Live updates: McCarthy's bid for speaker of the House enters third day

McCarthy on whether he has the votes today: 'We'll see' McCarthy arrived on Capitol Hill Thursday, where the House is expected to attempt to elect a speaker for a third day in a row. He told reporters that he believes progress is being made toward his election, adding that it is a "good sign" that Republicans are having conversations about a path forward. Asked directly whether he has the votes, he said, "We'll see."





Biden puts bipartisanship on display as House Republicans feud COVINGTON, Ky. — A key part of the White House plan to combat the new House GOP majority was on vivid display Wednesday: President Joe Biden talked about bridges and bipartisanship, while Republicans bickered among themselves. As Biden celebrated an upgrade to an aging bridge linking Kentucky and Ohio, House Republicans deadlocked on the basic task of electing a speaker, foreshadowing what is likely to be two years of infighting. There is little doubt that once Republicans figure out who will run the House, they plan to aim the chamber's subpoena power straight at Biden. Read the full story here.





Pelosi calls GOP chaos 'sad' Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she finds the impasse among Republicans to elect a speaker "sad" and accused them of treating the process as a "frivolous matter." "You see this for frivolity and this cavalier attitude of with our responsibilities here in this Congress, that's very sad," Pelosi told reporters Wednesday night. Pelosi also appeared to criticize Republicans who took "deals" to secure support for McCarthy in the speaker's race. The McCarthy-aligned Congressional Leadership Fund and the conservative Club for Growth agreed to not pick sides in some competitive House GOP primary races in exchange for supporting McCarthy's bid for speaker. "The service should be taken seriously by those who serve instead of the frivolity of making deals on who's going to be supported in elections in primaries, to have a reflection on what the responsibilities are in the Congress of the United States," Pelosi said. "So it's sad."





