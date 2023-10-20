House to vote again on Jim Jordan for speaker as chaos reigns: Live updates

GOP congressman left for Israel on Thursday, report says

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., left for Israel on Thursday to observe the situation on the ground, which means Jordan will be down at least one vote on Friday.

“After retiring from the military in 2014, I made a solemn promise to the Jewish people that if anything like what took place on October 7, 2023, were to ever happen, that I would help them and their nation to the best of my ability,” Van Orden said in a statement obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Van Orden said the purpose of the trip is "to witness what has and is taking place so that I can speak from an informed position."