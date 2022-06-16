January 6 hearing live updates: What to expect on Day 3 as focus turns to Pence

The Jan. 6 committee returns Thursday for their third public hearing, focusing on Vice President Mike Pence, his resistance to a pressure campaign from then-President Donald Trump to go along with a scheme to overturn the election and the eagerness of the mob to punish him for his perceived disloyalty.
The committee abruptly rescheduled the planned hearing for Wednesday, which was slated to look at Trump's efforts to convince the Department of Justice to help in his effort to remain in power.
The hearing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.
Trump knew Capitol was breached when he disparaged Pence in Jan. 6 tweet, key Democrat says
Former President Donald Trump knew violence had taken hold at the Capitol on Jan. 6 when he tweeted that Mike Pence wasn’t willing to overturn the election, according to a member of the House committee investigating the riot, who told NBC News the panel will show the former vice president was in more physical danger than previously known.
Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., who will play a key role in leading the committee’s third public hearing on Thursday, previewed the panel’s findings by telling NBC News that Pence was “evacuated in just the nick of time” from the quickly advancing mob after a disparaging tweet from Trump.
Aguilar said that just minutes after the doors to the Capitol had been breached, while Pence was in his ceremonial office, Trump tweeted that his second-in-command didn’t have the courage to overturn the election results. Moments later Pence was whisked to an evacuation area by Secret Service agents, Aguilar said.
“We notice right away, you know, within 90 seconds, the vice president is being evacuated right after that Trump tweet,” Aguilar said in an interview with NBC News correspondent Garrett Haake.
“[Trump] knew that there was violence and he still tweeted the vice president didn’t have the courage to do what was necessary,” Aguilar added.
Jan. 6 panel to make case Trump put Pence’s life ‘in danger’ at third hearing
The Jan. 6 committee says it will present evidence Thursday showing how then-President Donald Trump’s aggressive efforts to pressure Mike Pence to unconstitutionally block certification of the 2020 election led to the deadly insurrection and even put the former vice president’s life at risk.
“We’re going to show that that pressure campaign directly contributed to the attack on the Capitol, and it put the vice president’s life in danger,” a committee aide said on a conference call with reporters Wednesday.
Thursday’s hearing — the third of at least seven planned by the House committee for June — will focus on the internal battle within the Trump White House over whether Pence could unilaterally stop Joe Biden’s election certification and keep Trump in power.
The committee is expected to present new information through exhibits and live and videotaped testimony when the hearing kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.
How to watch the third Jan. 6 hearing
The committee's third hearing, which is expected to focus on the Trump White House's internal battle over whether Vice President Mike Pence could stop the certification of Joe Biden's electoral victory on Jan. 6, will be streamed live on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com. NBCNews.com will also feature a live blog with news and analysis.
NBC News will have live coverage of the hearing, led by “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt. MSNBC will have special coverage beginning at 12 p.m. ET, led by Andrea Mitchell, Hallie Jackson and Katy Tur, in addition to a live blog.
The hearing, led in large part by Rep. Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., will feature live testimony from former Pence counsel Greg Jacob and retired federal judge Michael Luttig, who also advised Pence. Marc Short, Pence’s chief of staff at the time, will not be testifying in-person, but his recorded testimony might be used during the hearing, a committee aide said.
Most Americans are following Jan. 6 hearing, liberal poll finds
A majority of Americans are following the House Jan. 6 committee’s public hearings and most believe the panel is conducting important work, a survey taken by a liberal polling group found.
That is certain to reassure the nine-member committee, which has faced intense resistance from Republicans. The poll by Navigator Research, a progressive polling coalition, was conducted from June 9-13 as the committee opened a set of public hearings. Nearly two-thirds of about 1,000 people surveyed had heard either something or “a lot” about the hearings.
Overall, 64 percent of those polled said they supported the committee’s year-long investigation; only 28 percent said they were opposed. Even among Republicans, the committee’s inquiry enjoys a fair amount of support: 40 percent of Republicans backed the investigation, compared to 51 percent who said they were opposed.
Democrats shouldn’t have a tough time beating back GOP arguments that the committee’s work is a diversion from more pressing issues. The pollsters tested an argument that many Republicans have advanced: that the hearings amount to “political theater.” At least four counter-arguments proved more persuasive. The most successful was one emphasizing that the attack on the Capitol harmed police officers while endangering lawmakers, meaning that those responsible should be held accountable.
As committee members discuss whether to make a criminal referral to the U.S. Department of Justice, most Americans want to see Trump face charges, the poll showed. By a 17-point margin (54 percent to 37 percent), people said they would like to see the Justice Department file criminal charges against Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack. Only 21 percent of Republicans wanted to see Trump charged, compared to 71 percent who did not.
A plurality of independents supported criminal charges against Trump — 47 percent to 32 percent (21 percent were not sure).