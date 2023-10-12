House speaker live updates: Steve Scalise works to gather support after nomination

The latest news and updates on the House speaker fight:
- Rep. Steve Scalise, of Louisiana, defeated Rep. Jim Jordan, of Ohio, for the Republican nomination to be speaker and replace Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
- Scalise must now get most of the members of his caucus to vote for him on the House floor — and Republicans have indicated they want to avoid the drama that unfolded when it took McCarthy 15 ballots to be elected.
- Democrats are backing House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, of New York.
- The race was triggered last week when Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., made a motion to vacate the chair of speaker and won a majority vote when all Democrats and eight Republicans voted against McCarthy.
- The House has been left leaderless as a brutal attack by Hamas against Israel unfolded and quickly escalated into a war, leaving Congress unable to mobilize any aid or response.
When will the House vote?
We don't know when the House will vote. The chamber could convene to hold a vote to elect a speaker today — or take days trying to wrangle the votes.
Getting to know Steve Scalise, nominated to be next House speakerOct. 12, 202301:30
Scalise brings a fresh face but a similar policy vision as McCarthy, Republicans say
Scalise secured the Republican nomination for speaker and quickly won over some of the eight rebels who voted last week to oust McCarthy, but many GOP lawmakers say the Louisiana congressman would largely be a continuation of his predecessor.
Scalise shares McCarthy’s vision, most Republican House members say, on the policy fights like spending and on strategy like the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.
“The personalities involved are different,” Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., said in an interview Wednesday, referring to Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the effort to oust McCarthy and had been his chief antagonist for months.
Scalise, if elected speaker, will inherit the same narrow Republican majority that must deal with a Senate and White House controlled by Democrats.