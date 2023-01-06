House speaker live updates: McCarthy bid heads into the fourth day

What to know about the House speaker race
- The House is set to reconvene at noon Friday after Republicans failed 11 times over three days to elect a speaker.
- Republicans remained deadlocked Thursday evening as hard-liners in their caucus refused to back GOP leader Kevin McCarthy, who insists negotiations continue and will ultimately result in his election.
- How long have lawmakers spent in three days on the House floor trying to decide on a speaker? 17 hours and 55 minutes.
House GOP to regroup for 10:15 a.m. conference call
House Republicans will huddle again this morning as they head into a fourth day of voting. Instead of another in-person meeting, they will hold a 10:15 a.m ET conference call with rank and file to go over the deal.
McCarthy, foes inch closer to a deal as speaker standoff enters Day 4
WASHINGTON — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors on Wednesday night inched closer to a deal designed to flip some no votes to the yes column. But it appears unlikely such an agreement would give McCarthy the 218 votes he needs to win the speaker’s gavel.
A handful of hardline conservatives, led by Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, said they remained bent on derailing McCarthy’s bid for speaker. And because of the GOP’s new razor-thin majority, McCarthy can only afford four GOP defections on any speaker vote.
“If Kevin McCarthy doesn’t bow out, then he will have to live the entirety of his speakership in a straightjacket constructed by these rules that we’re working on now,” Gaetz said in a Fox News appearance Thursday night, nodding to efforts to water down McCarthy’s power. “We have zero trust in Kevin McCarthy," he said, adding, "This is someone whose compass is like a wet finger in the wind."
Still, there were signs that McCarthy and leaders of the far-right Freedom Caucus were on the cusp of a breakthrough that could shake loose more votes for McCarthy — and shift momentum in his favor.
Gaetz says he's been talking to Democrats to keep them on the floor
Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Thursday night on Fox News that his goal in discussions with Democrats has been to make sure they don't leave the chamber and alter the vote count.
"My conversations with Democrats have largely been about making sure that they don’t leave the floor for dinner or fundraisers or whatnot," Gaetz, a leader of the group of conservatives opposing Kevin McCarthy for speaker, told host Laura Ingraham.
"We need them to stay there so that the denominator in the equation on the election of a speaker allows us to have leverage to push for many of the things we’ve been discussing," including things like the budget, term limits and committee assignments, he said.
Questioned about members of the conservative opposition sending fundraising emails based on their votes against McCarthy, Gaetz said, "I’ve sent out similar emails, and the reason is because pro-McCarthy groups have actually been running robocalls in our districts trying to pressure us and leverage us." He added, "It is not the end of the world that we take a few extra days or maybe even a couple of weeks to sort this out."
If members are not present for votes, it would lower the threshold McCarthy, of California, needs to win a majority and become House speaker. Democratic leadership, however, has been whipping members to make sure they vote as a unified bloc against McCarthy as they continue to nominate their leader, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, for the position.
Arriving to Capitol Friday, McCarthy predicts 'progress' in his favor
McCarthy arrived to the Capitol on Friday morning telling reporters that he thinks there will be "progress" that will benefit his bid for speaker.
"We’re going to make progress, we’re gonna shock you!" McCarthy said.
The California Republican, however, acknowledged that Friday may not be the day for his election because there are lawmakers absent, including for family obligations.
Gaetz says Trump is 'wrong' for supporting McCarthy in speaker's race
GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, a longtime Trump loyalist, said Thursday night that he was "not going to back" the former president in his support for McCarthy.
“President Trump is wrong to the extent that he supports Kevin McCarthy,” Gaetz, who nominated and voted for Trump on the House floor Thursday, told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham. “I am not going to back him on this play.”
When asked about the concessions in a potential deal and what else he might demand, Gaetz responded, “I wouldn’t be betting on my vote for Kevin McCarthy under almost any circumstance.”
Gaetz went on to say that he would support Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio if McCarthy were to bow out of the race, adding that he believed Jordan "would win" in that scenario. McCarthy, however, has given no indication that he's planning to throw in the towel, and Jordan has backed McCarthy in his bid for speaker.