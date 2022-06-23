Jan. 6 hearings live updates: What to expect on Day 5 with focus on Justice Department

The Jan. 6 committee returns Thursday for its fifth public hearing, this one focused on then-President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to aid in his campaign to overturn the 2020 election.
The committee hopes to detail an Oval Office meeting in which top Justice officials threatened to resign if Trump went through with a plan to install Jeffrey Clark atop the agency because he was willing to assist in Trump's plans.
Three former senior Justice Department officials who rebuffed Trump at the time will be testifying live: Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general; Richard Donoghue, the acting deputy attorney general; and Steven Engel, who led the department’s Office of Legal Counsel.
Thursday's hearing will be the last one this month, after the committee decided to push the final scheduled hearings into July, a move lawmakers said was to allow more time to process new information.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.
'Complete story' of Jan. 6 can be told without Cipollone's public testimony, Kinzinger says
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., told NBC News that the Jan. 6 committee can tell the full story of Trump's effort to overturn the election without the testimony of his former White House counsel Pat Cipollone.
"I think we can tell the complete story," Kinzinger told NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake in an interview. "We’ve investigated and we’ve interviewed thousands of people, as we’ve seen in some of the testimony that’s popped up on video, we can tell the story."
During closing remarks at Tuesday's hearing, the committee's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., called on Cipollone to appear publicly and testify before the panel.
"He obviously brings a very unique perspective to what happened both in DOJ and other areas," said Kinzinger, who is slated to lead questioning at Thursday's hearing. "He was the president’s lawyer working on behalf of the government. That is an important kind of viewpoint to get in front of American people."
How to watch Thursday's Jan. 6 hearing
The fifth public hearing of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection is slated to start at 3 p.m. ET and focus on Trump's efforts to pressure top officials at the Justice Department to advance his stolen election lie.
It will be the committee's final public hearing for the month, and will be streamed live on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com. NBCNews.com will also feature a live blog with news and analysis.
NBC News will have special coverage with Lester Holt, and MSNBC will have special coverage featuring Rachel Maddow, Joy Reid, Nicole Wallace, Lawrence O'Donnell, Ari Melber and Stephanie Ruhle, in addition to a live blog.
Ivanka Trump told film crew her father should 'continue' to fight after losing election
Ivanka Trump told a documentary film crew in December 2020 that her father should keep pressing forward with legal action even after he lost the election.
NBC News has confirmed that Trump told the film crew that her father should “continue to fight until every legal remedy is exhausted” due to public doubts over “the sanctity of our elections.”
The New York Times first reported Trump's comments.
Filmmaker Alex Holder, who is scheduled to be interviewed Thursday by the House committee investigating the insurrection, provided the footage to the Jan. 6 committee. Holder also submitted footage from interviews that featured President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, some of Trump’s adult children, as well as Ivanka Trump's husband Jared Kushner.
Tense Trump meeting with DOJ leaders to take center stage at Jan. 6 hearing
The Jan. 6 committee plans to take viewers inside the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon, when witnesses describe a contentious meeting in which Justice Department leaders threatened to resign if then-President Donald Trump promoted a political appointee who was prepared to back up his false claims of election fraud.
The committee’s fifth public hearing will focus on the former president’s effort to draw upon the department’s legal muscle and authority as he tried to overturn the 2020 election.
In keeping with a message the committee has been hammering home, the hearing is expected to show how America’s democratic tradition survived largely due to the integrity of a few people who stood up to Trump and refused to go along with his plan to retain power.
