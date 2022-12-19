What to know about the final meeting of the Jan. 6 committee:
- The committee is expected to make at least three criminal referrals to the Justice Department for former President Donald Trump: obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government and inciting or assisting an insurrection.
- The panel has also been considering contempt of Congress referrals for fellow members who have ignored its subpoenas, for witnesses it believes lied to its investigators and for people it believes tried to intimidate witnesses.
- The full final report is expected to be made public later this week.
- The committee was formed in July 2021, and has spent the last 17 months investigating the U.S. Capitol attack, which temporarily stopped Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election results, and the events surrounding it.
DOJ watchdog examining potential 'weaknesses' in Jan. 6 preparations
The Justice Department's inspector general said ahead of the Jan. 6 committee's meeting that the office is examining potential "weaknesses in DOJ protocols, policies, or procedures that adversely affected DOJ’s ability to effectively prepare for and respond to the events at the U.S. Capitol."
In an annual report on the Justice Department's top management challenges, the inspector general said that its ongoing review of DOJ's preparations for Jan. 6 would also "address important issues" emphasized in the Biden administration's National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism.
“As has long been the case in this arena, the significant hurdle to this strategy is preserving individuals’ First Amendment right to free speech or activity while protecting against the threat to national security,” the report states.
The inspector general said domestic terrorism is one of the biggest issues facing the Justice Department, as is strengthening public trust in DOJ. The inspector general said the department faces a "significant challenge" in making sure enforcement of the law is even-handed.
"Objectivity is equally important in the Department’s exercise of its law enforcement authorities. The law enforcement responses to protests in the spring and summer of 2020 at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.; Portland, Oregon; and elsewhere, following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and others, have been contrasted with the treatment of rioters at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021," the report says.
"The Department faces a significant challenge in ensuring that its law enforcement authority is wielded responsibly and without improper consideration or bias," the inspector general said. "Public accountability and transparency about its actions is necessary to address perceived disparities in law enforcement responses to these events."
Jan. 6 committee plans criminal referral for lawyer John Eastman
The Jan. 6 committee intends to send criminal referrals against Trump lawyer John Eastman, a key figure in former President Donald Trump’s challenges to the 2020 election results, to the Justice Department, two sources familiar with the panel’s deliberations tell NBC News.
Members of the committee said during a dress rehearsal overheard by NBC News Sunday that the panel believed it had sufficient evidence to refer Eastman.
“Of course, President Trump did not act alone,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-M.d., was overheard telling his colleagues Sunday. “There is significant evidence to the fact that Eastman was part of this conspiracy” and, additionally, “it is now clear that this conspiracy involved many more people other than Dr. Eastman.”
Raskin also said Eastman was “centrally involved” in a conspiracy to overturn the 2020 election results.
The committee will likely reveal Eastman’s referrals during Monday’s meeting, in addition to expected criminal referrals for Trump.
A source familiar with the committee’s plans told NBC News about the committee’s Sunday meeting and its location on the Capitol complex.
The Jan. 6 committee: By the numbers
The Jan. 6th committee spent nearly 18 months investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol and the events surrounding it. During that time, the panel:
- Conducted over 1,200 witness interviews and depositions
- Received more than 10,000 tips to the tip line
- Examined hundreds of thousands of documents
- Reviewed more than one million pages of records
- Issued more than 100 subpoenas
Ahead of Jan. 6 meeting, jury selection for Proud Boys seditious conspiracy trial begins
Jury selection begins Monday in the trial of Enrique Tarrio, the former leader of the Proud Boys, and four other members of the group. Each of them are charged with seditious conspiracy and other felonies for their actions leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2021.
Tarrio is charged along with three other defendants, who are accused of being leaders of their local Proud Boy chapters: Ethan Nordean of Washington, Joseph Biggs of Florida and Zachary Rehl of Pennsylvania. The fifth defendant, Dominic Pezzola, is accused of using a stolen police shield to break a window in the Capitol that allowed rioters to climb inside the building.
Although Tarrio was not physically in D.C. on Jan. 6, prosecutors allege he helped plan the group’s strategy and actions during the Capitol attack.
Jury selection is expected to take place throughout this week before opening statements on Jan. 3.
Schiff says Trump broke the law
Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., said Sunday that the House Jan. 6 committee has evidence that former President Donald Trump broke the law, but he declined to get specific about the criminal referrals it will make.
In an interview on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Schiff, a member of the committee, cited multiple efforts by Trump to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, including pressuring state officials to go along with his false claims of widespread election fraud. “If that’s not criminal, then I don’t know what it is,” he said.
Schiff, however, declined to comment on specific referrals, saying the panel is set to vote on them and will reveal its decision Monday, as well as release its final report later this month.
“But I can tell you that our process has been to look meticulously at the evidence and compare it to various statutes. Is there sufficient evidence as to each element of a particular crime?” he said. “We are not referring, or at least won’t be voting to refer, everyone we think there may be evidence, because we want to focus on those for which we believe there’s the strongest evidence.”
Everything you need to know ahead of the Jan. 6 committee's final hearing
Jan. 6 committee finalizes criminal referral plan for Trump
The House Jan. 6 committee met Sunday to finalize its plans to issue at least three criminal referrals for former President Donald Trump, NBC News learned exclusively.
The committee is expected to vote on referrals asking the Justice Department to pursue at least three criminal charges against Trump related to the Capitol riot: obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government and inciting or assisting an insurrection.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said in part during the meeting overheard by NBC News that he believed referrals were “warranted.” A source familiar with the committee’s plans told NBC News about the meeting and its location on the Capitol complex.
The criminal referrals carry no official legal weight, and it remains up to the Justice Department to decide whether or not to charge Trump and anyone else the committee might refer.
The committee also plans to refer several Republican members of Congress to the House Ethics Committee for their defiance of congressional subpoenas, NBC News has learned.