House to vote on Speaker Johnson's bill to avert government shutdown: Live updates

“The House Freedom Caucus opposes the proposed ‘clean’ Continuing Resolution as it contains no spending reductions, no border security, and not a single meaningful win for the American People," the group wrote in a press release.

The Freedom Caucus had initially pushed for the two-tiered “laddered CR” approach but opposes Johnson’s bill because it lacks spending cuts and conservative policy riders.

Democrats signal support for Speaker Johnson’s plan to avert a government shutdown

After trashing the idea of a two-step strategy to fund the government, House Democrats signaled Monday that they are open to backing Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan, significantly lowering the threat of a painful shutdown at the end of the week.

With a handful of conservatives rebelling against the stopgap funding bill, it means Johnson, R-La., must receive help from Democrats to get it through the chamber.

On Monday afternoon, House Democratic leaders said they are considering supporting the Johnson strategy. And across the Capitol, Johnson’s plan got a bipartisan boost from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., suggesting the continuing resolution, or CR, is likely to cruise through the Senate if it can first pass out of the House. The House plans to take up the bill Tuesday.

