January 6 hearing live updates: What to expect on Day 3 as focus turns to Pence

The Jan. 6 committee returns Thursday for their third public hearing, focusing on Vice President Mike Pence, his resistance to a pressure campaign from then-President Donald Trump to go along with a scheme to overturn the election and the eagerness of the mob to punish him for his perceived disloyalty.

The committee abruptly rescheduled the planned hearing for Wednesday, which was slated to look at Trump's efforts to convince the Department of Justice to help in his effort to remain in power.

The hearing is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET.

