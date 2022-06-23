Jan. 6 hearings live updates: What to expect on Day 5 with focus on Justice Department

The Jan. 6 committee returns Thursday for its fifth public hearing, this one focused on then-President Donald Trump's efforts to pressure the Justice Department to aid in his campaign to overturn the 2020 election.

The committee hopes to detail an Oval Office meeting in which top Justice officials threatened to resign if Trump went through with a plan to install Jeffrey Clark atop the agency because he was willing to assist in Trump's plans.

Three former senior Justice Department officials who rebuffed Trump at the time will be testifying live: Jeffrey Rosen, the acting attorney general; Richard Donoghue, the acting deputy attorney general; and Steven Engel, who led the department’s Office of Legal Counsel.

Thursday's hearing will be the last one this month, after the committee decided to push the final scheduled hearings into July, a move lawmakers said was to allow more time to process new information.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET.

Catch up on Day 1, Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4 of the hearings.