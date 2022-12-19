DOJ watchdog examining potential 'weaknesses' in Jan. 6 preparations

The Justice Department's inspector general said ahead of the Jan. 6 committee's meeting that the office is examining potential "weaknesses in DOJ protocols, policies, or procedures that adversely affected DOJ’s ability to effectively prepare for and respond to the events at the U.S. Capitol."

In an annual report on the Justice Department's top management challenges, the inspector general said that its ongoing review of DOJ's preparations for Jan. 6 would also "address important issues" emphasized in the Biden administration's National Strategy for Countering Domestic Terrorism.

“As has long been the case in this arena, the significant hurdle to this strategy is preserving individuals’ First Amendment right to free speech or activity while protecting against the threat to national security,” the report states.

The inspector general said domestic terrorism is one of the biggest issues facing the Justice Department, as is strengthening public trust in DOJ. The inspector general said the department faces a "significant challenge" in making sure enforcement of the law is even-handed.

"Objectivity is equally important in the Department’s exercise of its law enforcement authorities. The law enforcement responses to protests in the spring and summer of 2020 at Lafayette Square in Washington, D.C.; Portland, Oregon; and elsewhere, following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, and others, have been contrasted with the treatment of rioters at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021," the report says.

"The Department faces a significant challenge in ensuring that its law enforcement authority is wielded responsibly and without improper consideration or bias," the inspector general said. "Public accountability and transparency about its actions is necessary to address perceived disparities in law enforcement responses to these events."