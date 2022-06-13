January 6 hearings: What to expect as focus turns to Trump election lies

Monday marks the second day of public hearings for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
The committee said it will focus on then-President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election that inspired his supporters to lay siege to the Capitol in an attempt to block the formalization of President Joe Biden's victory. The panel is seeking to build on its prime-time presentation last week of never-before-seen video of interviews with Trump’s inner circle and graphic images of the attack.
The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Catch up quickly on the first hearing here.
Key takeaways from the first Jan. 6 hearing: It’s all about Trump
One person more than any other set in motion the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, the committee investigating the riot argued at its first public hearing Thursday. And that person is Donald Trump.
He sparked the riot at the Capitol and nearly shredded American democracy in pursuit of power, the House Jan. 6 committee contended in what served as the opening argument in a weekslong effort to make a case to the public.
How to watch the 2nd Jan. 6 committee hearing
Monday’s hearing, which begins at 10 a.m. ET, will be streamed live on NBC News NOW, NBCNews.com and MSNBC.com. NBCNews.com will also feature a live blog with news and analysis.
MSNBC will have special coverage starting at 6 a.m. ET, in addition to a live blog. Read the full story here on who's testifying, what to expect, and more.
Here's who is testifying on Monday
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6th riot will interview five witnesses on Monday as it continues public hearings into the deadly incident.
Former Trump campaign manager William Stepien and Chris Stirewalt, a former Fox News political editor, will testify in the first panel.
The second panel will include former Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt, former United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia BJay Pak, and Benjamin Ginsberg, a GOP elections attorney.
Ginsberg was a top conservative election attorney for years and played a central role in the Florida recount in 2000, but he slammed Trump’s election fraud claims as baseless in the run-up to the 2020 election. Ginsberg will be testifying about election recounts, a source familiar with the committee’s plans told NBC News.
The hearing will begin at 10 a.m.
Highlights from Thursday's prime-time hearing
The House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol began its first in a series of long-awaited public hearings Thursday by revealing new footage of the riot and testimony to make the case that the deadly attack was the direct result of then-President Donald Trump’s attempts to cling to power.
Some key moments include: the committee aired sober, never-seen-before testimony from ally after ally, including Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, admitting they knew Trump’s stolen election claims were unfounded.
What to expect in Monday's hearing
The House Jan. 6 committee will hear from a trusted member of Donald Trump’s inner circle on Monday as members describe how he pushed falsehoods about the 2020 election.
In a conference call with reporters Sunday, a committee aide said the focus of the two-hour hearing will be “the decision by the former president to ignore the will of the voters, declare victory on an election that he had lost, spread claims of fraud and then decide to ignore the rulings of the courts when the judgment of the courts didn’t go his way.”
The star witness figures to be Bill Stepien, who served as Trump’s 2020 campaign manager and White House political director in the first half of the Trump administration. On election night, Trump received conflicting pieces of advice from aides about whether he should declare victory even though votes were still coming in.
“There was sound advice that he didn’t have the numbers to win,” the committee aide said. “There was advice that he should declare victory anyway and he decided to declare victory anyway.”
The public hearing, the second held by the committee, will start at 10 a.m. ET.