IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Rundown: Israel vows to continue siege, drones over stadiums worry NFL, and judge faces removal for trial texts

LIVE COVERAGE
Updated 22 minutes ago

House speaker live updates: Steve Scalise works to gather support after nomination

The House Republicans voted to nominate Scalise yesterday, but now he must convince at least 217 of the 221 members of the GOP to vote for him.

Steve Scalise wins GOP House speaker nomination: What's next?

01:49
By NBC News

The latest news and updates on the House speaker fight:

  • Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, defeated Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, for the Republican nomination to be speaker and replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
  • Scalise must now get most of the members of his caucus to vote for him on the House floor — and Republicans have indicated they want to avoid the drama that unfolded when it took McCarthy 15 ballots to be elected.
  • Democrats are backing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York.
  • The race was triggered last week when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made a motion to vacate the chair of speaker and won a majority vote when all Democrats and eight Republicans voted against McCarthy.
  • The House has been left leaderless as a brutal attack by Hamas against Israel unfolded and quickly escalated into a war, leaving Congress unable to mobilize any aid or response.
22m ago / 11:48 AM UTC

When will the House vote?

Ginger Gibson

We don't know when the House will vote. The chamber could convene to hold a vote to elect a speaker today — or take days trying to wrangle the votes.

22m ago / 11:48 AM UTC

Getting to know Steve Scalise, nominated to be next House speaker

Oct. 12, 202301:30
22m ago / 11:48 AM UTC

Scalise brings a fresh face but a similar policy vision as McCarthy, Republicans say

Sahil Kapur

Scalise secured the Republican nomination for speaker and quickly won over some of the eight rebels who voted last week to oust McCarthy, but many GOP lawmakers say the Louisiana congressman would largely be a continuation of his predecessor.

Scalise shares McCarthy’s vision, most Republican House members say, on the policy fights like spending and on strategy like the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“The personalities involved are different,” Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., said in an interview Wednesday, referring to Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the effort to oust McCarthy and had been his chief antagonist for months.

Scalise, if elected speaker, will inherit the same narrow Republican majority that must deal with a Senate and White House controlled by Democrats.

Read the full story here.

NBC News