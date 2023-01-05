Live updates: McCarthy's bid for speaker of the House enters third day

What you need to know about the speaker race
- The House is expected to reconvene at noon Thursday to resume voting for a speaker. Republicans remain deadlocked as hard-liners in their caucus refuse to back GOP leader Kevin McCarthy.
- Members held three votes Tuesday and three Wednesday. Each time, McCarthy failed to win 218 votes, the number he most likely needs to secure the job.
- McCarthy made several key concessions overnight to try and appease his detractors, including reinstating a rule that a single House member could force a vote to oust the speaker in the middle of the Congress.
McCarthy on whether he has the votes today: 'We'll see'
McCarthy arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday, where the House is expected to attempt to elect a speaker for a third day in a row.
He told reporters that he believes progress is being made toward his election, adding that it is a "good sign" that Republicans are having conversations about a path forward.
Asked directly whether he has the votes, he said, "We'll see."
Biden puts bipartisanship on display as House Republicans feud
COVINGTON, Ky. — A key part of the White House plan to combat the new House GOP majority was on vivid display Wednesday: President Joe Biden talked about bridges and bipartisanship, while Republicans bickered among themselves.
As Biden celebrated an upgrade to an aging bridge linking Kentucky and Ohio, House Republicans deadlocked on the basic task of electing a speaker, foreshadowing what is likely to be two years of infighting.
There is little doubt that once Republicans figure out who will run the House, they plan to aim the chamber’s subpoena power straight at Biden.
Pelosi calls GOP chaos 'sad'
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she finds the impasse among Republicans to elect a speaker “sad” and accused them of treating the process as a “frivolous matter.”
“You see this for frivolity and this cavalier attitude of with our responsibilities here in this Congress, that’s very sad,” Pelosi told reporters Wednesday night.
Pelosi also appeared to criticize Republicans who took “deals” to secure support for McCarthy in the speaker’s race. The McCarthy-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund and the conservative Club for Growth agreed to not pick sides in some competitive House GOP primary races in exchange for supporting McCarthy's bid for speaker.
“The service should be taken seriously by those who serve instead of the frivolity of making deals on who’s going to be supported in elections in primaries, to have a reflection on what the responsibilities are in the Congress of the United States,” Pelosi said. “So it’s sad.”
McCarthy makes concessions heading into third day of House votes
During the six speaker votes this week, 20 conservatives have stuck together to deny GOP leader Kevin McCarthy of California the 218 votes needed to win the speaker’s gavel. Because Republicans won a paper-thin majority in November, nearly all of their 222 members will need to agree on a pick for speaker.
The chaotic process moves to a seventh ballot when the House reconvenes at noon on Thursday. But while McCarthy allies and foes remained deadlocked on Wednesday, there were some real signs of progress.
McCarthy offered a package of key concessions to his right-wing detractors, including reinstating a rule that a single House member could force a vote to oust the speaker in the middle of the Congress, according to Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., one of the leaders of the anti-McCarthy group. Earlier, McCarthy had agreed that a “motion to vacate” only could be made with support from at least five members.
“Anyone, anywhere, anytime,” Gaetz said about the power members will have to call for a vote of confidence in their speaker.