House to vote again on Jim Jordan for speaker as chaos reigns: Live updates

The latest on the House speaker fight
- Rep. Jim Jordan. R-Ohio, told reporters at a news conference Friday morning that he was not ending his bid for speaker and would proceed with a third House vote later in the day.
- Jordan lost support for his candidacy between the first and second rounds of voting this week. His nearly 90-minute meeting with 22 Republicans who have voted against him ended with little to no apparent progress Thursday afternoon.
- Republicans are not moving forward with a proposal Jordan supported that would have temporarily empowered Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., to take on the speaker's role. Meanwhile, McHenry told GOP colleagues he might resign from the pro tempore spot if they try to advance legislation without first expanding his powers.
- The House standstill began after Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida led a small cadre of conservatives in ousting Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as speaker earlier this month.
- The impasse has stymied emergency funding for Israel and Ukraine. President Joe Biden's administration plans to submit a request for funding, including defense aid to Ukraine, on Friday
GOP congressman left for Israel on Thursday, report says
Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., left for Israel on Thursday to observe the situation on the ground, which means Jordan will be down at least one vote on Friday.
“After retiring from the military in 2014, I made a solemn promise to the Jewish people that if anything like what took place on October 7, 2023, were to ever happen, that I would help them and their nation to the best of my ability,” Van Orden said in a statement obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
Van Orden said the purpose of the trip is "to witness what has and is taking place so that I can speak from an informed position."
Divided Texas delegation to huddle before speaker vote
As the House hurtles into another day of unknowns, the Texas congressional delegation will huddle at 9 a.m. in the Capitol, a source familiar with the mater tells us, just an hour before a planned 10 a.m. vote.
The delegation is divided: Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger opposes Jordan’s speaker bid, while key members, like Chip Roy, are big backers.
Jordan argues the House can't help Israel until a speaker is elected
Jordan laid out his argument Friday morning for why it's essential that the House select a speaker as soon as possible.
The Ohio Republican said at a news conference that Republicans need to consider why voters sent them to Congress.
"We need to do what we told them we were going to do when they elected us and put us in office, and frankly we can’t do that if the House isn’t open," he told reporters.
Jordan said the House can't pass appropriations bills, including aid to Israel.
"Our plan this weekend is to get a speaker elected to the House of Representatives as soon as possible so we can help the American people," he said.
Temporary speaker McHenry threatens to quit
In a closed-door meeting Thursday, Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., told GOP colleagues he might resign as speaker pro tempore if Republicans push him to try to move legislation on the floor without an explicit vote to expand his powers, according to multiple lawmakers in the room.
“If you guys try to do that, you’ll figure out who the next person on Kevin’s list is,” McHenry told the room, three sources said, referring to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s secret list of GOP lawmakers who would serve as temporary speaker in the event of a vacancy.
McHenry’s comments underscore the quandary Republicans are in: They can’t really do anything until they choose a new speaker, but they can’t agree on someone who can get the votes to be that new speaker.
And McHenry is unwilling to set a precedent that would give future temporary speakers the full power of speakers who are elected on the House floor. It could mean that the House wouldn’t need to elect speakers in the future.
Jim Jordan’s effort to empower interim Speaker Patrick McHenry collapses
An effort backed by Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, to empower interim Speaker Patrick McHenry of North Carolina collapsed Thursday after it became clear it wouldn’t get enough support from House Republicans.
Jordan, the GOP’s latest nominee for speaker, who lost two rounds of votes this week, had floated the idea of temporarily empowering McHenry while he worked to shore up enough support for his own candidacy, according to three sources. The plan would have empowered McHenry until January, the sources said, allowing legislative business to continue in the face of two wars and a looming government shutdown.
But leaving a heated, 3½-hour closed-door meeting with GOP members Thursday, Jordan said empowering McHenry was not a viable option. He said that it was a way to “lower the temperature and get back to work” but that “we decided that wasn’t where we’re going to go.”
Jordan reiterated that he was not planning to drop out of the race.