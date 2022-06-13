January 6 hearings: What to expect as focus turns to Trump election lies

Monday marks the second day of public hearings for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The committee said it will focus on then-President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election that inspired his supporters to lay siege to the Capitol in an attempt to block the formalization of President Joe Biden's victory. The panel is seeking to build on its prime-time presentation last week of never-before-seen video of interviews with Trump’s inner circle and graphic images of the attack.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Catch up quickly on the first hearing here.