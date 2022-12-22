Live updates: Jan. 6 committee final report on the Capitol riot investigation

What to know about the Jan. 6 committee's final report
- The House Jan. 6 committee on Thursday is expected to unveil its formal eight-chapter report summarizing its investigation into the deadly attack on the Capitol.
- The panel voted on Monday to recommend that the Justice Department pursue criminal charges against former President Donald Trump over his efforts to upend the 2020 election and his role in the attack.
- The committee's case against Trump will feature most prominently in the report, but there likely will be additional detail about the panel's examination of law enforcement preparedness and response.
- The committee will make public transcripts of a number of its interviews in the coming days, as well.
'They will ruin my life, mom': Cassidy Hutchinson expressed concerns when Trump allies got involved in her legal defense
In her deposition, Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled telling her mother that she was becoming increasingly concerned when Stefan Passantino, who has strong ties to the former president, served as her legal counsel.
"She knew I was looking for attorneys, and she asked me, like, 'Aren’t you really happy? Like, this is great. I’m so happy that, like, they connected you with someone,'" Hutchinson said.
Hutchinson said she remembers responding with "snarly laughing" that she actually thought that was a negative for her.
Hutchinson said she explained that she is “completely indebted to these people" and that "they will ruin my life, Mom, if I do anything that they don’t want me to do.”
Hutchinson ultimately parted ways with Passantino, and appointed Jody Hunt as her new lawyer. Hunt is a longtime ally of Jeff Sessions, who previously served as attorney general under the Trump administration and drew Trump's ire when he recused himself from the Russia probe.
Committee releases Cassidy Hutchinson transcripts
The committee released more transcripts on Thursday, making public the closed-door interviews with White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson.
Committee releases transcripts of testimony from witnesses who largely plead the 5th
The House Jan. 6 Committee released 34 transcripts of witness testimony Wednesday evening, most of whom invoked their Fifth Amendment rights to avoid answering questions throughout their testimony.
Some highlights of key witness transcripts:
- Roger Stone, former Trump campaign aide: Stone pleaded the Fifth throughout his deposition, including questions about his age, place of residence and if he had a role in planning the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6.
- Charlie Kirk, far-right media figure who founded the pro-Trump Turning Point USA: Kirk pleaded the Fifth to every question (including his age) other than what state he lives in (Arizona.)
- Nick Fuentes, white nationalist political commentator: Fuentes answered several biographical questions such as his place of residence and whether he worked for the government, but was advised by his lawyer to start pleading the Fifth when asked if he was currently employed.
- Alex Jones, InfoWars host: Jones' testimony began with him saying that he’s so stressed out that he can’t spell his middle name. He pleaded the Fifth to nearly every question. He also briefly accused Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., of forging documents, saying he wants to “tell you guys everything, but I don’t trust Congressman Schiff.”
- Michael Flynn, former Trump national security adviser: Flynn answered some biographical questions before pleading the Fifth throughout his testimony. He declined to say whether he had a role in Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results.
Read the full text of the Jan. 6 committee’s report summary
The Jan. 6 committee on Monday released a 154-page summary of its findings, the culmination of nearly 18 months of work.