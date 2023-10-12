House speaker live updates: Steve Scalise works to gather support after nomination

We don't know when the House will vote. The chamber could convene to hold a vote to elect a speaker today — or take days trying to wrangle the votes.

Scalise brings a fresh face but a similar policy vision as McCarthy, Republicans say

Scalise secured the Republican nomination for speaker and quickly won over some of the eight rebels who voted last week to oust McCarthy, but many GOP lawmakers say the Louisiana congressman would largely be a continuation of his predecessor.

Scalise shares McCarthy’s vision, most Republican House members say, on the policy fights like spending and on strategy like the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

“The personalities involved are different,” Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Calif., said in an interview Wednesday, referring to Florida Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, who led the effort to oust McCarthy and had been his chief antagonist for months.

Scalise, if elected speaker, will inherit the same narrow Republican majority that must deal with a Senate and White House controlled by Democrats.

