our Speaker. Eight of our 'morally superior' colleagues made that decision for us," said the letter, which calls for re-nominating McCarthy after condemning the vote to remove him. They'd then keep voting for McCarthy "until enough of our wayward colleagues return to the fold," he wrote.
McCarthy has said he does not plan on running for speaker again, and the eight Republicans who voted against him have shown no inclination to change their votes, but the idea was endorsed by Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., who posted a copy of McClintock's letter on X.
"I agree," Gimenez wrote, calling on GOP colleagues to "condemn this despicable coup."
Scalise withdraws from speaker’s race, sending House into further turmoil
Scalise, R-La., informed Republicans in a closed-door meeting last night that he was dropping his bid to be House speaker, one day after he captured the GOP’s nomination for the top job.
Moments later, Scalise, the No. 2 Republican in leadership, confirmed the news to reporters outside the room.
“I just shared with my colleagues that I’m withdrawing my name as candidate for the speaker designee,” he said.
“Our conference still has to come together and is not there. There are still some people that have their own agendas,” he said. “This House of Representatives needs a speaker, and we need to open up the House again. But clearly, not everybody is there. And there’re still schisms that have to get resolved.”