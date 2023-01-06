House speaker live updates: McCarthy bid heads into the fourth day

House GOP to regroup for 10:15 a.m. conference call House Republicans will huddle again this morning as they head into a fourth day of voting. Instead of another in-person meeting, they will hold a 10:15 a.m ET conference call with rank and file to go over the deal. Share this -





Link copied

McCarthy, foes inch closer to a deal as speaker standoff enters Day 4 WASHINGTON — House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and his conservative detractors on Wednesday night inched closer to a deal designed to flip some no votes to the yes column. But it appears unlikely such an agreement would give McCarthy the 218 votes he needs to win the speaker’s gavel. A handful of hardline conservatives, led by Florida GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz, said they remained bent on derailing McCarthy’s bid for speaker. And because of the GOP’s new razor-thin majority, McCarthy can only afford four GOP defections on any speaker vote. “If Kevin McCarthy doesn’t bow out, then he will have to live the entirety of his speakership in a straightjacket constructed by these rules that we’re working on now,” Gaetz said in a Fox News appearance Thursday night, nodding to efforts to water down McCarthy’s power. “We have zero trust in Kevin McCarthy," he said, adding, "This is someone whose compass is like a wet finger in the wind." Still, there were signs that McCarthy and leaders of the far-right Freedom Caucus were on the cusp of a breakthrough that could shake loose more votes for McCarthy — and shift momentum in his favor. Read the full story here. Share this -





Link copied

Gaetz says he's been talking to Democrats to keep them on the floor Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said Thursday night on Fox News that his goal in discussions with Democrats has been to make sure they don't leave the chamber and alter the vote count. "My conversations with Democrats have largely been about making sure that they don’t leave the floor for dinner or fundraisers or whatnot," Gaetz, a leader of the group of conservatives opposing Kevin McCarthy for speaker, told host Laura Ingraham. "We need them to stay there so that the denominator in the equation on the election of a speaker allows us to have leverage to push for many of the things we’ve been discussing," including things like the budget, term limits and committee assignments, he said. Questioned about members of the conservative opposition sending fundraising emails based on their votes against McCarthy, Gaetz said, "I’ve sent out similar emails, and the reason is because pro-McCarthy groups have actually been running robocalls in our districts trying to pressure us and leverage us." He added, "It is not the end of the world that we take a few extra days or maybe even a couple of weeks to sort this out." If members are not present for votes, it would lower the threshold McCarthy, of California, needs to win a majority and become House speaker. Democratic leadership, however, has been whipping members to make sure they vote as a unified bloc against McCarthy as they continue to nominate their leader, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, for the position. Share this -





Link copied

Arriving to Capitol Friday, McCarthy predicts 'progress' in his favor McCarthy arrived to the Capitol on Friday morning telling reporters that he thinks there will be "progress" that will benefit his bid for speaker. "We’re going to make progress, we’re gonna shock you!" McCarthy said. The California Republican, however, acknowledged that Friday may not be the day for his election because there are lawmakers absent, including for family obligations. Share this -





Link copied