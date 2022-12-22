Live updates: Jan. 6 committee final report on the Capitol riot investigation

'They will ruin my life, mom': Cassidy Hutchinson expressed concerns when Trump allies got involved in her legal defense

In her deposition, Cassidy Hutchinson, former aide to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, recalled telling her mother that she was becoming increasingly concerned when Stefan Passantino, who has strong ties to the former president, served as her legal counsel.

"She knew I was looking for attorneys, and she asked me, like, 'Aren’t you really happy? Like, this is great. I’m so happy that, like, they connected you with someone,'" Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson said she remembers responding with "snarly laughing" that she actually thought that was a negative for her.

Hutchinson said she explained that she is “completely indebted to these people" and that "they will ruin my life, Mom, if I do anything that they don’t want me to do.”

Hutchinson ultimately parted ways with Passantino, and appointed Jody Hunt as her new lawyer. Hunt is a longtime ally of Jeff Sessions, who previously served as attorney general under the Trump administration and drew Trump's ire when he recused himself from the Russia probe.